Housing Construction May Be Bottoming, But Price Growth Continues To Decelerate

Lower interest rates are almost certain to help the housing market, but they haven’t shown up in construction data yet.

There is no sign of any significant increase in permits or starts, but depending on the measure, they are likely either bottoming now or are above their late 2018 lows.

Introduction

With this morning’s release of housing permits and starts for February, this series has finally been brought back up to date following the government shutdown. Let’s take a look, bearing in mind that interest rates turn first before sales, and sales turn before prices.

Overall starts and permits have increased slightly from their 2018 lows, but single-family permits matched their 12-month lows

To begin with, here is the graph from the Census Bureau comparing permits, starts, and completions:

You can ignore completions. Both permits and starts had a poor month, close to their 2018 lows.

As I have noted many times, the least volatile and forward-looking measure is single-family permits, because it strips out the much noisier multi-family permits, while being just as leading as total permits. Here the news was also not good, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 821 thousand, equal to January’s 12-month low.

On the positive side, total permits were higher than their lows last summer. Starts, averaged over a 3-month period to strip away some of their volatility, also were higher than their October through December low, at 1.192 million annualized vs. 1.185 annualized.

I fully expect these numbers to rebound in the next few months as significantly lower mortgage rates, which have already shown up in an increase in purchase mortgage applications, begin to appear in actual construction.

Price growth continues to decelerate

Meanwhile, the national Case Shiller index of house prices rose at 4.3% YoY, but this is still a continued deceleration from 4.7% one month ago, and only slightly above its 2015 low of 4.1%.

The FHFA house price index increased at 5.6% YoY, matching the previous month’s number, and while not as decelerating as the Case/Shiller index, nevertheless was equal to a 4-year low increase (Note: The graph does not include this morning’s data):

Conclusion: Housing is likely bottoming, but that does not negate a stagnant economy or worse later this year

Since sales lead prices, I anticipate that the YoY comparisons in prices will continue to decelerate for a number of months. But this deceleration in price growth, along with lower mortgage rates, will help put a bottom under the housing market.

Finally, note that even if housing sales bottom now, the decline in housing over the past 12 months must still filter through the economy for the remainder of this year first.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.