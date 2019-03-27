Senior Housing Properties Has Five Star Problems

We could not find any easy way for Senior Housing Properties to proceed that would work in the current situation.

We recently looked into Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and concluded that a dividend cut was likely close on account of its key tenant Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) getting into financial trouble.

We stress that this is our view and not written in stone deep into Mount Rushmore. SNH can delay the problems possibly through smaller incentives and rent deferrals to FVE that might achieve an illusion of stability. Our thinking, though, is that this is far past the repair point, and quarterly (not the annual shown by the company) EBITDAR is now likely near 0.9X for FVE. Investors buying hence should be aware of these issues before taking a position. We are downgrading this to a sell.



To further get ahead of what is likely to happen in this negotiation, we decided to look deeper into FVE's financial position. Our thinking was that understanding where the two parties stood could provide valuable insight as to where the negotiation would go. With that in mind, we looked into FVE's recently released annual report.

FVE's structure

FVE is a large company, something that might not be immediately apparent from its market capitalization.

As of December 31, 2018, we operated 284 senior living communities with 32,016 living units located in 32 states, including 255 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,511 living units and 29 skilled nursing facilities, or SNFs, with 2,505 living units. As of December 31, 2018, we owned and operated 20 of these senior living communities (2,108 living units), we leased and operated 188 of these senior living communities (20,142 living units) and we managed 76 of these senior living communities (9,766 living units). As of December 31, 2018, we leased from Senior Housing Properties Trust or its subsidiaries, or SNH, 184 senior living communities pursuant to five long term leases and managed 76 senior living communities for the account of SNH pursuant to long term management agreements.



Source: FVE 10-K

The above information can be summarized as below.

Source: Author's summary from 10-K

With that summarized, we can look at the company's financials.

Income statement

FVE is rather far from profitability.

Source: FVE 10-K

The key culprit for increase in losses this year was the 3% increase in expenses against a small decline in revenues. While investors may try and jump to a funds from operations (FFO) measure, remember that more than 90% of properties are not even owned by FVE, so we cannot evaluate this based on FFO. Rather, we believe standard profit and loss metrics should apply. Based on that, the company's financials look bad and have substantially deteriorated from last year.

Balance Sheet

The current liabilities exceed current assets by $91 million. The reason this number is not higher is because FVE has mobilized several of its owned properties for sale.

Source: FVE 10-K

The company has been given a "going concern" notice, and the banks are circling.

On December 18, 2018, we amended the agreement, or our credit agreement, governing our then $100.0 million secured revolving credit facility, or our credit facility. As a result of the amendment to our credit agreement, which is now fully drawn and does not permit further borrowings, the aggregate amount of the commitments under our credit facility was reduced to $54.0 million from $100.0 million, and the stated maturity date of our credit facility was changed to June 28, 2019 from February 24, 2020.



Source: FVE 10-K

FVE now has to start living within cash flow and has to plug a $91 million gap in working capital. The credit facility is itself secured by half of its owned properties.

Our credit facility is secured by real estate mortgages on 10 senior living communities with a combined 1,219 living units owned by our guarantor subsidiaries and our guarantor subsidiaries’ accounts receivable and related collateral. We are currently evaluating options to refinance our credit facility. We cannot be sure that we will obtain any renewed or restructured credit facility, and our ability to do so will likely depend on the lenders’ belief that our prospects, operating leverage and expected future operating results will permit us to continue as a going concern and to fund our operations, capital investments and debt service and other obligations.



Source: FVE 10-K

While we think a positive outcome is possible, it would require a lot of things to go right. FVE is on the ropes, and very little can bail the company out.

Impact to SNH

FVE is an extremely difficult tenant for SNH, and it pays almost all of its $209.5 million in rent to SNH.

Source: FVE 10-K

SNH would love to wave a wand and transfer these to another operator, but with 184 properties in 26 states, this is an impossible task. The REIT is probably considering rent cut to FVE, but even with 25% rent cut, which we had speculated would happen, FVE is still a loss maker.

Source: Author's calculations

We would note that such a cut would make the company slightly cash flow positive. However, that number would be ignoring the ongoing capital expenditures.

Source: FVE 10-K

Cash flow after capital expenditures would still be negative after a mammoth 25% rent cut.

Conclusion

Based on evaluation of FVE, we consider the stock a strong sell. Its owned properties might hold it afloat for some time but not for long. Even there, half of those are already pledged against a loan it cannot pay. SNH will have its work cut out as it tries to find the balance between trying to find better operators for FVE properties and preserving its current cash flow. If we had any doubt about the potential of a dividend cut by SNH, it has evaporated upon deeper examination of FVE. We will reevaluate the landscape when an agreement has been reached and the dividend has been cut.

