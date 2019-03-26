Arlington Asset Investment Corp.: A 8.25% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO From This mREIT

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI). Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 filing, the prospectus. For a total of 1.2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $30M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Arlington Asset Investment Corp 8.250% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: AI-C) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.25% before 03/30/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.664%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 03/30/2024. Currently, AI-C trades quite below its par value at a price of $23.13 and has a Current Yield of 8.92% and YTC of 10.27%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 8.56% and 7.43%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Arlington Asset Investment Corp., incorporated on December 17, 2004, is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). Private-label MBS, or non-agency MBS, include residential MBS that are not guaranteed by a GSE or the United States Government. The Company funds its investments primarily through short-term financing arrangements. Agency MBS consist of residential pass-through certificates that are securities representing undivided interests in pools of mortgage loans secured by residential real property. The Company may also invest in agency MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans (ARMs) or hybrid ARMs. The Company may also invest in agency MBS through agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO), which are securities that are structured instruments representing interests in agency residential pass-through certificates. The Company purchases agency MBS either in initial offerings or in the secondary market through broker-dealers or similar entities. The private-label MBS in which the Company invests are generally backed by a pool of single-family residential mortgage loans. These certificates are issued by originators of, investors in, and other owners of residential mortgage loans, including savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, mortgage banks, investment banks and special purpose conduit subsidiaries of these institutions. Private-label MBS are backed by pools of residential mortgages that can be composed of prime or non-prime mortgage loans. The Company competes with the United States Treasury, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Source: Reuters.com | Arlington Asset Investment Corp

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AI:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $1.675 yearly dividend. With a market price of $8.18, the current yield of AI is at 20.48%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $61.26M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series C preferred stock) of the company is around $2.5M.

In addition, AI has a market capitalization of around $301M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Arlington Asset Investment Corp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's balance sheet

As of Q4, AI had a total debt of $74M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series C preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of $8M.

The Arlington Asset Investment Corp Family

AI has one more outstanding preferred stock and two baby bonds:

Arlington Asset Investment Corp 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (AI.PB)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp 6.75% Senior Notes due 3/15/2025 (AIC)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp 6.625% Senior Notes due 5/1/2023 (AIW)

Source: Author's database

As the rest of AI's securities are too different, any meaningful comparison cannot be made.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the 'Mortgage Investment' sector (according to Finviz.com).

Source: Author's database

However, the same applies here.

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, we may, at our option, redeem the Series C Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined herein), we have provided notice of our election to redeem some or all of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to our optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of Series C Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below under “—Conversion Rights” with respect to the shares of Series C Preferred Stock called for redemption. Please see the section entitled “Description of the Series C Preferred Stock—Redemption” in this prospectus supplement.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Arlington Asset Investment Corp

Use of Proceeds

We expect that the net proceeds from the Series C Preferred Stock offering will be approximately $28.9 million after deducting the underwriting discount and our estimated expenses. We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire certain of our target assets, including agency MBS. We expect to borrow against the assets that we acquire with the net proceeds of this offering through repurchase agreements and to use the proceeds of the borrowings to acquire additional target assets. We may also use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Arlington Asset Investment Corp

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $27M, AI-C cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ: PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock AI-C. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bond IPOs.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.