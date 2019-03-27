American Financial Trust: Why The 7.5% Yielding Preferred Shares Outweigh The Common Shares

American Finance Trust (AFIN) is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) whose shares have been under tremendous pressure since last fall, losing nearly one third of their value. At a near 52-week low, the company’s 10.3% dividend yield may be tempting to income investors, but an examination of the company’s financials reveals doubt they will be able to maintain this yield. Instead, it may be worth examining if the recent preferred share IPO (OTCPK:AFINP) is a better income investment.

American Finance Trust has seen impressive revenue growth over the previous three years. At $291 million, 2018’s revenue was a notable improvement from $177 million two years earlier. Unfortunately, operating expenses have outgrown revenue and the company has had a slight operating loss, which has worsened in 2017 and 2018. The company’s saving grace to profitability has been through the sale of real estate investments, whose proceeds have led to a positive operating income.

American Finance Trust’s primary source of credit is through mortgage notes. The company noted a decline in mortgage notes of $100 million to just under $1.2 billion in 2018. The company also had $324.7 million borrowed from a credit facility, which brought its total long-term debt to just over $1.5 billion. This debt is healthy compared to the net value of $3 billion in net real estate investments. Preferred shareholders are junior to all creditors; therefore, it is important to understand the company’s debt position and how much collateral those debtors have.

For American Finance Trust’s dividend to be sustainable, the company must generate the cash necessary to pay investors after it has covered capital expenses and mortgage principal. This is where the company falls short. While operating cash flow has seen a modest growth in the last couple of years, the company’s free cash flow has fallen short of its dividend payouts and stock repurchases. In 2018, the company generated $40 million in free cash flow (after mortgage principal payments), but spent $125 million on buybacks and dividends, which led to $80 million in new borrowing. The practice of debt financing dividend payments has created an unsustainable practice for American Finance Trust.

American Finance Trust’s new preferred shares further complicate the cash flow problem for holders of the company’s common stock. While the issuance creates $29 million in new cash proceeds for the company’s disposal, it also creates a new $2.25 million annual dividend obligation, which is senior to common share dividends. It’s hard to fathom that American Finance Trust is going to generate $80 million in new operating cash flow to support its common share dividend, however, there is enough cash flow to maintain a dividend of just under half the current distribution, which would not impact preferred shareholders.

While adverse risks may pose a threat to the company’s ability to pay common and preferred dividends, I believe that the company will take conservative steps to avoid hurting preferred shareholders such as common dividend cuts, halting share buybacks, and potentially issuing a new series of preferred stock before suspending preferred dividends.

