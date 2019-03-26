V.F. Corporation: One Of The Best Apparel Stocks On The Market

Falling consumer sentiment might slow-down the current stock price uptrend, but I think this stock has a lot of potential in the long term.

Sales are expected to continue their impressive growth streak as the company is increasingly focusing on the strongest brands.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is not only one of the biggest stock listed apparel producers, but the company is also in a rather unique spot with a highly valued product portfolio which continues to show very strong results. The stock is also one of the most consistent outperformers which makes V.F. Corporation a much better option than owning the general retail ETF (XRT). The only problem is that consumer sentiment is peaking which actually might lead to interesting buying opportunities.

Source: Wikipedia Commons

Strong And Consistent Results

Let's start by mentioning some stock returns. VFC is up 12.2% over the past 12 months and up 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. The returns of the retail ETF is at -1.5% over the past 12 months with a small gain of 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. In other words, without looking at any fundamental numbers, it seems that we are dealing with one of the stronger retail stocks.

The graph below shows why the stock is doing so well. Sales growth has accelerated to almost $14 billion on a TTM basis. Sales did take a break between 2015 and 2017, but the acceleration in 2018 pushed the top line back to new highs. EBITDA margins are down, which is something that is quite common among retailers. Especially among apparel retailers/producers. The only difference is that VFC was able to keep operating income up thanks to strong sales growth.

The most recent quarterly results from the third quarter of 2019 fiscal year show that sales improved to $3.94 billion versus expectations of $3.87 billion. This is a growth rate of 8%. EPS reached $1.31 versus expectations of just $1.09. EPS growth came in at 30%.

Adjusted gross margins added 60 basis points to 52.2% while operating margins improved 270 basis points to 16.6%.

Margins improved thanks to a strong mix which accounted for 80 basis points. Acquisitions and divestitures added another 10 basis points. I think it is safe to say that the third quarter was a huge success given that both gross and operating margins saw strong improvements. And just to be fair, investors needed this improvement given that margins have been in a downtrend since 2016.

Source: V.F. Corporation Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

VFC also saw a much lower debt load thanks to the current growth streak. Total long-term debt declined to $2.82 billion which is well below the prior year levels. Total shareholders' equity even improved 16.8% to $4.3 billion. Overall, this is a very decent trend for a company that is not just focused on financial health, but a company that uses high growth to reduce its leverage while still maintaining high (global) sales growth.

Data by YCharts

Third quarter growth was supported by all key segments with the big 3 brands adding 14%. These brands are Vans, The North Face, and Timberland. International sales were up 4% (organic), while work brands like Wrangler and Dickies added 5%. Direct to customer sales improved 9% and account for roughly 40% of total sales. Moreover, the US continues to be the company's biggest market with more than 50% of all sales coming from domestic operations. EMEA comes in second with roughly one-fifth of all sales.

The overview below shows the strength of the company's core brands.

Source: V.F. Corporation Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Vans, for example, saw 25% growth in the US with DTC sales being up 27%. European sales were up 6% with DTC growth at 10%. APAC was up 37%. The North Face saw a revenue improvement of 14% with wholesale being up 19% and DTC growth of 10%.

And it's not expected to end in the near future with full-year 2019 expectations coming in hot. Sales are expected to grow in every region of the world with wholesale expected to be up 11%. Direct to customer sales are expected to rise 13% in 2019, while digital DTC sales are expected to rise by more than 30%.

Source: V.F. Corporation Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

These fantastic historical and expected results have caused the stock to be a steady outperformer. The company has rewarded investors with a much larger return compared to investors who preferred the retail ETF. This fact, in addition to a dividend yield of 2.44% makes it even an interesting long-term investment.

Source: TradingView

The only problem is that the company and its peers are about to feel some pressure from peaking consumer sentiment as I discussed in various articles.

4 of the past 5 months saw negative consumer sentiment growth after the Michigan consumer sentiment index peaked in 2018 at a multi-year high after a massive expansion since 2012.

Source: University of Michigan

This does not at all mean that VFC is going to witness falling sales. I doubt that the high growth numbers of brands like Vans are going negative. What I do expect, however, is that the company is having a harder time outperforming its peers. The same happened in 2015 when the consumer was pressured by falling consumer sentiment. It also does not help that the company is valued at roughly 20x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 1.78. A lot of future growth is already priced in.

Another aspect is the plan to split the company into two companies. The part that will continue to trade under the VFC ticker will focus on core brands like Vans, The North Face, Timberland, and Dickies as this article explains very detailed. Other brands like Wrangler and Lee will be managed under a new name.

Takeaway

VFC is one of the fastest-growing apparel companies on the market with a portfolio of high growth brands that generate strong growth both on a wholesale and digital level - and on a global scale. Not only has growth been lights out as of lately, but it is also even likely that this is going to continue as the company has high sales expectations for 2019.

I also think that the focus on high growth products will further streamline sales growth as investors simply don't want slow growth brands in a very tough retail environment. Let alone in a situation where consumer sentiment is slowing.

All things considered, I am not yet buying the company. However, if I am starting to buy retail, VFC certainly will be one of my biggest retail holdings. I think the company is just too strong to go to one of its competitors.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.