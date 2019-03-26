Apple: Services Should Mean Hardware

Monday afternoon saw the highly anticipated event where technology giant Apple (AAPL) launched a variety of new services. With the company looking to build out its original content business and jump on the streaming bandwagon, the services segment is one that investors are watching closely for revenue growth. Today, I'd like to look at why these launches should give Apple management a reason to remain heavily focused on its hardware business, which still is the giant in the room.

For those that missed the event, let's quickly recap some of the highlights, condensed from the link above. The first item revealed was News+, which gives subscribers access to hundreds of magazines as well as access to premium digital content like the Wall Street Journal. The company also launched its rumored Apple Card credit card, as well as Arcade, a collection of brand new games from a variety of studios. Apple TV got a redesign, and the TV+ original content package will come this fall.

We've been hearing about many of these services for some time now, so I didn't want to spend time today just going over them again. Apple's Services business brought in nearly $40 billion in fiscal 2018 revenues as the graphic below shows, although that number was partially inflated by an accounting change that shifted more than $2.5 billion from hardware. Even with some of the stuff launched Monday, there won't be a major financial impact in the current quarter. Four years earlier, the iTunes/Software/Services business did a little over $18 billion in total revenue.

(Dollar values in millions. Source: Apple financial document, seen here)

The main discussion I wanted to have today is surrounding the rest of Apple's business that really wasn't focused on with Monday's event, and that is hardware. The company can have all of these great services available, but you have to remember that hardware is the door that leads you there. As the graphic above showed, even as large as the Services business is, it didn't even equal Mac plus iPad revenues in fiscal 2018, and obviously the iPhone dwarfs everything else right now.

I'm sure that Apple will get millions of subscribers to its services over time, but we are in a cycle where device sales aren't soaring to new heights. Apple effectively raised iPhone pricing last year, which led to a sales shortfall, and even the iPad Pro models were a bit more expensive than their previous versions. Last week, the company launched some new iPads, but Apple didn't go down the price ladder at all if you exclude the one screen size that's no longer a Pro version. As I said then, it seems like Apple seems focused on its premium strategy, which is good for margins and selling prices, but doesn't help with unit sales. Obviously, the more devices that are sold, it's likely that you have more potential subscribers for your services.

With phone (and likely tablet/computer) replacement cycles stretching out as technology gets better and devices last longer, Apple needs a way to get more consumers to upgrade faster. The easiest way to do so is to come down the price ladder, because you obviously can sell more $200 phones than you can $1,200 ones. Now I'm not arguing today that Apple should focus solely on market share and launch cheap devices and ones that will really hurt overall margins, but you would think a small strategy change could do wonders.

Take, for example, the iPhone SE that I and many other consumers use and love. It's a smaller screen phone that hit a lower price point, but it was launched three years ago. Apple could easily launch a new version of the phone, and by eliminating the Home button, could get the screen size up without making the physical device too much bigger. The company wouldn't need to put all the latest bells and whistles in, just upgrading the processor, camera, battery, etc. even two iPhone generations would make it a tremendous device. By not going with an OLED screen or a two/three camera setup, the company could deliver a reasonable price point. Perhaps limiting the amount of storage for the device would make it cheaper as well, which in theory would also help sell an add-on service like iCloud storage.

Let's say Apple were to launch a second generation iPhone SE at a $399 price point. It's not just about selling that device to a consumer. Throw in the sale of AirPods at $199 and two years of Apple Music at the $99/year price, and that consumer has now spent $796. The same type of event is possible with a more reasonably priced tablet or computer, so you can see how the revenue math can soar quite quickly. However, getting that original sale is the key, no matter what the product is, and based on Apple's consumer loyalty, once you get someone into the ecosystem, they are very likely to stay.

In the end, I bring up the hardware angle not to downplay what Apple launched on Monday, but to highlight the opportunities the company has ahead of it. We've seen some amazing economic growth in the US and around the world for a number of years, but challenges will come at some point. Also, the key to getting market share higher will be coming down the price ladder, which will be the key to generating a lot of business in emerging market economies. I thought this should be a key focus for Apple in 2019, after consumer push back from higher prices last year.

Taking a small hit on hardware gross margins won't be that meaningful if you get your revenues up enough, because you will increase your gross profit dollars just as much. The key here though is that if you sell an extra 25 or 50 million devices a year, you have a larger base with which to sell all of these new services you are launching in 2019, as well as accessories like AirPods, Apple Pencil, etc. With Apple pushing its chips into the middle of the table with its big Services bet moving forward, shouldn't now be the time to focus on greatly expanding the user base? Getting revenues and profits to new heights will certainly help the stock, and is great for expanding the capital return plan as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.