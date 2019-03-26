Deciphera Pharmaceuticals: Resolving The Limitation Of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) is a small company with a pipeline of small molecules targeting various causes of cancer. Lead candidate Ripretinib is an orally administered kinase switch control inhibitor being developed for the treatment of "gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors driven by tyrosine-protein kinase KIT (KIT) or platelet-derived growth factor alpha (PDGFRα) kinase (where genetic mutations or alterations in these kinases play a crucial role in the biology of these tumors leading to drug-resistance and disease progression)."

Kinase inhibition has been a very successful biology for oncotherapeutics. A number of major drugs have been developed off this technology - Gleevec, for example, had $4.6bn in sales in 2015 before going off-patent. Loxo Oncology, another kinase targeted company, was recently acquired by Eli Lilly (LLY) for $8bn. However, the problem with a number of kinase inhibitors is that the cancer develops mutational resistance and that particular inhibitor becomes ineffective. This is a vast subject, and this brief report does not plan to go into that sort of detail. Suffice it to say that Deciphera's therapy is not just another kinase inhibitor but one that is claimed to overcome at least one of the resistance mechanisms observed in cancer cells against kinase inhibition. It binds to the switch pocket of the kinase, effectively preventing the kinase to lock the enzyme onto its "on" state.

The drug is currently in late-stage development targeting gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs), which are soft-tissue sarcomas of the digestive system. While many people live with them for years, people with larger GISTs need medical attention. Gleevec (imatinib) and Sutent (sunitinib) are TKIs currently used to treat nonresectable GISTs. However, a number of patients become refractory to these TKIs.

The science

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) have been extremely successful in the treatment of GIST having KIT mutations. Although TKI therapies have made wonderful progress for the treatment of GISTs, previously considered fatal, most patients will soon develop resistance to all available therapies, including first-line Gleevec (imatinib), second line Sutent (sunitinib), or third line regorafenib.

About 15% of patients have primary resistance to imatinib, meaning they have pre-existing resistance to the drug and the drug does not have any effect on the disease for these patients. The rest of the patient population are sensitive to the drug; however, by developing clonal evolution for the drug, the cancer becomes immune to its effect, usually over a period of years.

Hence, the development of a line of TKIs, each trying to work where another doesn't or in multiple lines of treatment.

Deciphera approaches the problem from a broader standpoint. For KIT and other kinases, "activation requires conformational change in the A-loop that moves it away from the ATP- and substrate-binding pocket and into contact with a region called the 'switch pocket' or 'switch control', which stabilizes the active kinase conformation." This is the control that Ripretinib targets, disrupting it and causing destabilization of the active kinase. This makes it inhibit the kinase in a non-ATP competitive manner, unlike normal TKIs, thus bypassing secondary kinase resistance mechanisms. The drug has so far shown to be effective in a proof of concept setting and is on to a larger clinical trial. It doesn't really compete with any particular TKI, but rather tries to resolve the problem of TKI resistance over time.

Catalyst

Ripretinib has an ongoing Phase 3 trial in GISTs which will be completed by July 31, 2019.

The company has another ongoing phase 3 trial for the same candidate in "Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Second Line". Phase 3 trial will be completed by June 30, 2021.

The company has another ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial for Rebastinib and paclitaxel in "Solid Tumors". Phase 1b/2 initial data is due Dec. 31, 2019.

So, the nearest strong catalyst for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as a whole is the Phase 3 trial of candidate Ripretinib (DCC-2618) in "Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Fourth Line" and it will be completed by July 31, 2019.

The pipeline looks like this:

Source

Previous trial data

If you have followed the discussion so far, you will be able to see the rationale behind the phase 3 INVICTUS and INTRIGUE trials. INVICTUS is a placebo-controlled trial in patients with advanced GIST whose previous therapies have included imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib. This is a fourth-line approach to GIST, with median PFS as the primary endpoint, based on modified RECIST in radiologic review.

On the other hand, INTRIGUE is a second-line setting studying ripretinib compared to sunitinib in patients with GIST previously treated with imatinib. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to either 150 mg of ripretinib once daily or 50 mg of sunitinib once daily for four weeks followed by two weeks without sunitinib. mPFS is the primary endpoint here as well, while, just like in INVESTUS, we will be looking at ORR and OS as secondary endpoints.

In earlier trials, Deciphera reported strong early signs of efficacy from ripretinib, with mPFS, ORR, and DCR/disease control rate data at 3 months for 178 patients in a phase 1 trial. Dose was 100mg or above per day.

Source

According to the company, "published results for approved therapies from centrally-read registrational trials reported a mPFS for sunitinib of 24 weeks in second-line patients and a mPFS for regorafenib of 21 weeks in third-line patients. In fourth- and fourth-line-plus patients, ... there are currently no approved therapies…" Some studies have shown mPFS of 4-6 weeks in a similar population.

Here's more data from the company:

Disease Control Rate (DCR): The observed DCRs at three months of 79% in second-line patients and 83% in third-line patients exceed the previously published results for approved therapies from centrally-read registrational trials of 60% for sunitinib in second-line patients and 53% for regorafenib in third-line patients. The DCR observed for DCC-2618 in fourth-line and fourth-line-plus patients was 66%. Objective Response Rate (ORR): The observed ORRs of 18% in second-line patients and 24% in third-line patients continue to exceed the previously published results for approved therapies from centrally-read registrational trials of 7% for sunitinib in second-line patients and 5% for regorafenib in third-line patients.

The cutoff date for this data is August 2018, which has shown further improvement in the patient population since. Safety data was also good. Common TEAEs were alopecia (50%), myalgia (44%), fatigue (43%), constipation (34%), hand-foot skin reaction (32%), nausea (30%), decreased appetite (28%), weight decreased (24%), abdominal pain (23%), diarrhea (23%), and lipase increase (23%). There were moderate levels of dose reduction and discontinuation due to TEAEs in this severely sick population.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $965M, a cash balance of $325.6M as of the September quarter, and Burn is -24.9M.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

Source

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Patent data shows that the company says that "With regard to ripretinib, as of February 28, 2019, we own three issued U.S. patents with composition of matter and method of use claims. The first issued U.S. patent is expected to expire in 2027, and two issued U.S. patents are expected to expire in 2032."

So, they have time.

Competition

We wouldn't consider standard TKIs as competition for DCPH as such because what DCPH is trying to do is upstream of what standard TKI therapy does. Having said that, we are aware that standard trial procedure will be held with TKIs in control or comparing to TKIs. In this, as we have seen, the company has done exceedingly well.

As such, the real competition here for DCPH is Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), another very interesting TKI resistance therapy developer with a different approach to the problem. The company has created a "library of all kinases and try to understand the underlying biology, aiming to zero in on whatever kinase might be driving tumour growth in a given situation." However, we find DCPH's approach to be more robust and logically efficient and does not require the kind of PDGFRα genotyping needed by BPMC. BPMC also is several times the market cap of DCPH and is also in a somewhat advanced stage of development. As such, an investment in the area should consider buying both companies, hedging one against the other.

It is somewhat difficult to determine a market potential for ripretinib because it isn't just GIST that is the target market - it is TKI resistance across the board. As we said, there's primary resistance to specific TKIs, and there's secondary resistance, which is almost universal. Therefore, this is a huge, multi-billion dollar market, but we cannot be more specific about the market size at this time. The company does say there are at least 15k patients in GIST KIT second and fourth-line and GIST PDGFRα in the developed world, which gives us a ballpark figure for the market. The company doesn't plan to stay fourth or even second-line, however; it eventually wants to become first-line, replacing Gleevec. This doesn't seem impossible given the data, although generic Gleevec will be some competition price-wise.

Opinion

We like DCPH as an investment at current prices. We see that they are adequately funded and they have a differentiated approach in a vast field of oncology that has produced multiple billion-dollar blockbusters. Their previous trial data has been very decent, and there are multiple near-term catalysts. The stock has gone down since September/October, after ESMO, because investors were spooked by a 3% reduction in ORR numbers between ASCO and ESMO 2018. However, this seems to have been an overreaction. Everything put together makes for a decent rationale for an entry into DCPH at this time.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DCPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.