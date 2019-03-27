4 Reasons To Buy The Australian Dollar

The Aussie is trading near historical lows. The long-term chart suggests that significant declines from current levels are unlikely.

In the previous article, Splendid Exchange provided an overview of 25 global currencies. Specifically, I looked at their valuations relative to one another and suggested four trading opportunities. In this article, I would like to go into the details and list four reasons to go long the Australian dollar vs. the U.S. dollar (or to buy AUDUSD or relevant ETFs such as FXA).

Reason One: Technical Set Up

AUDUSD is trading within an ascending channel, which is a bullish pattern. Support is at 0.7050, which was developed after the pair managed to bounce off 0.7000 level, thus invalidating a bearish inverse cup and handle pattern, which formed previously. The target is now the upper bound of a descending wedge and a symmetrical triangle near 0.7150 (see the chart below). It is a relatively easy target to achieve, given that it is not even a new high. If AUDUSD can break above it and therefore break out of a descending wedge, expect further gains towards 0.7200 and 0.7300.

AUDUSD Technical Chart

Source: Trading View

Reason Two: Historical Performance and Commodity Prices

The long-term chart suggests that significant declines from current levels are unlikely. Since 2004, the only time the Aussie stayed below US70¢ for any length of time was in the depths of the global financial crisis. Dips below US70¢ since then are shallow and short in timespan. The most recent drop below US70¢, early this year, lasted just 36 hours (see the chart above).

It was the strength in the commodities that eventually pulled the Australian dollar higher. And indeed, we are already seeing a bullish divergence between AUDUSD exchange rate and the price for some of Australian's key export commodities (see the chart below: AUDUSD vs.iron ore price and AUDUSD vs.gold price).

AUDUSD vs. Iron Ore

Source: forexatabank (website)

AUDUSD vs.Gold

Source: forexatabank (website)

With the Australian dollar sitting at US71¢ and gold and iron ore prices moving higher, this could mean that the risks for the currency are on the upside.

Reason Three: Divergent Monetary Policy

The US bond yield curve has inverted (news story). Inverted yield curve took traders to increase their bets on the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will look at a rate cut – a U-turn from its current policy. Federal funds futures, a measure used by traders to place bets on Fed’s pace of rate hikes, showed the market pricing in a nearly 60 percent chance of a rate cut by December 2019.

Federal Reserve - Investor Expectations

Source: CME Group's federal funds futures.

Conversely, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) doesn't sound like it's about to cut interest rates. As it has done since August 2016, RBA kept Australia’s cash rate unchanged at its March monetary policy meeting. The statement from the board was almost entirely unchanged from February meeting, underpinned by a view that inflation is still expected to lift gradually back towards the RBA’s 2-3% inflation target.

The spread between Australian and U.S. 2-year bond yields has hit a major bottom -0.87, a level was previously signified a bottom for AUDUSD and led to the rally from 0.700 in October to 0.730 in December (see the chart below).

AUDUSD vs.2-Year Yield Spread

Source: forexatabank (website)

Reason Four: Relative Valuation

As I said in my previous article, the Aussie ranked as one of the most undervalued currency among 25 global currencies and the most undervalued currency among the seven major ones. These results are still valid (see the chart below).

Source: Personal calculations; ranking as of March 26, 2018

Indeed, a trader or investor should normally avoid the crowds and look for undervalued opportunities. "Long USD" is currently the most "overcrowded" trade in the foreign exchange universe, while "long AUD" is the least overcrowded one (see the chart below).

Commitments of Traders (total positions relative to 3-year range, adjusted for open interest).

Source: forexatabank (website)

Conclusion

Technical picture for the AUDUSD is gradually turning bullish. Historically "cheap" exchange rate and bullish divergence between the Australian dollar and commodity prices enhance the views of a limited downside for AUDUSD.

I am long AUDUSD from 0.7060. Targets are: 0.7210, 0.7260, 0.7300 and, possibly, 0.7340 in extension. Stop loss: below 0.7000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long AUDUSD.