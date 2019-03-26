OIL Weekly: Looming Recession Threatens Crude Markets

Introduction

In this short note, I wish to express my views about crude oil markets through the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL), which is a proxy of US crude oil futures.

To do that, I analyze oil inventory vagaries published on a weekly basis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) net speculative positioning variations, and macroeconomic developments that will influence OIL shares.

Recently, crude oil fundamentals improved, following dipping US crude inventories and renewed speculative interest for the back commodity. Despite that, crude markets and OIL shares steadied out over the week, subsequent to increasing global economic worries and looming recession signs.

Crude and petroleum stocks

American oil storage pull accelerates on the March 8-15 period, down 2.14% (w/w) to 439.5m barrels, whereas Cushing stocks decrease gentler, down 1% (w/w) to 46.38m barrels. With these simultaneous declines, the five-year oil seasonality deficit widens to 5.2% or 24,138k barrels but narrows compared to last year's stocks, establishing in a surplus of 2.6% or 11,177k barrels. Given the above, crude oil inventories bring positive momentum on crude oil futures and OIL shares.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

Meanwhile, the five-year crude oil inventory spread slashed by 98% to 200k net long barrels, indicating that US crude stockpiles are quickly heading towards a shortage, which should somewhat sustain OIL shares.

Source: Weekly Stocks of Crude Oil Report - EIA

On the superior oil product side, refined stocks declined concomitantly during the week, in spite of improving refining utilization rates, evolving near the 89% threshold. Indeed, gasoline stocks corrected 1.86% (w/w) to 241.5m barrels, whereas distillates dipped further, down 3.03% (w/w) to 132.2m barrels. This remains positive for crude markets and OIL shares, indicating a vigorous demand for US refined products.

Source: Weekly U.S Refining Utilization Rate

Meanwhile, US crude oil balance advanced slightly, up 0.83% (w/w) to 12.1m barrels, returning to the production levels registered two weeks ago. American oil exports continued to improve, surging 33.23% (w/w) to 3.39m barrels, whereas net imports slowed 15.71% (w/w) to 3.54m barrels.

Source: Weekly Imports & Exports Report - EIA

In the interim, US crude production accelerates slightly, up 0.83% (w/w) to 12.1m barrels and is expected to steady out on in the short term, amid latest Baker Hughes oil rig count, showing 10 oil rig closings on the March 15-23 period.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Meanwhile, OIL advanced marginally, up 0.47% to $60.13 per share, amid increasing worries on global economic growth.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

Net speculative length on Nymex crude contracts continued to advance for the fifth consecutive week, skyrocketing 14.49% (w/w) to 414,746 contracts, on March 12-19 period, whereas OIL shares lifted moderately, up 3.33% (w/w) to $60.27 per share. With this robust speculative interest increase, crude oil markets should remain sustained in the short term.

Source: CFTC

The advance in net spec positioning is mainly attributable to the same forces as last week. Indeed, long bets continued to post healthy builds, up 6.88% (w/w) to 534,563 contracts, while short coverings accelerated robustly, down 13.12% (w/w) to 119,817 contracts, showing renewed confidence in the black commodity.

Since the beginning of 2019, net speculative positioning rushed 49.61% or 137,535 contracts, whereas OIL's YTD performance accelerated compared to last week, up 17.1% to $60.27 per share.

Global economic fears put a spell on crude markets

Since my last note, OIL steadied out, up 0.47% to $60.13 per share, following increasing concerns that global economic growth slowdown will weaken crude consumption. These worries are intensifying as the US yield curve, measuring the gap between 3-month and 10-year rates, turned negative for the first time since 2007 economic crisis. Furthermore, by adopting an even more accommodative tone than anticipated by the market, the Fed may have gone too far in reminding investors of the risks weighing on global growth, bringing fresh uncertainties into the focus of investors and negative momentum on crude demand and OIL shares.

Meanwhile, the dollar index (DXY), measuring the performance of the greenback against a basket of major international currencies recovered half of its losses registered over the week, amid dovish monetary stance posted during the FOM, bringing marginal support to the oil complex, given that a weaker dollar makes international oil purchases cheaper.

Source: Tradingview

The Brent/WTI spread widens marginally (w/w), establishing at $8.58 per barrel and trades above the 20-week average of $8.44, displaying that despite strong US oil exports, the American oil benchmark is still lacking on his European counterpart.

Concomitantly, crude future curve heads back into a backwardation pattern, indicating a tightening supply-demand equilibrium in the short term, albeit US oil output evolving at historic high records. This is also positive for crude markets and for OIL shares.

That being said, the expected slowdown of global economic growth should offset partly offset the appreciation of American crude markets in the short term and I expect OIL shares to witness a pullback in the coming week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.