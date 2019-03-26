Aimmune Therapeutics Could Achieve Regulatory Firsts With Peanut Allergy Treatment

Aimmune (NASDAQ:AIMT) had very good news on Monday, after it had announced a successful phase 3 study from Europe dealing with peanut allergy. The success of this study will allow for a regulatory filing in the European Union in the coming months. The biotech is also awaiting for its review of the BLA application that was submitted to the FDA as well. With the ability to gain regulatory approvals for AR101 in both territories in the coming year, I expect that the biotech should be trading higher based on these catalysts.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 European study was known as ARTEMIS. It was used to treat patients with peanut allergy using AR101. The main goal of the study was to determine whether these patients treated with either AR101 or placebo had a better chance at tolerating higher levels of peanut protein with no higher than mild symptoms upon trial exit. It was shown that patients treated with AR101 had a better exit challenge in tolerating 1,000 mg dose of peanut protein compared to placebo. This was achieved in a statistically significant manner with a p-value of p<0.00001. To put this into a more succinct way, patients that took AR101 improved 100x fold from baseline. Patients started the study at 10 mg at baseline and exited the study at 1,000 mg. This was good news in terms of looking at this data of the tolerance level for peanut allergy. There was another great win on the safety front. No cases of anaphylaxis or eosinophilic esophagitis (EOE) were noticed for any of the patients. EOE in essence means white blood cells rushing to the point of inflammation of the esophagus typically with an allergic reaction and sometimes with cancer. Anaphylaxis is a potentially deadly reaction to an allergic reaction. This can include life-threatening issues like difficulty breathing or shock.

Advancement Towards Regulatory Approvals

With the positive data observed in the phase 3 ARTEMIS study, Aimmune is ready to move on with filing for regulatory approval in the European Union by mid-2019. The biotech had already filed its BLA of AR101 for approval to the FDA last year. The problem is that the U.S. government shutdown took away a bit of time from the review process. Having said that, the review started in January of 2019 and is expected to last about 12 months. That would put an FDA review date for the BLA of AR101 by early 2020. These are both going to be major catalyst events. However, it's important to note that Aimmune is on track to be the first biotech to receive both FDA and European approvals for peanut allergy treatment. Aimmune has been able to best a major competitor known as DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT). That's because DBV suffered a major setback when it had to pull its NDA application for Viaskin to treat peanut allergy due to manufacturing issues and procedural controls. The need to pull the NDA was so that it could provide additional info requested from the FDA. This was bad news for DBV, but good news for Aimmune. DBV doesn't expect to re-file its NDA application of Viaskin until Q3 of 2019. That means if, hypothetically, the application is in by July of 2019, Aimmune will have a 6-7 months marketing lead over DBV. In addition, that's if DBV can successfully achieve regulatory approval based on its prior issues.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC filing, Aimmune has cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $303.9 million as of December 31, 2018. The company believed that this cash would be enough for at least the next 12 months. That meant that it would have enough funds to see through to FDA approval of AR101 in peanut allergy. However, there was a development for additional cash noted in January of 2019. The biotech entered into a loan agreement with an affiliate of KKR for up to $170 million in three tranches. The first tranche of $40 million was given upfront upon closing of the transaction. That means the other $130 million is to be given based on FDA approval of AR101 and certain borrowing conditions in 2020. This is a good amount of cash to help fund the commercialization plans for AR101, without the need to raise cash upon approval.

Conclusion

Aimmune achieving positive results for its phase 3 ARTEMIS study using AR101 treating peanut allergy is very good news. That's because it reinforces the data from prior studies, such as the phase 3 PALISADE trial in the United States. It has the ability to potentially be the first product to gain regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe for peanut allergy. There are several risks that many investors should be aware of. The first risk is that the submission of the regulatory applications doesn't guarantee approvals. If anything is not right in any of the filings, the regulatory authorities could easily reject the applications in their current forms. The second risk involves the biggest competitor of them all, which is DBV Technologies. That's because, Aimmune, if everything goes accordingly, will have a 6-7 months approval lead over DBV. That means if DBV eventually gains regulatory approval for Viaskin, it will compete directly with AR101. Still, Aimmune is in much better shape because it had not suffered the same setback as DBV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.