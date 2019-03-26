My Q1 2019 Unit Sales Estimate For Tesla: 60,828, Down 33% From Q4 2018

Among the areas where I could still be wrong would be Tesla doing a fleet sale or some other channel-stuffing "financially delivered" exercise, including to a related party.

The total quarterly unit estimate now stands at 60,828, which would be down 33% from Tesla's Q4 2018 unit sales number of 90,966.

There are no material changes to the Model X and S sales estimates, regardless of geography.

I have revised my Tesla unit sales estimate for Q1 2019, primarily because of changes to a majority of the European countries, plus the U.S.

We are mere days away from March quarter-end and more automobile unit sales data keeps pouring in, especially from Europe.

We are nearing the end of the March quarter, and we are getting better and better data from multiple geographies. Some countries report daily from their vehicle registration authorities. From other geographies, we have other ways to find out approximate delivery levels of cars such as the Tesla (TSLA) Model 3.

I have kept revising my Tesla Q1 2019 unit sales model almost every other day for the last couple of weeks, as the constant input of new numbers makes it a moving target. For example, I have added, for the month of March, to my Model 3 sales estimates especially in most of the European countries.

For the Model S and X, the changes are very small in the big scheme of things. Those changes are simply not material in the context of a company which sold 90,966 cars last quarter (December 2018).

In addition, multiple Wall Street sell-side analysts have come out in the last two weeks and revised their Q1 unit sales numbers downward. Many of them had been anywhere from the high 70s all the way to 93,500 as far as the highest number I had seen.

The consensus, which had been around 81,000 units until a couple of weeks ago, has now slipped to somewhere below 79,000 units. Maybe it is 78,000 or 77,000 - or maybe even lower. This is a moving target and I don't really know right now. It's one reason the stock has declined during this period.

With all that said, let's start with the good old Model S:

Model S January February March Q1 2019 USA 875 800 1500 3,175 Canada 110 115 170 395 Germany 91 87 130 308 Norway 19 84 160 263 Netherlands 14 10 10 34 France 21 33 50 104 Switzerland 23 26 50 99 Belgium 13 26 40 79 Austria 16 20 30 66 UK 81 45 100 226 Italy 6 7 15 28 Finland 7 4 10 21 Spain 16 7 30 53 Ireland 10 1 15 26 Sweden 29 52 90 171 China 300 300 300 900 Australia 70 70 70 210 TOTAL 1,701 1,687 2,770 6,158

As you can see in the table above, an estimated 6,158 units sold is not all that interesting anymore in the context of a company which sold 90,966 units last quarter.

Let's turn to the Model X instead:

Model X January February March Q1 2019 USA 950 1,100 1,500 3,550 Canada 140 140 210 490 Germany 44 46 90 180 Norway 150 141 290 581 Netherlands 9 7 10 26 France 11 11 20 42 Switzerland 15 13 20 48 Belgium 19 14 30 63 Austria 5 10 20 35 UK 62 34 80 176 Italy 12 9 20 41 Finland 7 2 10 19 Spain 16 15 20 51 Ireland 3 2 10 15 Sweden 8 7 15 30 China 400 400 400 1,200 Australia 60 60 60 180 TOTAL 1,911 2,011 2,805 6,727

As you can see in the table above, the Model X situation looks almost identical to the Model S. 6,727 units sold would not be material in the context of this company right now.

As a result, let's turn to the main dish of this exercise, the Model 3:

Model 3 January February March Q1 2019 USA 6,500 5,750 11,500 23,750 Canada 710 900 1,000 2,610 Germany 2 9,59 2,500 3,461 Norway 17 791 4,800 5,608 Netherlands 40 472 1,400 1,912 France 0 401 1,000 1,401 Switzerland 0 277 1,300 1,577 Belgium 1 197 600 798 Austria 2 136 800 938 Italy 0 80 450 530 Finland 1 34 270 305 Spain 3 200 350 553 Sweden 0 0 1,200 1,200 China 0 300 3,000 3,300 TOTAL 7,276 10,497 30,170 47,943

As you can see in the table above, 47,943 units would be where the action is for Tesla this quarter, vastly dwarfing the estimated sales numbers for both the Model S and X. What are the major changes to what I was estimating approximately two weeks ago?

I have increased the March month sales numbers for almost all countries, with China and Germany being the main exceptions, as I kept them the same. For most of the European numbers, the remaining swing factor is now relatively small.

However, for the U.S. and China, my March estimates are a comparative stab in the dark. I have the March Model 3 unit sales number doubling compared to February. That could still be off by a lot - in either direction. China? Almost as impossible to estimate.

Summarizing the total: A 33% decline from the December quarter

Adding up all the Tesla models, for all the estimated geographies, I arrive at this table, derived from the data above:

TOTAL Q1 January February March Q1 2019 Model 3 7,276 10,497 30,170 47,943 Model S 1,701 1,687 2,770 6,158 Model X 1,911 2,011 2,805 6,727 TOTAL 10,888 14,195 35,745 60,828

As you can see in the table above, the total is an estimated 60,828 units. That would be a 33% decline from the most recent quarter, December 2018, where 90,966 were sold.

Where could I be wrong? Aside from the aforementioned U.S. and Chinese numbers, as they are the most difficult to estimate and are also large one way or the other and, therefore, having a large impact - it would really be something outside the "normal" sales model. What am I talking about? That would be fleet sales or some other form of "financially delivered" channel stuffing. We saw that from Tesla in China in 2014, among other times and places. It could certainly happen again. You can see a recent example, from less than one year ago, in The Netherlands here: Badger24 on Twitter.

Basically, if Tesla makes a car - and I assume it will have made over 90,000 in this quarter - it could theoretically "sell" this car without yet having delivered it. Yes, I know: They are not supposed to do that - at least in many geographies. Tesla's revenue recognition policy appears to say that they won't. Still, I can't exclude the possibility that it may happen yet, in some creative form or another. Any such sales would be in addition to my 60,828 unit estimate for the quarter.

Another type of "that's not fair!" type of unit sale would be a "related party" transaction, where a friend of the company, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Oracle (Larry Ellison), some random guy in China or Nigeria, perhaps Russia, buys 20,000 or whatever cars because… well, we are not supposed to know. I am not saying that will happen, but just that it's something that needs to be examined no matter what.

Stock impact: Still likely negative

As I explained above, the Wall Street sell-side consensus has come down over the last two weeks, thanks to multiple model changes and resulting estimate reductions. I don't know where the new consensus is, but I don't think it's anywhere near 60,828 units still. Maybe it is around 77,000, maybe under 75,000. You tell me!

This leads me to conclude that Tesla's Q1 estimates will continue to come down and/or that Tesla will miss its unit delivery number when it traditionally reports it within the first five days of the quarter (April 1-5). All other things equal, that would be bearish for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.