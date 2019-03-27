Lyft: IPO Will Likely Snap

The stock appears poised to pop on the IPO, setting up new investors for failure at a valuation near 10x forward sales.

Right now, Lyft (LYFT) is following the path of the IPOs that have eventually failed in the last few years such as Snap (SNAP). The IPO is reportedly oversubscribed suggesting an initial pop in the stock, though the company faces considerable challenges with turning into a profitable business model in an increasingly competitive environment similar to the social-messaging stock that plunged to $5 after the initial pop.

Already At Scale

The second largest on-demand, ride-sharing service plans to sell 30.77 million shares in an IPO this week. The company is offering an additional 4.62 million shares to underwriters for over-allotments. Assuming the midpoint price of $65, Lyft will raise $2.2 billion after fees, if the additional shares are exercised in full by the underwriters.

While Reuters suggests the deal is already oversubscribed, the company has substantial problems with profitability that hit stocks harder in the public markets than when private. On top of that issue, both Lyft and Uber (UBER) have reached a scale that should already offer a level of profitability that won't be greatly enhanced in a market where these ride-sharing giants have more cash to invest.

The issue with holding onto any IPO shares is the profit picture, so don't get off track by the nuance of the dual share classes. Any investor in a growth company actually wants the founding management team to control the company, otherwise why would you invest in a growth company where hedge funds can subvert the management team. If you don't like the management team or business model, investors don't have to invest.

In Q4'18, Lyft had an incredible 18.6 million riders that took a combined 178.4 million rides. The average customers are taking nearly 10 rides a quarter or slightly more than 3 rides a month. The numbers are now skewed to include scooter and bike rentals from the acquired Motivate.

Anybody reviewing the quarterly data can see that growth rates are decelerating. In Q3, the total rides grew 15.9 million for a sequential gain of 10.9%. In the last quarter, the growth rate slowed down to exactly 10.0%.

One can do a similar analysis of rider growth and come to the same conclusion. In fact, the numbers are actually impressive that at this massive scale of riders and rides Lyft can still generate substantial sequential growth. The ride-sharing company can easily continue growing riders and additional rides per rider.

The problem remains the company reaching a scale of bookings in excess of $8 billion and still losing nearly 50% of revenue. Along with Uber, the industry has created a substantial business to improve transportation options for individuals looking for a better system than the outdated taxi network or owning a vehicle, yet neither company has figured out how to price rides in order to generate a profit.

So far, the winner is the customer that gets better service for a cheaper cost and private investors that own stock substantially above initial investments. Whether these venture funds can cash out their holdings at the IPO price is a far different story.

Failed Business Model

Lyft wants to discuss the Transportation as a Service or TaaS concept, but the company has no idea how to generate profits under such a plan where Uber and increasingly Waymo (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), amongst others, compete along with the existing taxi network. The shift to autonomous vehicles only increases the competition where both Lyft and Uber no longer have an advantage via a driver network they've invested billions into creating.

For 2018, Lyft lost $911 million, up $223 million from last year. The biggest issue remains that costs are growing as fast as revenues. Some of the margins improve in the process, but investors shouldn't be fooled with operating expenses out of control.

Source: Lyft S-1

The company only lost 42% of revenues versus 65% in 2017, but the story isn't really any better. Lyft still lost an estimated ~$1.50 on each of the 619.4 million rides last year.

The problem is that the contribution per ride was only a meager $1.71. Lyft has to double the contribution per ride in order to eliminate the operating losses entirely.

Source: Lyft IPO Roadshow

Lyft needs a positive cash-flowing business model to compete in the AV world where Waymo is already a leader in the market and owned by a company with a cash balance in excess of $100 billion. Lyft will only have $2.5 billion in cash after the IPO and is still burning cash to quickly reduce the cash balance.

Stretched Pricing

While huge questions exist with how Lyft reaches profitability, the bigger issue for investors is the IPO valuation. The company wants a $23 billion market cap after losing a ton of money on a revenue level of $2.2 billion last year.

The valuation multiple adds up for the potential when involving a small company, but it doesn't work well in the public markets. Assuming a $3.0 billion revenue target this year for 36% growth, Lyft would trade at the following stock valuations based on these initial trading prices with ~340 million shares outstanding:

$50 = $17B market value, P/S 5.7x

$65 = $22B market value, P/S 7.3x

$75 = $26B market value, P/S 8.7x

$100 = $34B market value, P/S 11.3x

My initial estimate is that Lyft gets a big boost due to the oversubscribed IPO. The market isn't likely to price such a hot IPO below the midpoint of the initial range, so the only option below is $50 provided solely for analysis purposes. The potential is for the stock to price towards $75 and trade near $100 in the first week.

Such pricing levels would become a major problem for retail investors likely to be caught holding the bag down the road. MKM Partners analyst Rob Sanderson sees a $65 stock with an EV/S multiple of 6x reasonable for internet marketplaces, but the number is rather ridiculous for a secondary company in a money-losing industry. The multiple is a lot more reasonable for the primary player in a cash-flow generating market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Lyft appears ready to produce a hot IPO. Retail investors will want to avoid this IPO unless obtaining shares in the IPO that are quickly flipped.

The ride-sharing company faces a highly competitive environment with a long path to generate profits, just in time for the business to shift towards AVs. The stock is likely to snap with initial trading pushing the valuation to 10x forward sales for an IPO, with no real potential to create a moat around a cash-flow positive business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.