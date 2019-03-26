Battle Ground Baby Bond: An 18.2% Yield From Medley Management

Even if the MCC management contract is lost, MDLQ is supported by the value of the Sierra Income and private account asset management rights.

The performance of Medley Capital (MCC) has lagged BDC peers over the last 5 years. The stock has lost approximately 3/4 of its value as loan losses have led to a decline in net asset value and multiple dividend cuts. The decline in MCC has been exacerbated by negative investor sentiment. At a recent price of $3.22, MCC now trades at a substantial discount to its $5.63 net asset value. Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) has faced well-deserved investor scorn for its poor performance as MCC's asset manger.

Many investors view MDLY and MCC as bad companies. Two MCC Independent Directors recently resigned. This followed a Delaware court decision that the MCC Directors had violated their fiduciary duties by failing to properly disclose competing offers for MCC. Should high yield investors join the dark side and invest in the Medley LLC 7.25% Notes (MDLQ) of this much despised company?

Despite the setbacks at MCC, MDLY has achieved some success in other areas. Sierra Income Corporation is a non-traded BDC that is also managed by MDLY. Sierra has grown in size and is now almost twice as large as MCC. Altogether, MDLY now manages approximately $2 billion of high fee BDC assets. MCC accounts for $742 million of that total with the rest accounted for by the larger Sierra. MDLY has also successfully managed to grow the pool of private separately managed accounts it manages. MDLY now manages about $2.8 billion of private separately managed accounts. However, these SMAs have much lower management fees than the BDC assets.

MDLY is now seeking to be acquired by Sierra Income as part of a 3-way combination between Sierra/MDLY and MCC. If successful, the merger would combine MCC with the larger Sierra Income. Sierra would also acquire MDLY and become internally managed by MDLY. MDLQ would become a Sierra debt issue. No public BDC has ever defaulted on its debt. MDLQ would become a very safe debt issue if the transaction is successfully completed.

The switch to an internal management structure would benefit MDLY insiders that now own 81% of MDLY on a fully diluted basis. As an external asset manager, MDLY can potentially be fired and lose control of MCC. As an internal asset manager, MDLY could not be fired since it would be owned by Sierra which would be combined with MCC.

MDLQ traded above par as recently as December 2018 when the MDLY/MCC/Sierra merger appeared to be on track. It has dropped substantially in price lately to $16.70 as some irate MCC shareholders have challenged the proposed merger. After several delays and intense voter solicitation by MDLY, MCC shareholders are now set to vote shortly on 3/29/2018. It is unclear if a majority will vote for the proposed merger even with MDLY insiders controlling 15% of the MCC shares. MCC shareholders including myself have received numerous FedEx letters and phone calls urging us to support the deal.

MDLY's management contract with MCC is being challenged if the merger with Sierra is unsuccessful. Marathon Asset Management is seeking to call a special meeting for MCC and elect itself as the new asset manager. NexPoint Advisors L.P.is urging MCC shareholders to reject the merger and may launch a proxy fight to replace some MCC Directors as they come up for election. Despite these challenges, this article makes the case for investing in MDLQ.

What is MDLQ?

MDLQ is a par $25 7.25% baby bond maturing on 1/30/2024 that was issued by MDLY. Interest is paid quarterly and MDLQ now offers a cash yield of 10.9% at a recent price of $16.70. The yield to maturity (calculated from the Panick High Yield Report Excel model) is 18.2%. MDLQ is a small issue with only 1.4 million shares outstanding. Average daily trading volume is typically about 25K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading. See prospectus for additional details.

What is MDLX?

Medley LLC 6.875% Notes (MDLX) is a par $25 6.875% baby bond maturing on 8/15/2026 that was issued by MDLY. Interest is paid quarterly and MDLX now offers a cash yield of 10.6% at a recent price of $16.25. The yield to maturity (calculated from the Panick High Yield Report Excel model) is 15.0%. MDLX is a small issue with only 2.1 million shares outstanding. Average daily trading volume is typically about 25K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading. See prospectus for additional details. Both MDLX and MDLQ are senior unsecured debt issues and rank equally in seniority. At current prices, I prefer MDLQ due to its shorter maturity and higher yield to maturity.

Why are BDC management rights so valuable?

A BDC is permanent capital. If you sell your shares in a BDC such as MCC, someone else buys the shares. The amount of assets being managed does not change. Externally managed BDC issues such as Sierra Income and MCC have relatively high management fees. MDLY is currently being challenged for the right to manage MCC. However, replacing an asset manager (even a poorly performing one such as MDLY ) is a difficult process. These factors make BDC asset management rights valuable.

New BDC balance sheet leverage rules go into effect shortly in Q2 2019. The new rules allow the maximum balance sheet leverage (as measured by debt / equity) to increase from 1X to 2X. This increase in balance sheet leverage could increase the amount of gross assets being managed, resulting in higher management fees.

KCAP transaction shows the value of BDC management rights

KCAP Financial (KCAP) is currently an internally managed BDC. KCAP is now in the process of selling its management rights to BC Partners for $25 million. If the proposed transaction is successfully completed, BC Partners would become the external manager for KCAP. KCAP now has total assets of $285 million. Therefore, BC Partners is paying (25 / 285) = 8.8% of assets for the right to manage this small BDC. This serves as a useful metric in determining the potential value of the asset management rights for MCC and Sierra.

The MDLY balance sheet

As of Q3 2018, MDLY had total assets of $94 million and total liabilities of $164 million. Total assets are primarily comprised of cash and liquid investments such as MCC shares at market value. Liabilities primarily include the $117 million par value of the MDLQ and MDLX baby bonds. There is also a small bank credit line which is senior to the baby bonds.

Just from looking at the balance sheet, MDLY appears to have a negative net worth of $47 million. However, this is misleading. MDLY manages $4.8 billion in assets. These asset management rights are an intangible asset that doesn't show up on the balance sheet. As shown above using the KCAP transaction, they are very valuable.

How much are the MCC management rights worth?

MCC now has assets of $742 million. Therefore, the management rights are worth about $65 million using the 8.8% valuation from the KCAP transaction. Based on this valuation, it's easy to see why challengers such as NexPoint and Marathon hope to steal the MCC management contract from MDLY.

How much are the Sierra Income management rights worth?

Sierra now has assets of approximately $1.3 billion. Therefore, the management rights are worth about $114 million using the 8.8% valuation from the KCAP transaction.

How much are the private account management rights worth?

MDLY now has $2.8 billion of privately managed separate accounts. Management fees are much lower for these accounts than for MCC and Sierra. Therefore, I will estimate that the management rights are only worth about 2% of assets or $56 million.

What does the MDLY stock price say about the baby bonds?

MDLY has 32 million diluted shares. This pro forma share count include the publicly traded shares as well as the partnership shares owned by insiders on an "as if converted" basis. At a recent price of $3.10, MDLY has a market capitalization of about $100 million. MDLY traded as high as $5.74 when the Sierra/MCC/MDLY merger appeared to be on-track and has declined in price as MCC shareholder opposition has grown.

Is the MDLY stock price consistent with the estimated values of the asset management contracts? Let's assume that the MDLY/MCC/Sierra merger is not completed. Let's also assume that MDLY then loses the MCC management contract. Based on the KCAP asset management rights valuation, this would still imply an estimated MDLY equity valuation of:

($114 million + $56 million - $47 million ) = $123 million

Note that the actual MDLY equity valuation of $100 million is fairly close to the calculated equity valuation of $123 million. MDLY appears to already be priced with the expectation that the merger will fail and the MCC management contract will be lost. Even in this negative scenario, there is still substantial equity value ahead of the MDLQ and MDLX baby bonds.

Could Sierra acquire MDLY without the consent of MCC holders?

The MDLY acquisition by Sierra is contingent upon the MCC merger with Sierra. However it may be possible to proceed without MCC. I believe that the Sierra and MDLY Boards could modify the deal and proceed without MCC. That would be an outstanding outcome for MDLQ and MDLX baby bond holders as they would still become Sierra debt obligations. Please note that I am not a lawyer and the details of the merger agreements are very complex.

What are the major risks?

See page #11 -36 of the 2017 10-K Annual Report for an extensive discussion of MDLY risk factors. Risk factors specific to the MDLQ baby bonds are detailed on page #21 - 45 of the MDLQ prospectus. Here is a brief summary of the major risk factors as I see them. Sierra is a non-traded BDC and has a better performance record and a different private corporate structure than MCC. I believe it would be extremely difficult for an outside advisor to successfully challenge MDLY for the Sierra management contract. MDLX still appears to be more than fully covered if the MCC management contract is lost. In the unlikely event that MDLY loses both the MCC and Sierra management contracts, this would be very problematic for MDLY debt holders. Recent trading in MDLQ has been very volatile. The issue can sell off due to negative headlines about MCC even though the debt appears to covered regardless of the outcome. MDLY receives fees based on the value of managed assets. The fees that MDLY receives could decline over time if there are investing losses.

Conclusions

MDLY is a controversial company. The MDLY asset management empire is under attack from an alliance of rebel MCC shareholders and competing asset managers. Even with these formidable challenges, the high yield and potential capital gains offered by MDLQ are quite appealing. MDLY could be bought depending on the results of the 3/29/2019 voting. However this was hardly the only buyout offer. A recent SEC filing has revealed that there were 18 other potential offers.

The Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, baby bonds, bonds, REIT's, BDC issues and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. A 2-week free trial is now available. New members joining now will also receive a special 10% discount. The Panick Report is especially known for our very active and friendly chat board where about 300 members ask questions and discuss high yield trading ideas as news breaks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCC, MDLY, KCAP, MDLX, MDLQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.