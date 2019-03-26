My Q1 2019 Unit Sales Estimate For Tesla: 60,828, Down 33% From Q4 2018

We are nearing the end of the March quarter, and we are getting better and better data from multiple geographies. Some countries report daily from their vehicle registration authorities. From other geographies, we have other ways to find out approximate delivery levels of cars such as the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3.
I have kept revising my Tesla Q1 2019 unit sales model almost every other day for the last couple of weeks, as the constant input of new numbers makes it a moving target. For example, I have added, for the month of March, to my Model 3 sales estimates especially in most of the European countries.
For the Model S and X, the changes are very small in the big scheme of things. Those changes are simply not material in the context of a company which sold 90,966 cars last quarter (December 2018).
In addition, multiple Wall Street sell-side analysts have come out in the last two weeks and revised their Q1 unit sales numbers downward. Many of them had been anywhere from the high 70s all the way to 93,500 as far as the highest number I had seen.
The consensus, which had been around 81,000 units until a couple of weeks ago, has now slipped to somewhere below 79,000 units. Maybe it is 78,000 or 77,000 - or maybe even lower. This is a moving target and I don't really know right now. It's one reason the stock has declined during this period.
With all that said, let's start with the good old Model S:
|
Model S
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
USA
|
875
|
800
|
1500
|
3,175
|
Canada
|
110
|
115
|
170
|
395
|
Germany
|
91
|
87
|
130
|
308
|
Norway
|
19
|
84
|
160
|
263
|
Netherlands
|
14
|
10
|
10
|
34
|
France
|
21
|
33
|
50
|
104
|
Switzerland
|
23
|
26
|
50
|
99
|
Belgium
|
13
|
26
|
40
|
79
|
Austria
|
16
|
20
|
30
|
66
|
UK
|
81
|
45
|
100
|
226
|
Italy
|
6
|
7
|
15
|
28
|
Finland
|
7
|
4
|
10
|
21
|
Spain
|
16
|
7
|
30
|
53
|
Ireland
|
10
|
1
|
15
|
26
|
Sweden
|
29
|
52
|
90
|
171
|
China
|
300
|
300
|
300
|
900
|
Australia
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
210
|
TOTAL
|
1,701
|
1,687
|
2,770
|
6,158
As you can see in the table above, an estimated 6,158 units sold is not all that interesting anymore in the context of a company which sold 90,966 units last quarter.
Let's turn to the Model X instead:
|
Model X
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
USA
|
950
|
1,100
|
1,500
|
3,550
|
Canada
|
140
|
140
|
210
|
490
|
Germany
|
44
|
46
|
90
|
180
|
Norway
|
150
|
141
|
290
|
581
|
Netherlands
|
9
|
7
|
10
|
26
|
France
|
11
|
11
|
20
|
42
|
Switzerland
|
15
|
13
|
20
|
48
|
Belgium
|
19
|
14
|
30
|
63
|
Austria
|
5
|
10
|
20
|
35
|
UK
|
62
|
34
|
80
|
176
|
Italy
|
12
|
9
|
20
|
41
|
Finland
|
7
|
2
|
10
|
19
|
Spain
|
16
|
15
|
20
|
51
|
Ireland
|
3
|
2
|
10
|
15
|
Sweden
|
8
|
7
|
15
|
30
|
China
|
400
|
400
|
400
|
1,200
|
Australia
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
180
|
TOTAL
|
1,911
|
2,011
|
2,805
|
6,727
As you can see in the table above, the Model X situation looks almost identical to the Model S. 6,727 units sold would not be material in the context of this company right now.
As a result, let's turn to the main dish of this exercise, the Model 3:
|
Model 3
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
USA
|
6,500
|
5,750
|
11,500
|
23,750
|
Canada
|
710
|
900
|
1,000
|
2,610
|
Germany
|
2
|
9,59
|
2,500
|
3,461
|
Norway
|
17
|
791
|
4,800
|
5,608
|
Netherlands
|
40
|
472
|
1,400
|
1,912
|
France
|
0
|
401
|
1,000
|
1,401
|
Switzerland
|
0
|
277
|
1,300
|
1,577
|
Belgium
|
1
|
197
|
600
|
798
|
Austria
|
2
|
136
|
800
|
938
|
Italy
|
0
|
80
|
450
|
530
|
Finland
|
1
|
34
|
270
|
305
|
Spain
|
3
|
200
|
350
|
553
|
Sweden
|
0
|
0
|
1,200
|
1,200
|
China
|
0
|
300
|
3,000
|
3,300
|
TOTAL
|
7,276
|
10,497
|
30,170
|
47,943
As you can see in the table above, 47,943 units would be where the action is for Tesla this quarter, vastly dwarfing the estimated sales numbers for both the Model S and X. What are the major changes to what I was estimating approximately two weeks ago?
I have increased the March month sales numbers for almost all countries, with China and Germany being the main exceptions, as I kept them the same. For most of the European numbers, the remaining swing factor is now relatively small.
However, for the U.S. and China, my March estimates are a comparative stab in the dark. I have the March Model 3 unit sales number doubling compared to February. That could still be off by a lot - in either direction. China? Almost as impossible to estimate.
Summarizing the total: A 33% decline from the December quarter
Adding up all the Tesla models, for all the estimated geographies, I arrive at this table, derived from the data above:
|
TOTAL Q1
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
Model 3
|
7,276
|
10,497
|
30,170
|
47,943
|
Model S
|
1,701
|
1,687
|
2,770
|
6,158
|
Model X
|
1,911
|
2,011
|
2,805
|
6,727
|
TOTAL
|
10,888
|
14,195
|
35,745
|
60,828
As you can see in the table above, the total is an estimated 60,828 units. That would be a 33% decline from the most recent quarter, December 2018, where 90,966 were sold.
Where could I be wrong? Aside from the aforementioned U.S. and Chinese numbers, as they are the most difficult to estimate and are also large one way or the other and, therefore, having a large impact - it would really be something outside the "normal" sales model. What am I talking about? That would be fleet sales or some other form of "financially delivered" channel stuffing. We saw that from Tesla in China in 2014, among other times and places. It could certainly happen again. You can see a recent example, from less than one year ago, in The Netherlands here: Badger24 on Twitter.
Basically, if Tesla makes a car - and I assume it will have made over 90,000 in this quarter - it could theoretically "sell" this car without yet having delivered it. Yes, I know: They are not supposed to do that - at least in many geographies. Tesla's revenue recognition policy appears to say that they won't. Still, I can't exclude the possibility that it may happen yet, in some creative form or another. Any such sales would be in addition to my 60,828 unit estimate for the quarter.
Another type of "that's not fair!" type of unit sale would be a "related party" transaction, where a friend of the company, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Oracle (Larry Ellison), some random guy in China or Nigeria, perhaps Russia, buys 20,000 or whatever cars because… well, we are not supposed to know. I am not saying that will happen, but just that it's something that needs to be examined no matter what.
Stock impact: Still likely negative
As I explained above, the Wall Street sell-side consensus has come down over the last two weeks, thanks to multiple model changes and resulting estimate reductions. I don't know where the new consensus is, but I don't think it's anywhere near 60,828 units still. Maybe it is around 77,000, maybe under 75,000. You tell me!
This leads me to conclude that Tesla's Q1 estimates will continue to come down and/or that Tesla will miss its unit delivery number when it traditionally reports it within the first five days of the quarter (April 1-5). All other things equal, that would be bearish for the stock.
Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.