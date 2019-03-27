Crash Protection For American Superconductor

If you're long the stock and still bullish, I show two ways to stay long while limiting your risk, one which is extremely expensive, and another with a negative cost.

Windmills using American Superconductors' Windtec technology (photo via American Superconductor).

American Superconductor: Heading To $7?

That was the conclusion Seeking Alpha contributor White Diamond Research came to in his recent article on American Superconductor (AMSC), after noting that its share price had doubled since last summer on optimism about its Resilient Electric Grid and Ship Protection Systems businesses:

We showed in this report that both of those businesses are impractical, and we don't believe the government will significantly spend its limited funds on those products. The government might just pay for its initial trials of both products and stop there. Government departments move at a snail's pace when it comes to funding decisions. We foresee investors realizing this and losing enthusiasm for AMSC as it continues to miss quarterly revenue and earnings estimates. Over the next year, we predict the stock's recent rally will deflate, and it will return to $7 per share or lower.

If you're long American Superconductor and are bearish on it after reading White Diamond Research's article, you should sell your position. The rest of this article is aimed at AMSC shareholders who remain bullish but want to limit their downside risk in the event White Diamond Research ends up being proved right.

Adding Downside Protection To AMSC

As I mentioned in a recent article about the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), often, for hedging examples, I show protection against greater-than-20% drops. I got the idea for that, initially, from this market commentary by John Hussman:

An intolerable loss, in my view, is one that requires a heroic recovery simply to break even… a short-term loss of 20%, particularly after the market has become severely depressed, should not be at all intolerable to long-term investors because such losses are generally reversed in the first few months of an advance (or even a powerful bear market rally).

Essentially, a 20% decline tends not to be an insurmountable one; so, since it's typically less expensive to hedge against a greater-than-20% decline than, say, a greater-than-15% decline, I usually aim for 20% decline thresholds. In the case of GLD, it was very inexpensive to hedge, so I used a 10% decline threshold. In the case of AMSC, we have the opposite situation: it's too expensive to hedge against a >20% decline with optimal, or least expensive puts, so here, we'll use a 30% decline threshold for both hedges. I doubt many will find the first hedge tempting due to its extremely high cost, but I am including it here for illustrative purposes.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Monday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of AMSC against a >30% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this one was $3,800, or 29.05% of position value. Granted, this cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some point between the bid and ask), but it was still extremely expensive, as I mentioned above. The optimal collar below, though, was a completely different story.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 37%, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same drawdown over the same time period.

After an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a much less expensive strike for the put leg, where the cost was $1,150, or 8.79% (calculated conservatively again, at the ask). But the income generated from selling the call leg was $1,400, or 10.7% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So, the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $250 when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: A Warning

Extremely high optimal put hedging cost, as we saw here with AMSC, can be a red flag for stocks. I first noticed this issue with Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) back in 2011. In an article published in December of that year ("Hedging Bruce Berkowitz's Top Fairholme Fund Holdings"), I included this paragraph noting the high cost of hedging one holding, in particular, SHLD:

Regarding the stock below with the highest hedging costs, Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD), recall a previous article ("High Optimal Hedging Costs: A Red Flag?") where we speculated that high hedging costs could presage future underperformance.

At the time, the cost of hedging Sears Holdings against a greater-than-27% decline, using optimal puts, was 24.2% of position value - by far, the most expensive of Berkowitz's top holdings to hedge. I used a 27% decline threshold there because that was the smallest decline threshold at which it was possible to find optimal put hedges for Sears then. When you consider that we had to use a 30% decline threshold to find one for American Superconductor here, that should give you pause if you're long the stock.

