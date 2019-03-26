Why Micron Technology's Horrible Guidance May Sink Shares

Micron (MU) reported lackluster fiscal second-quarter results last week and a horrible revenue and gross margin guidance. The big concern for investors should be the gross margin outlook, which is historically highly correlated to the stock's performance. Recent options trades and the technical charts suggest that the stock would fall in the coming months as well, perhaps as low as $36.50.

The last time I wrote on Micron was March 14. My analysis at the time suggested shares could plunge by as much as 12% from the stock's price of $39.40 following results. Since that time, the stock is up slightly to $40.55 as of March 25, a gain of about 3%, a wrong assessment.

Bearish Option Betting

Some options trades would indicate that traders are still betting that the stock would fall in the future. Over the past few days, there have been increasing levels of open interest at the May 17 expiration for the $43 calls and puts. The open interest for each set of contracts increased by roughly 11,000. According to data from TradeAlert, the $43 calls were sold, and the $43 puts were bought. The spread transaction would suggest that a trader is betting that the stock remains below $43 by expiration in the middle of May.

(Micron $43 May Calls)

(Micron May $43 Puts)

Additionally, the May $40 puts have seen their open interest levels rise in recent days by 8,000 to around 11,000 open contracts. For a buyer of the puts to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to roughly $39.20.

Weak Technical Chart

The technical chart shows a strong zone of resistance between $44 and $45.50, a region the stock has been unable to rise above since October. Additionally, the stock is approaching a critical level of support at $40.25, and should it fall below this technical region, it could plunge back to $36.

Why The Bearish Sentiment?

DRAM prices have fallen sharply in recent months, and the outlook is bleak. Recent data from Semi.org showed that the average billing revenue for North American semiconductor industry fell more than 22% in the month of February. It would at least suggest that many of the semiconductor companies that make chips, in general, are still struggling, and that does not bode well for the DRAM and NAND either. The falling price in DRAM has caused margins for the company to fall and pressure profits lower.

Horrible Outlook

The company provided fiscal third quarter revenue guidance of $4.8 billion at the mid-point. That was well below consensus analysts' estimates of approximately $5.4 billion, according to data from YCharts. However, what was most disappointing was the company's gross margin outlook, which is expected to plunge to 38.5% from 50.2% in the fiscal second quarter, and down from 60.9% in the fiscal third quarter of 2018, a massive drop. The sharp decline in revenue and gross margins have caused consensus analysts' estimates for Micron to fall nearly 40% over the past month to $0.85 for the quarter, which would be a decline of 73% versus the prior year.

Full-year estimates have fallen nearly 17% since the company reported results and are now expected to decline nearly 47% for the full-year 2019 to $6.37 per share.

The bigger problem for Micron's stock is the correlation it has to the company's gross margins. Should Micron's gross margins continue to drop, the stock may still have another leg lower to fall in the coming months. Current, estimates would suggest gross margins have further to fall.

Data by YCharts

More Gross Margin Deterioration

The company has noted on its fiscal first quarter and fiscal second quarter conference calls that it expects to see a second-half rebound in demand for DRAM. However, analysts' estimates would seemingly disagree with this outlook. Currently, consensus estimates forecast revenue to fall next year to 5% to $22.5 billion, while earnings are expected to fall nearly 24% to $4.87 per share. It would imply that analysts are currently looking for further gross margin deterioration in the future quarters, while the declining revenue would suggest that demand is not going to return.

Data by YCharts

Much of Micron's future hinges on whether demand returns to the DRAM market as the company expects. If demand returns and the company can drive revenue and profits higher, and margins expand, then the story would change significantly, helping to push shares higher. However, until that happens or evidence begins to show DRAM prices are rising, the stock is likely to struggle.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! - Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.