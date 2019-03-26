Apollo Investment: 12% Yield Supported By Improving Portfolio Quality

AINV is in the process of repositioning its investment portfolio into safer assets including first-lien debt that now accounts for 64% of the total portfolio.

This article discusses the recently reported results for AINV that is currently yielding around 12% annually compared to the average BDC closer to 10%.

Current BDC Yields

As mentioned in previous articles, Business Development Companies ("BDCs") are priced based on expected returns to shareholders including regular and special dividends as well as realized capital gains and growing book values. The average BDC yield after taking into account special dividends is around 10% annually. BDCs with higher yields usually implies higher risk and/or expected credit issues driving dividend cuts and lower book values. Also mentioned in previous articles, I am expecting a handful of BDCs to announce dividend reductions in 2019 including MCC and TCRD as predicted in "Dividend Cuts For The BDC Sector" and dividend increases including TCPC discussed in "Dividend Increases For The BDC Sector: Part 5".

This article discusses the recently reported results for Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) that is currently yielding around 12%:

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

AINV Dividend Coverage Update

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, AINV reported between my base and best case projections, covering its dividend with slower-than-expected portfolio growth due to $291 million of sales repayments offset by only $305 million of new investments that were 98% into its “core strategies” that now account for 80% of the portfolio (previously 78%). The company repurchased 1.5 million shares at 24% discount to the previously reported net asset value ("NAV") resulting in an increased debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76 as management is preparing to utilize its access to higher leverage effective April 4, 2019. The Board declared a distribution of $0.45 per share payable on April 5, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 21, 2019.

Mr. Howard Widra, AINV’s CEO commented, “During the quarter, we continued to de-risk and reposition the portfolio through active management and opportunistic sales by reducing our exposure to concentrated positions and non-core assets, and shifting the portfolio into higher quality, lower risk, diversified corporate loans sourced by the Apollo Direct Origination platform. Given the continued successful implementation of our strategy, we ended the quarter with core assets representing 80% of the portfolio. Importantly, investments made during the quarter had the reduced risk profile, in terms of both leverage and credit spread, consistent with our plan to prudently grow the portfolio and increase leverage over time.”

Source: AINV Press Release

Source: SEC Filings and www.bdcbuzz.com

Merx Update

Its aircraft leasing through Merx Aviation remains AINV's largest investment at around 20% of the portfolio and continues to pay dividend income with potential upside as discussed on the recent call:

As you're aware, given AINV's large concentration in aircraft leasing, we have been selectively recycling our capital within Merx and building out our servicing capabilities over the last couple of years. During this time, Merx has also successfully sourced transactions for other Apollo funds, which generate servicing fee income for Merx. In order to maximize our value in Merx, we believe it was necessary to improve the connectivity between Merx and Apollo, thereby enhancing Merx's ability to source transactions for the entire Apollo platform and availing itself of the opportunity to access Apollo's fundraising capabilities. AINV will benefit from a fee offset against fees due to the company's investment advisor, under the investment advisory management agreement. The fee offset agreement is included as an exhibit in the Form 10-Q we filed today. The amount of the fee offset will be 20% of all fees earned by Apollo in connection with managing new investments in aviation assets covered by the agreement.

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

Source: AINV Investor Presentation - Slideshow

AINV's Increased Share Repurchase Plan

On February 6, 2019, the Board approved a new stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million of the common stock. The new plan is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization, of which approximately $33.9 million of repurchase capacity remains. During the three months ended December 31, 2018, the company repurchased 1,497,831 shares at a weighted average price per share of $14.73 (~24% discount to previous NAV), for a total cost of $22.1 million. Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through December 31, 2018, AINV has repurchased 9,725,950 shares at a weighted average price per share of $17.08 for a total cost of $166.1 million. The company now has approximately $83.9 million available for stock repurchases under its repurchase program inclusive of the newly authorized $50 million plan.

Mr. Howard Widra, AINV’s CEO commented, “In addition, the Board’s decision to expand our share repurchase program again underscores our commitment to creating value for our shareholders. We consider stock buybacks below NAV to be a component of our plan to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Source: AINV Press Release

AINV Risk Profile Update

During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, NAV per share declined by 1.9% (from $19.40 to $19.03) due to $32.7 million (or $0.47 per share) of net realized/unrealized depreciation partially offset by accretive share repurchases that added $0.10 per share during the quarter. Unrealized losses were mostly due to previously discussed portfolio companies including Glacier Oil and Gas and Spotted Hawk as shown below:

Source: SEC Filings

Most of the realized losses during the quarter were related to writing off its non-accrual investment in Elements Behavioral Health with an $11.9 million loss and some the crude option contracts with a $6.5 million loss.

Crowne Automotive was added to non-accrual status during the quarter. Non-accruals account for 2.8% of total investments at fair value (previously 2.6%) and 3.4% of total investments at cost (previously 3.2%).

“Our first lien debt investment in Crown Automotive was placed on non-accrual status. As mentioned on our last call, AINV's participation in the credit was part of a larger commitment made by the Apollo opportunistic group. The company is in the process of selling its various businesses and our market based on the expected recovery - and our market is based on the expected recovery from these six.”

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

Source: AINV Earnings Call Slides

As mentioned in previous articles, the company is in the process of repositioning the portfolio into safer assets including reducing its exposure to oil & gas and CLOs. The company exited its remaining unsecured debt and first-lien debt now accounts for 64% of the portfolio with 80% of the total portfolio invested in its “core strategies”:

Source: AINV Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Energy, oil and gas still account for around 7% of the portfolio, and similar to previous quarters, new investments were primarily first-lien debt at lower yields implying safer assets which are more appropriate when increasing leverage:

Source: AINV Earnings Call Slides

Previous Changes to AINV Management Fee Agreement

Previously, the company reduced its base management (from 2.0% to 1.5%) and included a ‘total return’ feature to protect shareholders from additional capital loses, similar to other “best of breed” BDCs:

Source: AINV Investor Presentation - Slideshow

On April 4, 2018, AINV announced that its board of directors approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements from 200% to 150%, effective April 4, 2019. The external manager has agreed to reduce the base management fee to 1.0% for assets in excess of 1.0 debt-to-equity “as a result of the reduction in the Company’s applicable asset coverage test”.

Howard Widra, President of Apollo Investment Corporation commented, “We intend to use the incremental investment capacity to invest in lower-risk assets which we believe will continue to support our strategy and provide consistent and stable returns for our shareholders. We believe that the ability to increase our leverage provides a unique opportunity for AINV given the robust volume of senior floating rate assets currently originated by the Apollo platform. Over the next year, we will work closely with all constituents – our lenders, our shareholders, the rating agencies, and our Board – to discuss how this additional capital will be deployed, and the impact to the Company.”

Source: AINV Press Release

Summary

Historically, I have considered AINV to be a higher risk BDC which is why it has a higher yield but management continues to make progress in rotating the portfolio. Investors will likely continue to discount the stock due to legacy portfolio concerns which could provide for higher returns as these fears abate especially if there are meaningful share repurchases. However, if the market shifts back to a 'flight to safety' mode, many of the higher risk BDCs will likely experience higher price volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.