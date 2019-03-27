Semiconductor Equipment Revenues To Drop 17% In 2019 On 29% Capex Spend Cuts

Billings of Japanese equipment suppliers are down 4.5% YoY for the first two months of 2019, while billings of North American equipment suppliers are down 21.5% in the same period.

Applied Materials led the equipment market in 2018, but its market share dropped from 21.2% in 2017 to 18.8% as revenues increased only 1.1% YoY.

As memory companies curb capex spend in 2019, revenue of semiconductor equipment companies is forecast to drop from 37% in 2018 to -17% in 2019.

The semiconductor equipment market grew 37.3% in 2017 on the heels of capex spend by memory companies in order to increase bit capacity and move to more sophisticated products with smaller nanometer dimensions. Unfortunately these companies overspent resulting in excessive oversupply of memory chips. As memory prices started dropping, these companies put a halt to capex spend, and global equipment revenues increased only 13.9% in 2018. As excess inventory continues to increase in 2019, capex spend by these companies is projected to drop 29%, which will result in a significant reduction in equipment revenues in 2019.

As a result, the global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019, reaching revenues of $64.5 million, according to The Information Network’s report, "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

To analyze the equipment market in 2019, we need to look at revenues and market shares for previous years. For 2018, Applied Materials (AMAT) ended the year with a market share of 18.8%, down from 21.2% in 2017, as shown in Chart 1. Fellow U.S. supplier Lam Research (LRCX) held a 16.8% share in 2018, down from 16.9% in 2017.

Chart 1

Japanese supplier Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELY), a major competitor of AMAT and LRCX in the deposition and etch sectors, held a 16.7% share in 2018, an increase of 1.6 points from a 15.1% share in 2017.

Chart 2 illustrates the change in revenue YoY for the leading semiconductor equipment companies. As I said above, the overall market increased 13.9%, so Lam’s growth of 13.7% attributed to its 0.1 point loss in share. AMAT’s lackluster growth of only 1.1% in 2018 contributed to its loss of 1.6 share points. Growth was less than the composite growth of companies ranked 8 through 75. The company has been losing market share to competitors YoY for the past three years.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) grew 26.1%. I noted in a January 31 Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA-Tencor And Metrology/Inspection Peers Will Be Less Impacted By Memory Capex Cuts Than The Rest Of The Equipment Industry In 2019” that a shift to more inspection in the fab was underway.

Chart 2

AMAT sells equipment for nearly all the processes used to make a semiconductor chip. Its two major segments are deposition and etch. In 2015-2017, deposition made up 46% of AMAT’s revenue, while etch made up 18-20% of revenues. These two sectors represent 2/3rd of the company's revenues.

In 2018, the deposition market grew 3.9% and etch grew 4.4%. Since AMAT’s total revenues grew just 1.1%, it is obvious that the company lost shares in both sectors to competitors in these sectors, namely Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, and Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTF).

2019 Analysis

Based on capex spend data as detailed in Table 1, The Information Network projects the semiconductor equipment market will drop 17% in 2019, compared to growth of 13.9% in 2018.

Chart 3 shows equipment billings for North American equipment suppliers from 2015 through February 2019. Note the red arrow to highlight 2019 billings. For the first two months, 2019 billings appear to track seasonally with 2015 and 2016, but are down 21.5% YoY from 2018.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows billings for Japanese equipment suppliers for the same period. Billings data for 2019, highlighted by the red arrow, shows no seasonality. Unlike North American companies, billings are down only 4.5% YoY from 2018.

Chart 4

To better differentiate between North American and Japanese equipment companies, I’ve plotted billings for the past 14 months between January 2018 and February 2019, as show in Chart 5.

For North American companies, we can see an increase in billings for Q2 followed by a successive MoM decline. There is another bump in December 2018, but that is attributed to revenue pull-in by companies to boost revenues prior to the end of the CY. As was illustrated in Chart 3, this boost occurred every December for each of the four years plotted.

For Japanese companies, there were double peaks in Q2 and into Q4 2018, which resulted in market share gains for Japanese companies over North American companies. I expect a boost in billings in March (similar to the December bump by NA companies) because Japan ends its fiscal year in the month - so we can see the same billing bump in March of each year, as was illustrated in Chart 4.

Chart 5

Investor Takeaway

The U.S. dollar appreciated only 1.5% over the Japanese yen in 2018 versus 2017, so currency is not a factor in the marked difference in revenues between North American versus Japanese equipment companies.

Also, customer base is not a factor. For example, Tokyo Electron’s revenues from South Korea in CY Q1 2018 were 37% and dropped to 25% in Q4 2018 because of cuts in capex spend by memory suppliers Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). Lam Research’s revenues from South Korea were 36% and 25%, respectively, for the same period.

While there is no clear-cut reason why Japanese equipment companies achieved significantly better YoY billings than North American companies in 2018, what is clear is that 2019 will be a bust, with revenues dropping 17% YoY.

The main reason is the drop in capex spend by memory companies tied to the inventory overhang and oversupply of 3D NAND and DRAM chips. In total, capex spend is projected to drop 29.1% in 2019.

But there is another important factor investors need to consider: market share gains and losses. Why are market shares important? Semiconductor manufacturers purchase equipment based on a "best of breed" strategy. Market share losses indicate equipment is not best of breed. When a customer decides to make additional equipment purchases to increase capacity, it will buy more from its current supplier. This means further market share gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.