Blue Knight Energy Partners: Shoes Continue To Drop

Blue Knight Energy Partners (BKEP) began the year with an optimistic forecast for a better year in 2019. Then the Cimarron Express joint venture project with Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) fell apart. Alta Mesa Resources halted work on economic viability considerations. Alta Mesa Resources announced a disastrous fourth quarter and basically sought to "reset the clock" as the stock dropped over 90%.

That led Blue Knight Energy Partners management to write-off $10 million of money already spent. During the conference call, management explained that Ergon has a cost overrun put that can be exercised and was the reason for the fourth quarter expense. The market was surprised though when the existing (recently repaired) pipeline was subjected to a write-down of $40 million. However, that pipeline still exists and future profitability could be more or less than anticipated. As of the current time, that cost adjustment was cash-less and had no immediate effect on operations.

This followed a year of weak storage results as the oil price structure did not favor storage. The Cimarron Express would have turned the trading storage business into storage related to the pipeline. That would have been a more reliable business. However, management has often claimed that the storage business was doing fine until a bunch of renewals came up during a period of weak pricing. There are calls to get rid of the business after the current poor results. But management appears to be keeping the business because one poor year may not reflect future prospects. Besides, that poor year probably depressed selling prices so a realistic sale price was probably not on the table.

Immediate Effects Of Cancellation

The first effect was an evaluation of the Cimarron Express joint venture project. Currently, the projected volumes from Alta Mesa are lower than expected. That has led to a suspension of the project. The odds definitely favor project cancellation and a liquidation of the joint venture. Those odds caused the charge to current earnings.

However, the continuing strength of oil prices ensures that the boom in the Scoop and Stack areas will continue. Therefore there is a very good chance that more midstream capacity will be needed in the near future. Whether or not this joint venture can adapt to that rosy future scenario is another question.

However, there is a chance that Alta Mesa Resources relinquishes its interest in some form and the joint venture continues in a modified form to other third parties. There is also a chance that Alta Mesa and the current anticipated third parties will elect to continue the project at some point in the future.

It should be pointed out that Alta Mesa expectations by the market are very poor at the current time. The market clearly expects a bankruptcy or something similar. But debt levels are not all that unreasonable and there is some liquidity available to turn this company around. Should the credit line come up for renewal, there is a good chance the lenders will renew for a fee (and some covenant deferrals) and higher interest to give management time to improve the current situation.

Nonetheless, cancellation and sale of the joint venture is probably the most likely outcome. Still that result is probably now priced into the partnership units. There are other outcomes that are not currently priced into these units that have a lessor chance of happening. So there is probably little downside risk to waiting for a management decision on the joint venture project at the current time.

Distribution Cut

Many have worried about a distribution cut. The distribution coverage was abysmal last year. A pipeline needed to be repaired and then management had to buy oil to begin pipeline operations again. The initial oil running through the pipeline was all purchased by the partnership and the partnership lost money selling that oil. But that loss, however spectacular, is a one-time loss. Similarly, the pipeline repairs over the previous year will not recur soon (we hope).

Then there was the weak storage results. Evidently some contracts came up for renewal as excess capacity was rampant. Some contracts were simply not renewed due to a lack of demand. Others were renewed at bargain rates for the leasing party. Now that market has turned around and management reports that the capacity has been fully leased at decent rates.

The fact is that any potential distribution cut is probably already priced into these units. The $10 million Cimarron Express project loss taken is not all that much compared to revenues and expected EBITDA in the low to mid $60 million range. Any distribution cut for this reason is likely to be short-lived.

Simlarly, the charge to revalue the current pipeline was a non-cash charge that reflected projections of reduced profitability given the current subdued market outlook for oil prices when compared to the second half of 2018. Anyone who has watched the oil and gas industry knows that dour outlook can quickly change with little warning.

Management also expressed that Ergon, the general partner would work with the partnership on a repayment plan for any Cimarron Express joint venture debts. That appears to have also been ignored by the market.

Far more constructive would be the elimination of the distribution to allow the partnership to buyback the asphalt units sold to Ergon to finance the pipeline purchase. Should the pipeline project be cancelled and the joint venture sold as estimated in the write-down of costs, then the repurchase of the asphalt terminals may be a plus to help the partnership pay for this ill-fated venture. Such an expansion would also enhance distribution recovery prospects as well as future distributions.

What appears to be holding the current price back is a lot of unknowns. Venturesome investors may want to purchase some units now. That would be in-effect gambling on a better than expected outcome on the pipeline joint venture and the distribution planning. Right now, that gamble looks pretty good as this market tends to overreact and appears to have panicked over a $10 million loss and a $40 million non-cash re-evaluation. Still, more conservative investors may want to wait for a more definitive management announcement and future strategic plan. In this market, such a wait is unlikely to cost much in terms of share appreciation.

Other Operational Considerations

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was remarkably close to the previous year after having trailed the previous fiscal year considerably throughout the 2018 quarterly comparisons. The pipeline has now switched from using cash for repairs to generating cash. Meanwhile the storage business appears to have rebounded from the 2018 weakness. There is some benefit to the partnership from activity levels but there are take-or-pay minimums that protect the downside.

The fact is that management is predicting higher cash flow and lower maintenance for the current year. Still, it may be wise to cut the distribution and whip this partnership back into financial shape faster. The limited partner unit pricing projects a current year disaster that is not likely to happen. Since the price is already low, it may be better to reinvest the cash flow in the business and fix whatever perceived mess the market is worried about. That would only enhance long term prospects.

The assets of this partnership are not going anywhere. The fact is that the partnership faced some one-time or at least infrequent events all at once. If anything helped the partnership through the very challenging year, it had to be the acquisition of asphalt storage capacity since Ergon took over. That enhanced the effect of a fairly steady and recession resistant business during a time when other divisions really posted poor results (or just plain fell apart).

Without those extra asphalt units, this partnership could have had some very serious financial difficulties in the current fiscal year. The distribution was cut once and another cut will probably spook the market. But long term, these assets appear to be a decent collection that will generate an adequate return for the partnership. The fact that the partnership had a forgettable year caused by a combination of business conditions does not change that. Rarely is the picture 100% rosy all the time.

Two years ago, Ergon took over and began moving asphalt terminals to this partnership. Right now that move looks better all the time. As long as this partnership does not have to deal with an exposed pipeline, unfavorable oil pricing for the storage business, and a new project cancellation all at one time in the future, results should improve considerably from here.

The new project, the Cimarron Express, promised a good growth story and the $10 million expense was probably worth the risk. That story is not yet over even though the market may think it is. In the meantime, this partnership has a number of solid ways to recover so the unit price should be considered a speculative buy from here.

Cash flow more than covers the obligation the preferred units (BKEPP). Even though the market has absolutely pounded the price of the preferred units in concert with the stock price, the fact is that cash flow coverage is more than sufficient for the preferred units. Nonetheless, this partnership is small and must be considered for venturesome investors only who have some patience and the ability to adopt the long-term view. As this past fiscal year has demonstrated, plenty of unforeseen things can happen. But the backing of Ergon should help this partnership through the current difficulties and back to financial health.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKEP BKEPP AMR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.