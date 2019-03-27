Apple Is Undervalued As New Services Will Act As Trojan Horses To Drive Revenue And Brand Loyalty

On December 24th, I wrote an article about how Apple (AAPL) had become too cheap. On 12/24/18, AAPL closed at $146.83 and has increased by 28.54% as the shares have climbed $41.91 at the close on 3/25/19 to $188.74. I also indicated that Services would play a large part in AAPL’s future growth. Monday Apple announced three key items which will drive its service business to larger profits which include an Apple Card, Apple News Plus, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. I was shocked that Apple traded lower Monday and don’t believe that people are looking at these announcements correctly. I firmly believe that these will substantially increase the revenue Apple Services brings in and the shares are still too cheap. I am going to make a prediction that Apple shares will increase by at least 32.46% and hit the $250-mark soon after Q4 2019 results are released. I think the potential Services has is being discounted and anyone who wasn’t excited about Monday’s announcement isn’t putting the pieces together.

Apple’s credit card is a game changer even if the street wasn’t excited

AAPL’s credit card is groundbreaking, backed by Goldman Sachs (GS) banking engine and Mastercard (MA) payment network. AAPL went all out making its card incredibly secure to protect your privacy and mitigate having your information hacked. This is a digital-first product which AAPL designed to work seamlessly through the ecosystem of its wallet app but it will also have a physical presence with a sleek titanium card. Every purchase you make requires your device number along with a one-time dynamic security code that your iPhone generates when the purchase is authorized. In order to authorize a purchase you simply use AAPL’s Face ID or the Touch ID. Your iPhone is a walking biometric scanner which now adds a level of protection which is unmatched by any other company. To top that off, how can a stolen credit card be used if the physical card doesn’t have a credit card number? The Apple Card doesn’t have any personal identifying marks except your name. How about the scams when you hand your card to an employee of an establishment and it’s out of your sight? Some people never think about this but every time you pay for a meal at a restaurant and the server goes in the back to run your card there is a small chance your information is copied. Apple solved that and this card mitigates having someone run up phony charges on your credit card. AAPL really thought of everything as it has incorporated maps into its card feature and if you don’t recognize a charge simply tap the charge and it pinpoints where you made the purchase on the map.

The security is top-notch but Apple didn’t stop there as the company took a play out of its dividend and buyback track record and implemented a nice rewards program also which includes no fees. Apple will be giving cardholders 3% back on anything you purchase from any Apple point of sale including the Apple Store, apple.com, the Apps Store or iTunes. Apple will give back 2% of your purchase every time you make a purchase using Apple Pay with no limits. If you happen to buy something that doesn’t fit in one of these categories Apple will give you 1% back. Apple also sends these rewards directly to your Apple Cash and you can spend it anytime on anything you want. Signing into your credit card app or website and requesting cash back in the form of a check becomes obsolete. All of this comes with no fees at all from annual down to hidden.

This card allows Apple to reward its loyal customer base in a way that wasn’t announced. Apple can run incentive promotional programs by offering no interest on Apple hardware purchases if it wants to. The same way credit cards will offer twelve- or eighteen-months interest-free by moving your balance, Apple can do the same thing but on purchases of its hardware. This would drive revenue because let’s face it many people just use credit cards anyway to buy their products. If Apple was to run holiday or summer promotions where you have six- or twelve-months interest-free on hardware purchases, I would speculate that people would be more willing to pay for the more expensive versions.

(Source: Apple)

Apple’s News Plus & the Apple TV app will drive revenues

Apple’s News+ app will cost $9.99 per month and offer a paid news subscription service with access to over 300 publications. Some of the most well-known publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, National Geographic, The New Yorker, Wired and Essence will be available. I heard the argument Monday that not many people will pay for this because of the amount of free content on the internet. Yes, some people will not pay for this but I am willing to bet more people than you think will. This is an amazing deal for anyone who likes to read. The best part is Apple is getting a cut of everyone else’s hard work. Apple didn’t create its own publication, it simply combined over 300 publications and rolled them into one service while taking a cut. I would speculate that the return on investment will be very lucrative on this venture.

If anyone was wondering how Apple was going to spend a portion of its cash stockpile, look no further as the Apple TV app will debut this fall. Apple TV+ will be the company's flagship streaming service featuring original shows and moves. It's safe to say when Apple gets behind something, it is planning on making the best product possible. Don’t be surprised if the company announces some partnerships before the launch and have some studios on board. It already has relationships with the iTunes store for digital content and streaming on Apple TV, so there isn’t a reason it can’t leverage some of those relationships to create a robust library of content.

I think that Apple has already decided how it will leverage the Apple News+ and Apple TV+ apps and it will be glorious. I believe Apple will use its hardware as a Trojan horse. Don’t be surprised if Apple offers a free one, three- or six-month trial based on the type of product you purchase. I would speculate that offering a three-month trial to all new tablets and phones while offering a six-month free trial for computer purchases would be the best way to sneak in future revenue. Apple can simply have these apps come preloaded in the hardware and push a code out to the user when they register the product. After a three-month trial you may become so accustomed to using the app, you will not want to cancel it. I think this is a home run because it could entice someone to purchase an Apple product over a competitor, then provide recurring revenue on the back-end.

(Source: Apple)

Apple Arcade will be a huge cross-platform hit

Apple is cultivating the youth to be lifelong Apple customers across its ecosystem. This is such a smart idea and it didn’t get enough positive feedback. Apple Arcade won’t replace consoles or PC gaming but it is creating a niche brand for Apple to compete in the space. Apple will have over 100 titles at launch and has teamed up with multiple developers to deliver high-quality content. The games look to be geared more towards kids which is very smart. Apple created a cross-platform gaming ecosystem where the games can be played on the iPhone, iPad, Mac’s and on Apple TV. If a child is playing a game they no longer have to stop to go to a family function as they can pick right back up where they left off in the car on an Apple portable device. Apple is looking forward and Apple Arcade has the power to drive revenue by pushing Apple hardware to the top of many holiday wish lists. For instance, if a parent purchases this app on their iPad and lets their child or children play it when it comes time to get them their own iPad or iPhone the child will ask for an iPhone or iPad. This is cultivation of the future generation at its best. I tip my hat to Apple as the company will inadvertently deliver another Trojan horse and create lifelong brand loyalists from a young age.

The potential impact services will have on Apple's Revenue

The U.S. video game industry grew 18% in 2018 and reached $43.8 billion in revenue. Hardware, including peripherals, accounted for $7.5 billion from $6.5 billion in 2017 and software, including in-game purchases and subscriptions, rose from $30.4 billion to $35.8 billion. The global video game market increased by 10.9% in 2018 to $134.9 billion. If we were to use conservative projections and speculate that the U.S. video game industry grew at 9% instead of 18% in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and speculated that Apple captured 1% of the total revenue in 2019, 2% in 2020 and 3% in 2021 it would generate $477 million in 2019, just over $1 billion in 2020 and just over $1.7 billion in 2021. If Apple was to capture 3% of total revenue in 2020, its revenue from Apple Arcade would be $1.56 billion and if 5% was captured in 2021 the revenue would be $2.84 billion.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

In 2018, we saw streaming dominate home entertainment spending. $11.89 billion was generated by total box office sales at the movies and subscription streaming topped that by $1.02 billion as it generated $12.91 billion in 2018. Subscriptions in streaming increased by 30% since 2017. At the end of 2018, Netflix (NFLX) had 58.5 million paid memberships which generated $1.99 billion in Q4. In 2018, Hulu reached 25 million subscribers. It’s hard to bring Amazon (AMZN) into this because Prime memberships, which exceeded 100 million in 2018, offer its video streaming service in addition to its other services. If I was to speculate and say that between AMZN, NFLX and Hulu there were 100 million paid subscriptions at an average price of $10.50 per month, the monthly revenue would be $1,075 million and the annual revenue would equal $12.9 billion. If I was to speculate again and cut the streaming growth rate to 15% and Apple was to capture 1% of the streaming market in 2019, the company would generate $148 million, then 2% in 2020 it would generate $341 million and if it jumped to 3% in 2021, it would exceed $588 million in revenue from Apple TV+.

Apple has the greatest Trojan horse in its hardware as there are currently over 1.4 billion active Apple devices globally with 900 million being iPhones. Apple has a built-in ecosystem of users and can offer every device a free one-month trial of these services to generate interest and hope the consumer will maintain the subscription to generate recurring revenue. If Apple can get 100 million subscriptions at $10 per month that is $12 billion annually in revenue. The U.S. will be the first major focus but Apple will look to monetize services globally. The rate of adoption is hard to project but you can count on the fact humans love entertainment and are willing to pay a monthly service fee for something they will utilize and enjoy. I don’t think it is crazy to believe by 2022 Apple will generate a minimum of $12 billion from Services in revenue on the low end or that Apple will succeed in this venture and generate $25 billion annually by 2022. Services is a potential gold mine for Apple as its ecosystem continues to grow.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

(Source: Statista)

Jefferies and Timothy O'Shea went on record 10/29/18 saying Services would be big and they nailed it

On 10/29/18, Jefferies put a buy rating with a $265 target on Apple. Timothy O’Shea stated that Jefferies saw a significant opportunity and Services could be worth between $111 and $177 per share by 2020. I don’t believe many people bought into this at the time. Mr. O’Shea saw the potential and understood what the potential for Services was. I think that while the time frame of 2020 may be too soon to reach these projections, the premise is correct. It may take a bit more time but I believe Services will be worth north of $100 per share over the next two to three years.

Conclusion

Apple has been the standard which everyone else tries to mimic. The company is a pioneer in many categories and reinvented how we utilize technology. The Apple story was great yesterday and is light-years better today. I think Services will add tremendous value to Apple and it can get creative how the company incentivizes customers with these new services. Apple can use its News, TV and Arcade apps as Trojan horses to drive revenue. Don’t be surprised if you see people switch to the Apple credit card just because of the security. I have had the card I carry for over 15 years and I will be switching to an Apple Card. Apple continues to deliver game-changing products and services which increase the loyalty to its brand. Apple has been undervalued since it started its decline in 2018. I believe there is still over 30% upside over the next twelve months and Apple will reach $250 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a shareholder on Amazon