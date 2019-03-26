Banking's Hottest Business: Apple And Citigroup Are Involved

However, they seem to be coming at the situation with entirely different starting points, places that may determine the difference between ultimate failure and success.

Apple, Inc., and Citigroup, Inc., are two players that are very, very involved in this activity.

The case is being made for the fact that the area of payment systems is 'Banking's Hottest Business" as interest in these systems seems to grow every day.

Things are changing for the banking industry.

On Monday, we heard of we heard of how Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL) is changing its focus, moving more into the services space and this includes a new credit card, Apple Card, that will take it more and more in the financial area.

Today, we read the headlines in the Wall Street Journal:

“Citigroup Enters Banking’s Hottest Business With New Payments Unit.”

Telis Demos writes in the Journal that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) “is starting a consumer-payments business, joining its biggest rivals and a host of financial-technology startups jockeying for position in the hottest corner of banking.”

Note that Apple, Inc. has been in the consumer payments area for two or so, and the move to the Apple Card is an aggressive way to build up its payments business, among other things. Most are familiar with the name Apple Pay.

Let me step back just a bit from here.

The Wall Street Journal claims that in the financial area, the payments function is “Banking’s Hottest Business.”

Not lending? Not deposits? Not investment banking? But, “Payment?”

Yes, payments.

The payment system is the most important part of banking and finance. It has to do with the transfer of money (payments) from one entity to another entity. The primary function of money as a means of exchange is the transfer transaction. I buy something from you, so I get whatever you are selling. And, I transfer, in some way, the price of that “whatever” in exchange for what I have received.

Yes, there is a “store of value” function that may be important to a monetary asset, but it is the “transaction” function that is the basic characteristic of a monetary system.

I have written for several years now about the importance of the payments system and the attention that has bee given to it as information technology has encroached, more and more, into finance. This evolution included the creation of PayPal, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay, along with others trying to get on the bank wagon like Walmart Pay.

The payments system is the backbone of the monetary system. Who controls it, controls the modern “platform” the networks that will tie together all the products and services that make up the financial universe. This is the essence of the “new” Modern Corporation that I have written about so extensively.

Now, it seems as if others are starting to realize the importance of the payments system. “Banking’s Hottest Business,” indeed!

One reason why the payments business has been ignored is that the current system has been built around physical currency and the transfer of this physical currency from one place or another. Clearing banks have been very crucial in the evolution of the existing system.

Secondly, the payments business has been a high-volume and low-margin business connecting companies to customers.

But, now things are changing as Mr. Demos writes “digital wallets and other new payment methods proliferate. The explosion of payment options has come with an increase in fraud and other complications, creating an opening for banks and FinTech firms to ramp up their offerings.”

“The global payments shake-up has set off a merger frenzy in the business. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. last week said it would pay about $35 billion for payments giant Worldpay Inc. The deal came just months after Fiserv Inc. said it would pay $22 billion to buy First Data Corp., in part to expand its payment offerings.”

Mr. Demos continues, “Banks, meanwhile, are bolstering their own payment offerings, especially for massive merchants such as Amazon.com Inc. U.S. banks last year ramped up a nascent real-time payments network to move money instantly between consumer accounts. In January, JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it was combining its once-separate merchant-to-consumer unit with its broader corporate-transactions business to create a new wholesale-payments group.”

In conclusion, “Citigroup and other banks are betting that the combination of traditional banking and payments services will allow them to extract more business from their existing customers. For example, a merchant that collects payments in one currency and pays out in another could tap a bank’s trading desk for those transactions.”

This, however, may prove to be a legacy conclusion, coming from a “legacy” organization.

As we have seen, “legacy” firms focus upon “linear” operations, tying the firm directly to the customer and back again. I make a loan to you and you pay me back. Linear.

The characteristic of the “new” Modern Corporation is the emphasis upon platforms, multiple connections, and networks. In a real sense, a “community” is being built that interacts, exchanges information, and grows enormously. Because of its emphasis upon platforms, “new” Modern Corporations scale cheaply and quickly.

This is a whole new world to the “legacy” firm. There may only be a small number of commercial banks that can actually absorb and execute given the new business model of the financial world and beyond.

This is where Apple, Inc., has an advantage over Citigroup. Yes, Citigroup is a large organization with a lot of talent and resources. It seems to be moving in the right direction.

But, I don’t get the same sense from them as I do talking with executives from, say, Apple. You talk with people from Citigroup and you here them describe what they are doing in very specific terms having to do with specific products and services. And, the image is of the “linear” business model.

You talk with people from Apple and you get an entirely different view. They talk in more general terms about how these customers can use this offering and other people that can talk to each other about what is being offered and what other alternatives might be available.

The discussions are not so concrete, but they resonant in a way that causes one to think they have more of a handle on the future than do those working with a “linear” business model.

