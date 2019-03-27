Hugo Boss: Takeaways From 2018 Results

In January, in the previous article on iconic fashion company Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY), I discussed a few headwinds that the company had to address to recuperate investor confidence and drive the share price higher. On March 7, the Metzingen-based company published its 2018 annual report. I delved into the document, analyzed the presented financial data and now have a few thoughts I consider worth sharing with my readers. Let's go down to the details.

Review of OCF and free cash flow

The first point I regard essential is FCF. Generating enough cash is crucial to finance growth and fortify the current market position, and, importantly, to reward shareowners. It is quite evident that free cash flow is at the crux of a successful company with equity worth buying. In 2018, Hugo Boss reported operating cash flow of €321.8 million, lower than in 2017. Inventory build-up had an adverse effect on working capital, reduced OCF by €72.3 million. So, despite higher net income, OCF fell 23%. Also, I should remind that inventory build-up, caused by lackluster sales because of sweltering summer in Europe, has already harmed cash flow in Q3 FY18. Fortunately, the company expects "a gradual reduction of inventories in 2019" (see p. 7 of the press release). Moreover, CFO underlined during the Q4 earnings call that normalization of inventory level in 2019 would not impair the gross margin,

The vast majority of the inventory position is related to never-out-of-stock products, in other words product groups that are not related to a specific season. This in turn means that we should be able to normalize inventories sequentially during the course of 2019, without a need to sacrifice gross margin development...

Capital expenditures, comprised of investments in PP&E and intangibles, amounted to €153 million. At this point, I should draw your attention to the fact that capex of Hugo Boss is meager compared to revenue. To purchase tangible and intangible assets (for instance, to finance openings of 12 new stores in London, Paris, Dubai, etc.) the firm used only 5% of revenue. Most of capex was invested in store renovation. In this sense, Hugo Boss is akin to its peer Ralph Lauren (RL). The American corporation also has minuscule capex along with low OCF and profit margins. Also, both companies have fairly similar OCF margins (11.5% and 11.2%), while Ralph Lauren is slightly ahead with 8.2% FCF margin (ttm).

So, BOSSY is a company with enormous revenue, but quite low CF. Investors should keep it in mind when analyzing the sustainability of dividends and shareholder rewards. By deducting capex from OCF, we can calculate levered FCF which ultimately equaled €168.8 million. It is worth noting that management's preferable definition of FCF differs from the one I regularly use. Hugo Boss reports its FCF as the difference between OCF and cash flow from investing activities. As a result, inflows from sales of PP&E and outflows related to the acquisitions of subsidiaries could significantly distort the final result. But in 2018 the influence of these items was meager, FCF according to the firm's definition was €170 million, slightly higher than the figure that I computed. Unfortunately, this result is the lowest in 10 years. The 2018 FCF margin was 6%, while IFRS net margin amounted to 8.4%. So, the quality of earnings was quite acceptable.

The top line

First and foremost, Hugo Boss's currency-adjusted sales rose 4% YoY. This growth pace is indeed not exceptional but expected, as the CEO promised 3-4% 2018 revenue growth, and the company ultimately reached the target. It should be noted that IFRS sales were up only 2.3%. The result was achieved partly because of the success of the digital strategy that drove online sales higher with a double-digit increase. In my view, the brand's further digitalization is undoubtedly at the crux of the top line recovery in the coming years. In 2018, EBITDA, the source of funds both for debt and equity investors, had not changed compared to 2017, despite a slight reduction in gross profit. Europe continues to bring the bulk of revenue. There is undoubtedly no coincidence in that, as the company has 199 freestanding stores in this region compared to 89 in the Americas and 154 in Asia/Pacific. Germany, the U.K., the U.S., France, Benelux, and China brought a total of ~63% of sales. According to the data from Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ, analysts' EPS expectations were from €3.3 to €3.7. Hugo Boss met their projections with EPS of €3.42. It is worth noting that currency exchange headwinds, to some extent, hindered Hugo Boss from achieving more solid EPS.

Among other things, I should briefly touch upon the anticipated sales slowdown in China. I believe my readers do remember that fears of luxury demand slump reverberated across markets in January, causing serious harm to share prices of such bellwethers as LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY, OTCPK:LVMHF), Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), etc. In the previous article, I have addressed that matter. So, Hugo Boss has not noticed any weakness in performance in the region, according to CFO, "Momentum in China remained strong throughout 2018, resulting in high-single-digit sales growth." Sales in Asia/Pacific grew 7% YoY on a currency adjusted basis compared to 4% in Europe and 4% in the Americas. Answering the analyst's question on 2019 prospects in the region CEO mentioned that,

... we have seen a very robust above group average performance in this part of the world. By the way also some smaller Asian markets, for example, Japan also showed very strong results.

2019 forecasts & expectations

Since January, when I published the first article on Hugo Boss, a few earnings projections have been revised, perhaps because some experts have become less confident in 2019 macroenvironment, or because they adjusted their forecasts not impressed by 2018 report. As a result, 2019 consensus earnings per ordinary share now (on March 25) equals €3.81 compared to €3.92 three months ago.

P/E, however, went slightly down and now equals 17.5x on Xetra. Considering no changes in this multiple and 2019 EPS of €3.81, the share price has a 9.7% upside and could equal ~€66.7. The high for 2018 was €80.02 reached in mid-June.

Another factor I should address is P/E expansion. In the previous five years, P/E once surpassed 24x and fell beneath 12x. In January 2019 this widely used multiple equaled 17.75x, while P/E based on consensus 2018 EPS was 15.82x. I should say that for fashion brands such level might be considered as undervaluation. For instance, Ralph Lauren currently trades at $122.61, 22.88x TTM EPS.

In H1 2018 Hugo Boss had P/E over 24x, backed by European equity markets sentiment and solid results.

So, taking into account 20x P/E and 2019 EPS of €3.81, the share price could equal €76.2.

The next issue I regard worth taking into account is P/FCF or FCF yield. The company promised to grow 2019 FCF to €210-260 million and €250-350 million by 2022, a 53% possible increase from the 2018 level. On March 25, 2019, market cap of Hugo Boss, considering the share price in Frankfurt am Main, equaled €4,148 million. Hence, the FCF yield is ~4.1%. With no changes in the selected ratio, which by now equals ~24.4x, market capitalization could reach €5.12-6.34 billion in 2020 and €8.53 billion in 2022.

Valuation

In the table below I have summarized relevant data on P/Es and EPS projections of BOSSY and its selected peers, Ralph Lauren and PVH (PVH).

It is clear that Hugo Boss is undervalued compared to Ralph Lauren, while PVH is drastically underpriced compared to both peers.

Conclusion

In sum, I believe Hugo Boss has a moderate upside. The company is doing a great job recalibrating its brand positioning by realigning Hugo and Boss brands. If the company will irrevocably follow the outlined master plan and ultimately achieve all promised financial milestones, the market capitalization might practically double by 2023-2024. At the same time, I see no signs of unjustified overvaluation or risky indebtedness. Hugo Boss is an exceptionally healthy company with meager debt; the firm has a sound balance sheet, small and manageable debt.

