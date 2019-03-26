Public Storage: A 5.60% Preferred Stock IPO From This Primary Preferred Stocks Issuer

Where in the context of all preferreds, issued by Public Storage, does PSA-H stand?

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by Public Storage (PSA). Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 494B5 filing, the prospectus

For a total of 11.4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $285M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Public Storage 5.60% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series H pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 5.60%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB+' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 03/11/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.37 and has a 5.52% current yield and a 5.29% yield-to-call. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" current yield and YTC would be 4.60% and 4.41%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Public Storage, incorporated on March 13, 2007, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company's principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space. The Company's segments include Self-Storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Investment in Shurgard Europe.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, PSA:

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $8.00 yearly dividend. With a market price of $224.24, the current yield of PSA is at 3.57%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $1.396B in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series H preferred stock) of the company is around $214.38M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $38.71B, PSA is the second biggest Industrial REIT in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Public Storage's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in December 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

As of Q4, PSA had a total debt of $1.41B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series H preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company, which have a market cap of over $4B.

The Public Storage Family

The group is composed of 12 more preferred stocks with fixed rates. Their dividends are not qualified but they are the company that broke the 5% nominal yield mark.

*On February 22, 2019, the company announced the redemption of all outstanding shares of its 6.375% Series Y Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (PSA-Y) on March 28, 2019. As such, it will is no part of the table and the bubble chart. I'll compare the newly issued Series H Preferred Stock with the rest of its "brothers" by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

With yield-to-worst (equal to its yield-to-call) of the newly issued preferred stock of 5.29%, PSA-H seems to be fairly priced with its lower yield "brothers", PSA-B, PSA-V, PSA-W, PSA-X, PSA-F, PSA-C, and better than the higher yield ones, PSA-U, PSA-A, PSA-Z. Yet, this is understandable because of the ability of the company to finance itself at attractive levels and the fact, they are trading post call date.

Furthermore, there are 2 Corporate Bonds issued by the company:

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of PSA-H, the 2022 Corporate Bond.

PSA4541617, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A' and has a yield-to-maturity of 2.639%. This should be compared to the 5.29% yield-to-call of PSA-H, but when making that comparison, remember that PSA-H's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024. The result is a yield spread of 2.7% between the two securities. This yield margin can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure, the higher credit rating, and the two years earlier maturity date.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Diversified" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Except for the DLR preferred stocks, there are only two more fixed-rate preferred stocks issued by an office REIT. In the charts below, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL), as this company has a lot of problems right now:

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive yield-to-call:

Now, if we take a look at the main group:

I will add one more condition - the preferred stocks to be rated by Standard & Poor's:

The next bubble chart will examine how the yield curve in the sector looks. It presents only these preferred stocks that are not callable, have a positive YTC and are rated by S&P, by their years-to-call and YTC:

All 'BBB+' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate , have a 'BBB+' Standard & Poor's rating and positive yield-to-call.

Special Considerations

Nothing out the ordinary.

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $276.8 million, after all anticipated issuance costs. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities, for the development of self-storage facilities, and for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of our 6.375% Series Y Preferred Shares.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Public Storage

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $288M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index. If the average monthly volume of PSA-H after its first six months on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible for inclusion in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and might be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

However, it must be noted that the main benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this Index, is in process of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for addition of the new index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the new index will also include notes), with a high probability PSA-H will be included to the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, PSA-H. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you informed about all new preferred stock and baby bond IPOs.

