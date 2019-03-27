Istanbul (Not Constantinople): Why And How To Get Long Troubled Turkey

Several major indices are down >40%, Turkey included. We've visited nearly all the major cities in Turkey recently and have studied the nation's geopolitics and economics carefully. These are our thoughts.

This is the first in a series of articles outlining opportunities in emerging markets. These markets, contrary to the U.S., are on the opposite side of the valuation spectrum. Some are ETFs and others are individual stocks.

Individual security selection, strategic diversification, and deriving more total return from distributions rather than capital gains can offset some but not all the associated risks.

Why are we considering an investment in a troubled country like Turkey in the first place? To start, we look through a global lens for opportunity.

While we at Williams Equity Research focus on primarily U.S. based individual securities for the bulk of our Institutional Income Plus portfolio, we conduct a meaningful amount of research and discussion on foreign markets as well. We personally hold an overweight position in emerging and developing markets relative to global indices. Today, we provide a glimpse into our thought process surrounding this type of investment opportunity including how to select the right vehicle to obtain exposure. This can be surprisingly difficult in some markets due to illiquidity, government interference and ownership in the broader economy, indices overweight energy and/or financial services, among other issues. While we lean heavily toward individual securities, sometimes a fund like an ETF is the best choice.

Istanbul (Not Constantinople)

As the catchy 1990 song by "They Might Be Giants" suggests, Turkey's history is complex. It's not possible to consider every factor involved in analyzing a nation as convoluted as Turkey from an investment point of view. It's certainly impossible in a single article that doesn't also require taking significant stimulants to get through.

What we'll do instead is break down the situation into a few understandable components using as many charts as paragraphs to make it an easier read. We include data you've likely never encountered and perhaps never considered. This article is effectively the highlights from our much larger internal research project on Turkey. The data is primarily derived from the Turkish Treasury, IMF, CEIC, and the World Bank.

We'll attempt to answer the following questions:

How's Turkey's economy really doing today?

What's its trajectory going forward?

How do our conclusions about the first two items reconcile with current equity markets?

In order to achieve this fairly lofty task, we'll make frequent comparisons to both China and the U.S. for better context.

Equity Markets and Valuation

Most experienced U.S. equity market investors know the S&P 500 isn't a perfect representation of the U.S. equity markets but it's a decent if not good proxy (certainly better than the Dow).

The multiple on this index, shown above, has ranged from the high single digits to approximately 26 in over 97% in the years since 1880. The spike around the year 2000 was predicatively due to the tech bubble. Its mathematical cause is more similar to the large rise during the 2008/2009 Great Recession than you might think: an utter lack of earnings to place in the denominator of the price to earnings multiple. Interestingly, the highest P/E ever recorded for the S&P 500 index of 123.73 was near the bottom of the last recession. Other data sets have a peak figure closer to 70 but the story is the same.

The above data uses the multiple against trailing twelve months' ("TTM") earnings which is only one of many methods. The forward P/E ratio is closer to 30 which is what most analysts, pundits, and bar discussions tend to focus on. Regardless, the current level in the low 20s using the rear-view mirror and the low 30s looking forward suggests we are in the upper decile in terms of valuations. The average in the last fifty years or so has been 15.

Due to current valuations, and with significant statistical reliability, average annualized medium to long-term equity returns are likely to be in the low to mid-single digits. Active management can push this higher but relative out-performance is added to a lower baseline figure regardless of the manager's skill.

Now that we have context on the U.S., let's take a look at data you probably haven't seen before.

The same statistic for Turkey yields quite a different picture. In the context of the last 10 years and outside of the Great Recession, Turkey's Borsa Istanbul equity market is at cyclical lows valuation-wise. In fact, the market is one small sell-off away from trading below an 8x P/E multiple or approximately one third that of the U.S. markets. I have data going back to 1986 but a large spike during the early 2000s makes the chart useless; the trends are similar over that time frame as well.

As a developing country with a much less stable government, less sophisticated monetary regime (whether that's good or bad is debatable), and volatile currency, it makes sense that Turkey's equity multiple, on average, is approximately 10 while the U.S.'s is 15. On the other hand, we'll cover via several charts why Turkey may be substantially better positioned for growth than most expect.

Today's divergence is noticeable; the U.S. is trading approximately one standard deviation above the norm while Turkey's is trading at least one below its average. It requires about 10 seconds on Google to come up with a litany of potential reasons why - and some are valid. But let's dig a little deeper than.

Ground Level Turkish Economy Unfiltered

From the Turkish perspective, that's what the last five years have looked like. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index formed a base from 70,000 to 80,000 before rallying to 120,000 in early 2018. It fell back to 90,000 before stabilizing and moving toward today's level around 100,000 or still approximately 20% off recent highs. The iShares Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR), however, has been a disaster.

The ETF is a good proxy for listed companies in Turkey; it's the dislocations in the currency markets that are responsible for the vast dispersion in performance. Currency markets are relative, however, not absolute.

We need to gauge the true momentum and health of Turkey's underlying economy. GDP per Capita in USD (rather than the Turkish Lira) is one of the most efficient ways to measure a country's real economic progress. It normalizes for both population changes and currency fluctuations. Turkey's GDP per Capita has grown 4x since the early 2000s Turkish banking crisis which was not dissimilar to that which struck the Asian markets in the late 1990s. $11 thousand USD per capita for a country like Turkey is quite impressive.

China's GDP per Capita in USD shown above has grown more quickly in the last decade but is actually below that of Turkey and by a meaningful 20%. Turkish citizens, on average, are more productive than China's based on this important metric.

This statistic is particularly impressive given the country's population growth shown below.

In 1927, less than 100 years ago, Turkey's population was a meager 13.7 million. It now exceeds 80 million representing 6x growth. In the last 10 years, China's population has only grown by 5.4%. That's not annualized, that's total. Turkey's population is up 13.0% over the same time period - well over twice the growth rate! For additional context since some might justifiably attribute the one child policy to these statistics, the U.S. had a population of 119 million in 1927 and has grown under 3x over the same period Turkey grew 6x. For those unaware, the U.S. has faster population growth and more favorable demographic trends in terms of projected economic growth than effectively all other developed countries and even some developing ones. This leads us to our next key question: how has household income, adjusted for fluctuations in the domestic currency's value, kept pace with the rapid growth in population?

While volatile given the necessary USD conversion, household income of nearly 4,000 USD is in the upper range of the past decade and that's with considerable headwinds on the currency front. That figure has held steady through the end of last year though the data set I pulled the chart from only went through the end of 2016. The point is household income is relatively strong despite what the stock market in USD suggests. Population growth is very strong, even for emerging markets, which is highly correlated with future periods of economic growth as long as GDP per Capita and Household Income per Capital remain stable.

What about debt? Many of the developing nations we are more familiar with are manufacturing economic results via leverage and not real productivity gains. The U.S. is part of this club as well.

Household debt is also near the lows of the Great Recession. Some of this is due to converting the Lira to USD but let's think this through. If GDP per Capita and Household Income are both strong and adjusted to the USD, that means falling household debt to this extent is still very bullish. Part of this equation is due to household expenditures per capita falling from $4,328 in 2013 to cyclical lows of $3,577 last year. While this decrease causes a pause in GDP growth in the near-term, it stabilizes if not reinforces the balance sheet of the average Turkish citizen. Unsurprisingly, 2019 is expected to generate slightly negative GDP growth (-0.3% to -0.5% depending on the source) while 2020 is expected to be strongly positive (>2.0%). We know the stock market is forward looking.

Another critical element is translating spending into investment. Turkey has a relatively high percentage of investment of Nominal GDP of 31.8% at the end of last year. This figure is also at cyclical highs which is bullish going forward. This metric is even more powerful if underlying GDP growth exists.

Since the Great Recession through Q4 2018, Turkey posted positive year over year quarterly GDP growth without exception. Keep in mind this is Real GDP not nominal so it takes into consideration currency fluctuations (including collapses). A significant percentage of the last 10 years saw Real GDP growth exceeding 6% which is double that of the global average. While this track record is excellent, Turkey just posted 0.4 real GDP growth per the IMF.

Car registrations are a great way to measure the "real" economy as experienced by the average citizen. Car registrations have doubled in the last 15 years which significantly outpaces overall population growth. Vehicles sales have slowed considerably in the past six months in line with economic conditions but the longer-term trend remains intact for now.

Energy consumption is another reliable way to measure real economic growth and particularly from the industrial side. It's effectively impossible to generate greater economic growth per citizen and greater exports on a national level without increased energy consumption. Natural gas consumption is up over 50% since 2009 and continues to make new highs.

Oil consumption paints the same picture. Another good measure to evaluate the degree a financial system is functioning well is the rate of change in non-performing loans ("NPLs").

NPLs remain low and stable at around 3%. There is a small increase since the start of the year which we'd expect given the marked increase in volatility but it's nowhere near the levels of the last recession. China, which has an extremely tight grip on its financial system, has approximately 2% NPLs.

Source

The recent acceleration in interest rates looks fairly mundane going back 20 years. The early 2000s saw a severe financial crisis and the country had to raise rates to upwards of 50% to keep inflation under control. Today's interest rates are about the same as the 2006-2008 period. They are high and clearly somewhat problematic, but they are not yet catastrophic.

Exports remain very strong at cyclical and all-time highs even in USD. Exports are overweight continental Europe and the UK; major weakness going forward in these markets will eventually dampen Turkey's export engine. For the time being, this is providing a powerful mitigant against further deterioration in the current account and trade balance.

Currency - Anyone Want Some Turkish Lira?

As this 10 year chart versus the USD demonstrates, current account deficits, high inflation, increasing debt to GDP, and a volatile political climate (to say the least given the fairly recent coup), have caused the Lira to fall dramatically since 2015. I have a few Turkish notes from my last trip if anyone is interested in giving me a good conversion rate.

The Lira has stabilized somewhat since the 7.0 level reached in late 2018 and its clear the government is highly focused on this area of the economy. The reality is developing economies often have bouts of high inflation and weak currencies. As a powerful export machine, this is not all bad news for Turkey's economy. Its exposure to commodity prices offsets much of the export gains, however.

Government

Let's move to data most closely associated with Turkey's troubled government. This is still traditional economic data but are the factors that evaluate the performance of the government morose than the activities of the average citizen. As someone who experienced "mixed" results engaging with government officials while in the country less than two years ago, I am intimately familiar with both the positive and negative aspects of the current regime and its controversial and forceful move away from secularism.

Turkey's tax revenue is down considerably from its highs but remains well above the depths of the financial crisis. The recent weakness in the Lira is the main contributor and the currency can only weaken so much. Stable tax revenue is key to keeping social programs, and for better or worse, military operations intact.

Despite the headlines, tourism revenue continues to be healthy even going into Q4 2018. This is a good indication of how serious the rest of the world really takes the various problems Turkey currently faces. My personal expenditures contributed to that peak in 2017 (you are welcome Turkey). Based on my experience as well as a mosaic of other data, tourism is concentrated in Istanbul which is unlike the rest of the cities in Turkey. As someone who's personally visited most of the major cities and dozens of small ones, the authoritarian atmosphere, increasing penetration of strict Islam into daily life, suspicion of foreigners, and other factors generally perceived to discourage tourism are nearly non-existent in the capital city and in some cases reversed. Tourists, for instance, are literally encouraged by staff to enter the Blue Mosque and other holy cities within Istanbul (great places to visit if you have the chance. Men and women wearing shorts receive a mandatory cloth for modesty at no cost).

How has the job market held up during the various military conflicts, currency debasements, and challenges to the very spine of government?

Fairly well all considering! I'm including the employment rate in the "Government" section for good reason. For developing countries like China and Turkey, the unemployment rate is as valuable a measure of public content and stability (also known as the probability of significant unrest) as any other. A sustained high unemployment rate, particularly coupled with a high national debt to GDP ratio and or lack of tax revenue to support public programs, means civil unrest and the largest threat a government like Turkey's faces. As we can see, the employment rate of 11.0% is 30-40% higher than the 15 year low of 8.0% established in 2012 but is far below the 14.0% established during the Great Recession and is moderately below the 12-13.0% of 2016. This is also in the context of taking on significant refugee obligations and a growing domestic population.

As a percentage of Nominal GDP, external debt has increased significantly from the lows of 2011 to recent highs of approximately 55%. This is a major reason for the weakness in the Lira. Current levels remain elevated but still below that of the peak in 2001 due to the aforementioned banking crisis. This is a trend we've run across when evaluating almost every developing and emerging market. The reason is simple: excess capital sloshing around the global financial system and extremely low interest rates have caused governments to borrow heavily. This is an area of concern we need to see properly managed but is not yet at a level that signals a pending disaster as the equity markets have seemingly priced in. Short-term external debt as a percentage of GDP is quite low at 13-14% and below what it was in 2012-2014. This statistic is critical; external short-term debt at unsustainable levels almost always leads to a financial crisis. For comparison, China also has approximately 14.0% of GDP in external debt which was as high as 17.0% in 2014.

Turkey's fiscal deficit has widened to 2.4% in 2018 versus a 10 year average of only half that. The recently instituted reductions in spending are expected to bring the number down to a more reasonable 1.5-1.6% for 2019 though that is also a contributor to the expected -0.3% to -0.5% economic growth this year.

Foreign reserves have remained stable around $130 billion USD compared to the July 2014 peak of $150.43 billion USD.

Strengths

Very strong oil and natural gas consumption and increasing car registrations point toward sustained economic growth at the ground level

Low household debt per capita despite favorable consumption statistics suggests conservative stance by average Turkish citizen in response to economic issues

High and stable GDP per capita which is greater than China's on an absolute level

Extremely favorable demographics with an abnormally large percentage of working age individuals compared to a very small elderly population

Exports, tourism, and tax revenue remain robust and in some cases continue to make new highs

External debt and as a percentage of GDP are somewhat elevated but not in the context of other developing nations, such as China, nor when compared to Turkey's recent past

Stabilizing births closer to that of developed nations coupled with existing demographics has historically led to explosive economic growth as experienced by the stronger nations in Asia post WWII for Korea and Japan and later China starting in the 1980s

Due to the sharp recent weakness in the Lira and 20% organic decline in the Turkish equity markets, in USD terms Turkey is priced as if it is in a deep recession which does not reconcile with economic data

Weaknesses

Significant weakness in the Lira, if sustained, causes economic dislocations and losses for USD investors

The fiscal deficit and external debt more broadly need to stabilize and then contract if a strong economic recovery is to occur

The current government survived the worst Coup d'état in its modern history in 2016 resulting in significant internal conflict (over 100,000 arrests) though it has subdued

While no existing or anticipated military conflicts are a legitimate threat to Turkey's sovereignty, costs associated with fighting the Kurds and other parties, coupled with the resulting refugee situation, are burdensome

The government has increasingly become authoritarian and religion focused which is historically related with poorer economic performance

Along the same lines, Erdogan's naming of his son-in-law Beat Albayrak as the Finance Minister, despite his qualifications including CEO and previous Minister positions, don't bode well for legitimacy

Deterioration in credibility and certain economic factors caused S&P and Moody's to downgrade Turkey to B+ (stable) and Ba3 (negative), respectively, which is in line with Albania, Greece, Honduras, Kenya, and Sri Lanka

Investment Vehicle Options

This won't take long. We reviewed all Turkish ADRs and only a handful had average daily volume above 10,000 shares. Most of that volume was in one stock: Turkcell (TKC). While we are bullish on Turkcell and it pays a reasonable 4.51% yield as of today's close, it doesn't fit the risk profile of our Institutional Income Plus marketplace portfolio. We'll publish a separate piece on this stock if our subscribers desire.

Outside of that one individual stock, The iShares Turkey ETF (TUR) is the only realistic option. Fortunately, this ETF is well diversified across 53 companies and by industry. This is a good opportunity to provide the "basics" of how to invest in country specific ETFs. It's really more of a list of what not to do.

First, avoid a large concentration of government controlled companies. This is difficult for emerging and developing country ETFs but fortunately not a major issue here. We also don't want more than 10% in any individual holding which TUR also complies with albeit barely. Often a few large companies, often with government "help", dominate their respective markets resulting in an unbalanced index and consequently ETF. Next, we don't want any gross sector over-weightings particularly in energy or financial services. Both of these areas are generally cyclical and heavily regulated and controlled by the government. These two areas will be a significant position of any established economy (10%+) but we don't want four out of the top five companies all being in one of the previously noted sectors. You'd be surprised how many country specific ETFs are 50% or more government controlled banks or oil and gas companies. That's just not a good representation of a country's overall investable market. If it is, we probably don't want to get involved.

We also want to evaluate how closely an ETF mimics the general equity market's statistics. TUR's average P/E of 6.59 is actually modestly below that of the overall Turkish stock market which we are comfortable with if not prefer (it's also likely there is at least a small difference in the calculation used). The 12 month trailing yield is also favorable at 3.55%. Liquidity is sufficient at approximately 500,000 shares daily. The 0.59% expense ratio is slightly high for an ETF (the average per iShares is approximately 45 basis points) but not compared to other emerging and developing market ETFs where the investable universe is limited and takes work to understand and incorporate into the investment vehicle.

The iShares Turkey ETF is relatively new and has unsurprisingly been very volatile since its inception a few years ago. It currently trades at -3.40% discount to NAV and has mimicked the benchmark's (Turkey Investable Market Index) performance very well. 2018's -41.42% total return is among the worst years ever experienced by the Turkish index. The last comparable period was during the Great Recession and before that the 2001 banking crisis which shook Turkey down to its very foundation. While the country certain has its challenges today, it also has a lot of positive trends going in its favor. Most citizen level economic statistics are actually quite strong and what we'd expect in an expanding, rather than contracting economy.

Demographics and Conclusion

Energy consumption and car registrations continue to increase rapidly much in part because of Turkey's extremely favorable demographics. Only 6% of Turkey's citizens are above 64 years old while 27% are below 14 years old - the remaining are effectively all working age. The birth rate is leveling out at 2.13 children per woman. These are nearly identical to the type of stats China had prior to its massive economic expansion. The large, literate population (over 95%) of almost entirely working-age citizens with minimal elderly people to support and a rapidly increasing lifespan (now up to nearly 75 years old on average) allows for massive economic expansion via investment. Turkey is a loaded economic canon. Let's hope the government points it in the right direction.

Our research suggests that the existing economic problems and headwinds to growth in 2019 are more than priced into equity valuations. Growth is highly likely to turn positive in late 2019, then strongly positive going into late 2020. The depressed valuations in the Turkish stock market and extremely depressed value of the Lira, both of which influence the total return of USD investors, will not remain if that takes place. The iShares TUR ETF is a surprisingly good investment vehicle to get long the Turkish stock market even coming from the adamant individual stock investors here at Williams Equity Research.

This is clearly a high risk investment opportunity. Potential returns based on different scenarios are provided above. Even the lowest return scenario results in a 40%+ total return. Specific entry and exit points and their reasoning are reserved for subscribers but we hope this chart illustrates why a potential investment in Turkey, and specifically the iShares Turkey ETF, is compelling.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER portfolio managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long TKC, TUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.