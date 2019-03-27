Pareteum Is Firing On All Cylinders

Despite that rally, the shares are still very reasonably priced at 4x sales, we think the recent correction offers a great opportunity to get in.

Investors are getting a second chance in Pareteum (TEUM) which has moved back since rallying very strong on a pretty dramatic transformation.

We have been quite impressed with the progress at Pareteum and we have expressed our thoughts in a couple of articles (here and here), underpinning taking this stock in our SHU Portfolio.

The shares have been rallying strongly from a curiously low bottom in December, when most of the progress the company has been making since coming under new management was known already.

That progress involved revamping its products and gaining new customers, and that is exactly what the company has been doing. Q4 and FY2018 figures buttressed the progress, and this can be summed up in the following slide from the latest company presentation:

We would argue that progress is cemented by:

The gain in customers

Existing customers spending more

Great operational leverage

The company is firing on all three of these cylinders, which bodes well for the future. A couple of years ago, the company only had a few customers, even if one of these was Vodafone (VOD), still responsible for 40% of the company revenue (although that is down from 80%+ a couple of years ago).

A Vodafone-daughter company was instrumental in the development of what now is Pareteum's main CPaaS platform, its Global Mobility Cloud Platform, and Vodafone actually marketed Pareteum's platform.

This already grew to 25 in 2017 and last year it has exploded to 533, with the proviso that this is an inflated figure as the company closed the acquisition of Artilium at the end of Q3 so its customers are also in that count.

In 2019, that number is rising further because the company keeps on winning new customers, but also because of the closing of another acquisition in the second week of February, that of iPass, which is a great acquisition because:

In one swoop, the company acquires something like 75 engineers that don't have to be trained and can be put to work almost instantly in the backlog conversion.

The company acquires great technology and assets in the form of iPass' enormous hotspot network and SmartConnect, its automated hand-off technology.

The company gained access to some 500 iPass legacy enterprise business.

While iPass was doing badly financially as a stand-alone company, the acquisition also makes financial sense as a result of some $16M of cost synergies, much of it produced at closing.

In a previous article we already showed that Pareteum might have started making inroads in those enterprise customers, which constitute a new segment for the company as it gained a few notable enterprise wins in February.

We can now add Citrix (CTXS) to that roster as the company announced a deal with that company last week. The advantages are clear, from the PR:

Using the Pareteum (TEUM) solution on corporate-issued and BYOD devices, Citrix's mobile employees will be able to seamlessly and securely connect to millions of Wi-Fi hotspots globally, automatically transitioning back to cellular when Wi-Fi is not available. By integrating the Pareteum offering with its existing single sign-on solution (OKTA), Citrix will be able to manage access controls such that employees will only need to securely sign in once to get connected to Wi-Fi across the globe.

There is of course another metric besides the number of new customers that indicates plenty of future growth, and that is the accumulation of 36-month backlog, which has been rather impressive, from the latest company presentation:

So far, with small numbers to deal with, the company has been able to convert 100% of the backlog into revenues but in Q4 there was a slight dip to 97%, not all that surprising given the accumulating work and the company absorbing two acquisitions.

In its guidance, management assumes only 80% conversion for 2019, which is why revenue guidance ($105M-115M) is lower than we assumed in our previous article.

Whatever the exact backlog conversion turns out to be, the backlog itself gives investors pretty good hold of future revenue streams and hence the growth of the company, keeping in mind that:

It can take 90-180 days from contract signing to the start of conversion.

Revenues are typically heavily backloaded, with on average just 15% of conversion occurring in the first year, rising to 55% in year three.

So backlog is a good indicator for future revenue growth, and backlog itself is growing rapidly, as is the number of customers. One can put all the contract and backlog info in a spreadsheet, and make assumptions for implementation time, conversion rates and how this is spread out over the contract years.

Happy customers

So not only does the company acquire many new customers, existing customers keep buying more (or using more than their contract stipulated, which adds to backlog). From a June 2017 Letter to Shareholders from Chairman Hal Turner:

it is important to note that established customers such as Vodafone have already surpassed their contract minimums, meaning they are generating MRR which we call “run rate revenue” and are contributing to our backlog.

In Q4 2018, this is expressed in a dollar net retention rate of 214%, that is, existing customers use more than twice what they contracted, on average.

Operational leverage

Getting lots of new customers on board and having existing customers buy ever more would still not make much sense if the company couldn't reach profitability and be cash-flow positive.

The likelihood of that is pretty good and the figure that backs this up is the revenue per employee, which rose from $233K in 2017 to $415K in 2018 (it was $492K at the end of Q3 but the Artilium acquisition which closed at the end of Q3 has brought this down a bit, much of this will be temporary after the restructuring is finished).

Likewise, the iPass acquisition which closed in the second week of February 2019 will also bring this figure down, but that should not distract investors from the tremendous operational leverage that the company displayed before these acquisitions muddied the picture a bit.

This isn't so surprising either. It is a bit of a simplification, but much of the business model evolves around hooking customers up and then collecting a monthly fee, based on a specified minimum usage.

While we have argued in previous articles this is a growth story rather than an earnings story as the company is still in the land-grab phase, earnings, at least adjusted ones, are positive already and given the level of leverage they are set to stay positive.

The Artilium acquisition has been accretive to adjusted EBITDA, as depicted in the following slide from the latest company presentation:

The left side depicts adjusted EBITDA and Q4, the first quarter that Artilium figures feature. Indeed, from the Q4CC:

Artilium was accretive to earnings in revenue just as we said that it would be

And here is what those adjustments contain (Q4CC):

Adjustments to EBITDA include stock-based compensation of $247,000 and acquisition and restructuring related costs of $5.2 million.

But the right side contains pro-forma figures that also include the iPass acquisition (as the Q4 revenue numbers are higher).

This indicates that the iPass acquisition is also accretive, at least on an adjusted basis after all the restructuring charges and synergies materialize. Indeed, from the Q4CC:

Subsequent to the end of 2018, we've closed our acquisition of iPass also expected to be accretive in the first full quarter of consolidation.

Here is another indication, again from the latest company presentation:

On a pro-forma basis that's already a substantial adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow generation. Now, as the acquisition and restructuring costs are one-off, these figures depend on the company attaining the cost synergies from the acquisitions. How is it doing? Here is what it said about Artilium (Q4CC):

Artilium obtained have already met the targeted synergies for 2019.

That target was $4.8M, which has been increased to $6M and $4.1M had already been achieved, according to the Q3CC. Bigger synergies are supposed to come from the iPass acquisition, $15M were identified in its iPass acquisition investor presentation:

Most of these were supposed to be realized upon closing of the acquisition or shortly thereafter. How is that going? Here is the Q4CC (our emphasis):

Subsequent to the end of 2018, we've closed our acquisition of iPass also expected to be accretive in the first full quarter of consolidation. We've closed the iPass transaction as Hal mentioned on February 12, 2019. In that announcement the resulting proxy and investor deck, we identified the material cost synergies available, which made the transaction accretive, net of the transaction fees and restructuring charges... Upcoming Q1 will bring results will include partial, approximately 45 of the 90 days consolidated results of the iPass and Pareteum combination. Reduction of headcount and highlight of key - some of the key employees that we've retained. Highlights of the financial statements include $19 million of cost and expense synergies related with the first calendar year after the close of acquisition, of which $11 million have been achieved through headcount surgeries.

It looks like the company has identified another $4M in cost synergies as it now speaks of $19M. However, the most important part is the $11M that has already been achieved.

Figures might be clouded by restructuring and acquisition costs for some time as the company absorbs these two acquisitions, but the underlying adjusted figures that filter these out already show the accretive nature of the acquisitions, at least in principle (and dependent on actual realization of the synergies).

Like we argued, the company is still in the land-grab growth phase so we are not too worried about the exact numbers here. The more important parts are likely to be the revenue synergies (the opportunities for cross-selling) and the underlying operational leverage of the business model.

Concerns

We don't have concerns about the business development of the company. We realize for some it all seems a bit too good to be true, if you go back a little in history and realize how its Global Mobility Cloud Platform was helped and even marketed by Vodafone (see links above), the present growth rate isn't all that surprising.

CPaaS (communication as a platform service) is a new and fast-growing market and Pareteum isn't the only supplier experiencing hyper-growth here.

The rapid rise in backlog and the fact that the company rarely publishes the names of the customers have led to some skepticism, but as we explained elsewhere, there is no real reason for that.

Whether the company will need more cash and/or will issue more shares remains to be seen but we have set out the case that its cash needs should be largely met, given the operational leverage and growth.

In case the company does resort to financing, it's more likely this will be used for small acquisitions that expand the feature set of its platform, like it did with iPass.

The auditor did publish concerns about the company's control systems in the 10-K and this is a little concerning, although not entirely unusual for a small company experiencing hyper-growth digesting two acquisitions.

The auditor did state they didn't find anything funny with the figures, and management listed a host of measures in the 10-K in order to shore up its control systems.

Valuation

After going up in a parabolic fashion for a couple of months, the shares have corrected a little which was always going to happen at some stage. But the share now sell at 4x this year's sale, which we think is a bit of a bargain, especially given that we considered Pivotal (PVTL), which is growing much slower, a bargain at 6x sales.

Conclusion

The company is rapidly growing from its dependence on Vodafone, which has been very instrumental in the renewal of the company and setting it off on its present growth track, even marketing its solutions.

Now new customers are flocking to Pareteum and existing ones are buying more than twice as much, on average, as they initially contracted for (including Vodafone), adding even more to backlog, which has shown explosive growth.

While revenue growth is the most important metric in this land-grab phase and the backlog provides great visibility on future revenue growth, once the dust settles on the acquisitions and the costs of these disappear from the figures and synergies appear, the underlying operational leverage is likely to manifest itself also in terms of profitability and cash flow.

We think the shares still offer a ground-floor opportunity that's very attractively priced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.