FX Weekly: Is The 5Y30Y Leading The 3M10Y?

We still have a preference for risk-off currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc in this current environment.

The weaker-than-expected PMIs in Europe pushed the nominal amount of global debt trading below 0 percent to over $10tr, up approximately $2tr since the start of the year.

Macro News

Global: Last week ended with a significant sell-off in global equities, sending global yields to lower level, with the 10Y yields in Japan and Germany trading in negative territory, and the 10Y US Treasury pushing below the 2.4% support (according to Eikon Reuters), its lowest level since December 2017 and down 80bps since the beginning of November. One striking chart shows that the weaker-than-expected PMIs in Europe pushed the nominal amount of global debt trading below 0 percent to over USD 10tr, up approximately $2tr since the start of the year. We previously warned that investors should remain conservatives on the recent rapid recovery in global equities, and that the stock market was vulnerable to sudden weaker-than-expected fundamentals. In addition, the low levels of global yields combined with the elevated uncertainty were clear signs that the probability assigned to a little consolidation was not negligible.

US: The divergence in US yield curves continues; while the 5Y30Y has steepened from 23bps in mid-September to 66bps on Tuesday, the 3M10Y switched to negative territory on Friday. We can notice an interesting observation when we lag the two yield curves by 6 months as you can see it on the chart; the 5Y30Y tends to lead the 3M10Y. Should we worry about the sharp steepening on the 3M10Y coming ahead?

Euro: German Manufacturing PMI strongly disappointed on Friday, dropping from 47.6 to 44.7 in March (vs. exp. 48), far below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. Despite the strong labor market and rising wages, both supporters of the consumption-driven economy, the probability of a potential recession coming ahead has risen significantly. As a consequence, the Citi economic surprise index collapsed, and it seems that the euro is poised to remain at the current low levels against the greenback despite its cheap valuation (OECD Eurostat PPP prices a fair value at 1.37).

UK: After 2 years spending negotiating the Brexit deal, Theresa May is under pressure as MPs took control of Brexit process on Monday after the House of Commons voted 329 to 302 to strip power away from the Prime Minister. The British pound reacted positively after the vote result as investors are starting to price in a potential ‘softer’ Brexit deal.

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net shorts on US Treasuries continued to decline if we look at the CFTC report reported on March 19th; down by 7.4K on a weekly change and by 251K on a 4-week change. As we saw it in the TIC data, hedge funds have been net buyers of Treasuries in the past year, marked by a strong increase in net foreign purchases of UST in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean (custody holders of global investors).

FX Positioning

EURUSD: Despite its cheap valuation, the exchange rate has been trapped in its 6M range between 1.12 and 1.15. It looks like market participants get enthusiastic when the pair trades at the lower band of the range as we noticed strong support each time EURUSD traded below the 1.1250 level. However, stronger fundamentals are expected in the euro area in order to see a potential breakout of the 1.15 resistance. In addition, we saw many times that the single currency has reacted negatively to a rise in risk-off sentiment, therefore we could see a retest of the 1.1180 support (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340–1.2550 range).

GBPUSD: Despite the positive reaction to the UK parliament seizing control of the Brexit process, we still see potential price volatility coming ahead of this week and therefore would stay out of the pair for the time being. After experiencing a significant consolidation last week, the pair is back above the 1.32 level and seems on its way to retest its 1.33 ST resistance ahead of the next vote on Wednesday.

EURGBP: The pair got strong support below the 0.85 level and is now trading around 0.8550, its 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310–0.93 range. If sterling continues to appreciate ahead of Wednesday’s vote, we placed an order to buy EURGBP at 0.8490 with a tight stop at 0.8440 and a target at 0.86.

USDJPY: After oscillating around 111.40 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70 range, 100D and 200D SMA) for 3 consecutive weeks, the Japanese yen experienced strong buying pressure in the past week, which brought the pair below the 110 level. We are still short, with a target at 109.50. The trend on the AUDJPY cross, our barometer for risk-on/risk-off aversion, has also been bearish in the past few weeks, which is not usually a good sign for global equities.

USDCHF: We hit our first target on USDCHF at 0.9920 and took profit as we would wait for higher levels to start shorting the pair again. We like shorting USDCHF at around 1.0080, which corresponds to the 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250 – 1.0330 range.

Chart of the Week

The sell-off we experienced in the equity and oil markets in the last quarter of last year raised concerns over inflation expectations as the 5Y5Y inflation swap dropped sharply from 2.5% at the end of September to 2.11% in early January before starting to rise again. In theory, LT inflation expectations should not be impacted by a sudden shock in oil prices due to better monetary policy responses. However, inflation expectations have co-moved strongly with oil and equity prices since 2012 and have become more sensitive to any sort of strong price movement.

If we look at the core inflation though, we can notice that it has remained firm above the 2-percent level and leading indicators such as the Underlying Inflation Gauge (UIG) from the New York Fed is pricing in higher prints coming ahead. We can notice in the chart that the UIG (full data set) measure of inflation tends to lead (by 15 months) the core inflation over time.

