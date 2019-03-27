Viacom Has A Part To Play In Streaming

The cable bundle was brought about by demand for a comprehensive entertainment offering. It created an environment where media companies, both large and small, could be successful, as no one media company could offer a compelling service outside the bundle.

The convenience of streaming and hassle and cost of cable and satellite services make a new structure in media inevitable. The large players will fight it out, but no one streaming service will be able to provide the comprehensive offering the cable bundle once could.

Netflix (NFLX) doesn't have the market power to force legacy media companies like Disney (DIS) to license its content to it. Hence, the industry will provide opportunities for multiple players much like the cable bundle provided opportunities for smaller companies to succeed.

Exclusive content is still the critical point of differentiation in entertainment, which is why I believe Viacom (VIAB) has a bright future ahead of it but not as a standalone company. The need for scale and a direct-to-consumer service is paramount.

Despite not having a standalone streaming service, Viacom is positioned to have the content needed when it does decide to move into streaming. Profits from its legacy segments continue to provide funds to grow its investment in unique content, while lowering debt levels and paying a sizable dividend.

Normally, I'd be wary of investing in a business whose main revenue source (the cable bundle) is slowly imploding. However, as investors have fixated on Netflix, Viacom stock price has been discounted to such a distressed valuation, it has become an ideal investment.

I had hoped to publish this article before a rebound in Viacom stock, but it's currently trading up almost 10% as I'm writing this. However, the stock is still priced extremely cheap when you look at its price/earnings and free cash flow/enterprise value ratio. Guidance is for slight revenue growth in 2019, making the stock very attractive, as it's priced like an obsolete business. I've been cautiously adding to my position on selloffs and will hold my large position for the long term.

The Netflix Threat

The major broadcasters (ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox), many years ago, were under threat from new upstarts like Viacom. The broadcasters struggled to compete with the proliferation of new channels as their competitive position was eroded. Many of these once upstarts never went into live content, so when TIVO and DVR came along, this made their content much less valuable in the bundle and decimated Viacom.

Ironically, while non-live content was losing its relevance in the bundle, Netflix made scripted content, which many of these companies focus on, central to its strategy. This dichotomy is crucial to understanding what the future holds for Viacom. What matters in streaming is the quality and diversity of exclusive content. Netflix built itself up on cheap licensing deals of this content. Licensing deals legacy media companies are increasingly choosing not to renew.

Netflix started producing scripted content because of its long-lived value. An obvious example is the TV show Friends. It's paying $100 million in 2019 to WarnerMedia for a non-exclusive licence to the streaming rights. Friends stopped creating new episodes over a decade ago. Netflix had been paying around $30 million before, so the money it's willing to fork over shows how important the show is to Netflix.

If it can't force content providers to license it their content, it can't offer a comprehensive viewing service, creating a ceiling on how dominant it can become. And as licensed content declines, it loses a cheap source of content that cannot easily be replaced.

Netflix was by far the most comprehensive steaming service around for many years, but this was largely due to the cheap content it was able to license. This is all changing now, as its competitors are concentrated and not dependent on the company for profits.

(Source: "Here are some of the most popular shows on Netflix - which may be leaving Netflix soon," Recode)

Disney and AT&T (T) are launching streaming services this year, and Comcast (CMCSA) (owner of NBC Universal) is planning one in 2020. Disney has stopped renewing licensing deals with Netflix, and AT&T is likely not far behind. Those two companies as well as Comcast make up a huge portion of Netflix's licensed content.

Netflix is still relatively new to the content production business, and its CEO confirmed original content is not yet 50 percent of viewing in its most recent earnings call. The company limited viewership disclosures, absent comprehensive viewership data, should be viewed with skepticism.

Case in point: Netflix’s estimations of 40 million in household viewership for “You” and “Sex Education.” Landgraf says that that “Sex Education” number is closer to 3 million average U.S. viewers per episode, citing Nielsen-accepted metrics, and that the first season of “You” is likely actually averaging one-fifth of that viewership, or 8 million U.S. viewers. Those are still good numbers, he said, but it doesn’t make either series the No. 1 show on American television.



Netflix’s metrics create a “myth” that most of the platform’s shows are working and that the platform lands more hits than other networks, said Landgraf.



“‘Stranger Things’ is absolutely a home run, but it is a huge outlier on the Netflix platform,” he said. Using another baseball analogy, he said that the flip side of having a large number of at-bats is that there are also a large number of misses, something that is less publicized.

It's clear Netflix will have to keep spending aggressively to make up for the loss of licensed content.

For example: Netflix’s deal with “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening for original adult-animation series “Disenchanted.” According to 7Park, Groening’s “Futurama” accounted for as much as 2% of total Netflix monthly viewership in 2017 before it rolled off Netflix at the end of last year. So Netflix clearly had high hopes for “Disenchanted”: The show was the No. 6 most-viewed series in the U.S. during its premiere month (August 2018), just behind “Grey’s Anatomy.” But by October, “Disenchanted” had dropped out of the top 50 most-viewed shows.

Netflix can't be ignored, so a streaming service is a necessity today. The point is if original content is so valuable, why are investors giving Netflix an enormous valuation, while pricing Viacom like a dying business when it has a content library - unlike Netflix - built up over decades to fall back on for ideas.

An easy example is comparing the recent film Wonder Park by Viacom's movie studio (Paramount) with its upcoming film Dora the Explorer. Wonder Park bombed at the box office, as it was a high-risk, brand new story. Whereas the Dora the Explorer trailer racked up over 11 million views in just a few days and is currently trending on YouTube.

Viacom's content library is a competitive advantage. You can see this in its future movie slate, where familiar stories dominate. Sequels planned include Top Gun, A Quiet Place, Mission Impossible, Transformers, Terminator, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, GI Joe, and World War Z. Paramount has recently had continued success with Mission Impossible and the revamp of Transformers. Movies with familiar stories/characters, some inspired from its TV segment, also feature prominently, including Rugrats, SpongeBob Squarepants, Sonic the Hedgehog and, of course, Dora the Explorer.

Sequels are basically all Hollywood makes these days. Why? Because it's safe and profitable. Consumers come back again and again to see hit franchises. Viacom's rebuilding strategy is to turn its channels into studios producing original content, whether it's for the cable bundle, streaming services or movie theaters.

Streaming doesn't have the high marketing costs like distributing movies via theaters has; this makes it easier to produce more low-budget content which normally wouldn't make sense. Viacom has been able to ramp up production, as it is already producing movies and shows for third parties like Netflix and could do so for its own streaming service eventually.

“We have a treasure chest of development in scripts - millions and millions of dollars per script that have been written by some of the greatest writers ever,” Mr. Robbins said. “Why aren’t we leveraging this for more than just the 16 movies that year?”

Each part of the company is being challenged to come up with original content. Viacom's diverse offerings include its international division, its cable channels focusing on kids, young people, African-Americans, comedy and its movie studio. The movie studio can be used to come up with new ideas for TV shows and vice versa. Once a merger or acquisition happens, I expect most of the content Viacom produces to stay with the company.

Consolidation in the Industry

Consolidation has continued to happen, whether it's Fox combining with Disney or Scripps being acquired by Discovery (DISCK). Some companies are being acquired by large conglomerates, like the Time Warner acquisition by AT&T. There are questions emerging as important employees at HBO depart as to whether AT&T can sustain HBO's success. Will content creators be so eager to take the next hit series to HBO now that the bean counters are in charge?

AT&T's acquisition of DirectTV is already looking like a bust as it bleeds subscribers. Its own executives have questioned the rationale of the deal.

On top of the accelerated customer losses, AT&T discovered that packaging cellphone and satellite service didn’t make much sense. Strategy leader Mr. Stankey, who ended up running DirecTV for two years after its acquisition, later said the combination was an “unnatural bundle” that didn’t appeal to most people.



“The problem is, when a customer is thinking about buying pay TV, it doesn’t necessarily align for when they’re thinking about buying a cellphone or changing their cellphone carrier,” Mr. Stankey testified in the antitrust case. “They tend to buy pay-TV services when they move. You have your cellphone all the time.”

AT&T has got itself into a number of very different businesses from its core wireless service. The rationale for these deals is hard to justify.

Apple's (AAPL) attempt to move into the industry is equally informative. The strategy, or lack thereof, described in this WSJ article is laughable. The title perfectly encapsulates Apple's barriers to success in original content: "No Sex Please, We’re Apple: iPhone Giant Seeks TV Success on Its Own Terms."

Apple’s entertainment team must walk a line few in Hollywood would consider. Since Mr. Cook spiked “Vital Signs,” Apple has made clear, say producers and agents, that it wants high-quality shows with stars and broad appeal, but it doesn’t want gratuitous sex, profanity or violence...



Hollywood routinely humbles big companies that try to join its club. In 2014, Microsoft Corp. closed its Hollywood unit, Xbox Entertainment Studios, before it got off the ground. Coca-Cola Co., which owned Columbia Pictures in the 1980s, found its success with “Ghostbusters” and “Stand by Me” was outweighed by expensive flops such as “Ishtar.”



Entertainment is “irrational and unpredictable,” said Peter Sealey, a consultant who led marketing for Coke’s Hollywood business. Apple excels at devices and Coke at soft drinks, he said, but “movies and TV are none of that. They’re emotional.”

Already YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) is giving up on developing original content itself. Apple can splash money around and get some celebrities on board, but sustained success is more elusive. It's difficult to execute when a company is being torn in different directions by conflicting business models. These moves need to be carefully thought out and done for a strategic reason.

Netflix and Amazon (AMZN) can't just replicate the Marvel Universe or Stars Wars. It can't even replicate Viacom's franchises like Star Trek or Mission Impossible. With new management, Viacom has one goal in mind: create original content consumers want. The cable bundle is still the main source of profits for legacy players and enables them to fund large content spending without losing money. CBS is an example of a company with a strong position in the cable bundle and, simultaneously, a growing streaming service.

The Likely Merger with CBS

With long-time CBS CEO Leslie Moonves forced out after sexual assault allegations, the main impediment to a merger is gone. A new board is in place, and the media is reporting a merger and more is inevitable.

The CBS board has decided the company needs to get bigger, but merging with Viacom is not enough for Shari Redstone, who has voting control of both companies, according to people familiar with the matter.



If the CBS-Viacom deal gets done, Redstone's National Amusements would like to move quickly with a second deal, the people said. Discovery Communications is interested in selling to CBS or a combined CBS-Viacom, according to two people familiar with the matter. Redstone is open to the idea, but would also consider buying other companies, including Sony Pictures and MGM, according to people familiar with her thinking.

A merger makes sense - after all, the two companies used to be one before splitting. CBS has two successful streaming services (CBS All Access and Showtime), which would greatly benefit from more content. Viacom, for its part, has been ramping up content production, all while increasingly holding off on licensing. This content can be combined with CBS's live sports, news and its own original content to create a more compelling offering and give CBS more scale when its NFL deal expires in 2022.

If Viacom remains a standalone company, I don't have confidence in its future - but that scenario is very unlikely. Distributors and media companies have an incentive to keep the cable bundle going, but streaming is different. Recent news that AT&T is cutting Viacom, AMC Networks and Discovery out of its DirectTV Now streaming service is the start of a shakeout in the industry.

As Netflix is increasingly canceling shows it hasn't produced itself, the pressure will be immense on the smaller players to combine. Whatever illusions they had of relying on skinny bundles is over. Consolidation is a question of when, not if.

As I'm writing this, the NY Post is reporting that now that Viacom's carriage deal with AT&T has been worked out, merger talks can move forward. Shari Redstone has clearly won the battle for control over CBS like she did with Viacom, and press articles have made clear that she sees a deal as a necessity.

Depressed Valuation

With widespread fear among investors, all these smaller media companies are trading at bargain prices, and Viacom's valuation is particularly depressed. Its trailing twelve-month operating income (OI) is $2.456 billion. The company is trading at close to $28.50 a share as I write this, giving it a market cap close to $12 billion. Add in debt and subtract out excess cash and you get an enterprise value (EV) close to $19.4 billion, giving Viacom an EV/OI ratio of close to 7.9 - a very cheap valuation for a company expecting revenue growth in 2019.

The valuation understates Viacom's earnings power, as it has suffered through years of revenue declines from the loss of cable bundle subscribers. Restructuring costs are still depressing earnings, as CEO Bob Bakish has been cutting costs while ramping up content investments. The company's growth prospects are better than realized, as it has more competent management currently after years of mismanagement.

Free cash flow recently has gone to paying down debt and producing more content. TV and movie production is surging. Even with the increase in investment and restructuring costs, Viacom's trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $1.851 billion, giving it an EV to free cash flow ratio of just over 10.

Ratings have improved as the company has ramped up its content investments, and revenue growth has resumed. It was 4% in the most recent quarter on a constant currency basis and is expected to be in the mid-single digits on a constant currency basis in 2019. Importantly, domestic affiliate revenue has stabilized and is expected to grow in the low single digits.

Conclusion

Differentiated content still matters, whether it's Netflix making it or Viacom. The shift to streaming will eliminate some of the disadvantages Viacom currently has in the cable bundle. Articles like "Netflix's Bright Future Looks A Lot Like Television's Dim Past" and "The future of streaming is the cable bundle" reflect a growing realization that the move to streaming won't be seamless.

Cutting out the cable and satellite companies will eliminate the middleman taking a cut from content creators. Streaming will allow these companies to more seamlessly take their content to consumers around the world. With Hollywood's' significant international box office reach and the continuing growth of English speakers in the world, American media companies are primed to lead the move to streaming.

An investment in Viacom is a bet that great content can still lead to success. If this pays off, Viacom won't be trading like a terminally declining business for much longer. In a market where stocks are very expensive, this is a rare value stock with a bright future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB, CBS, DISCK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.