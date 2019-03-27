Lannett: Simply Too Cheap (Strong Upside Potential)

Lanett has too much debt, but it is still just about manageable.

Investment Thesis

Lannett Company (LCI) is evidently cheap. But it has plentiful problems too. Least of all, the company's previously mentioned effort to enhance its capital structure. This had caused me some unease, as I had been expecting some level of shareholder dilution.

However, Lannett's recent results make no mention of any upcoming shareholder dilution. Hence, I now believe this overhang has been pushed back and that this generic drug manufacturer is meaningfully undervalued.

Lannett Loses Levothyroxine

Lannett is a generic drug manufacturer. While it has strong elements of overlap with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC), it also has a different set of motions underlying the play at hand for shareholders. More specifically, the loss of its wonderful contract to sell Levothyroxine.

Levothyroxine was a top-selling drug for Lannett. Levothyroxine was responsible for roughly 36% of Lannett's total sales during fiscal 2018 ($246 million out of the $685 million of total sales). Further compounding issues for Lannett, Levothyroxine carried very strong gross profit margins for Lannett of approximately 60%.

I have performed a back-of-the-envelope calculation on how much gross margin the rest of Lannett's portfolio's gross margin comes to. Consequently, we are left with roughly 32% in gross margin for the company's generic drugs excluding the deal with Jerome for Levothyroxine.

Lannett's Q2 2019 results had a temporary cash boost being pulled in from Q3 2019 into Q2 2019 on the back of its Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) contract. However, this high-margin contract has now dried up on 23rd March, 2019. Hence, Lannett's $94 million of cash flow from operations in Q2 2019 is elevated, and we should in no way expect this level of run rate cash generation going forward.

Product Launches

Lannett's management believes that the company has made some progress offsetting Levothyroxine's contract loss. Hence, starting fiscal 2020 (in 6 months' time) Lannett has started to make some small inroads to replace the plus $100 million of normalized gross profit from Levothyroxine with new product launches.

Management believes that the 10 new product launches could generate up to $75 million of revenue, with a 32% gross margin, this might generate around $32 million. Again, this does not fully offset Levothyroxine loss, but I argue that this has already been accounted for many times in its current valuation.

Financial Position

Just like other generic players, Lannett mismanaged the environment and loaded up on debt at precisely the wrong time. During the company's Q2 2019 earnings call, management announced that it held more than $200 million of cash on its balance sheet. Accordingly, we can think of Lannett's net debt position as roughly $610 million.

Creditors Are Happy To Extend Covenant Ratios

Creditors have been happy to give the company time to execute on its turnaround. In more detail, creditors have extended Lanett's financial leverage ratio covenant from 3.25 times to 4.25 times. While subtle, this is meaningful. As we all know from experience, that if creditors are happy to give the company time, this meaningfully improves equityholders' prospects.

Earlier last week, Lannett repurchased $24 million of its debt - $8.0 million Term A Loan and $16.2 million Term B Loan. This is not a huge amount, amounting to 3.9% of the company's net debt position. Again, while not huge by any stretch, it highlights the level of prudence with which management is being forced to navigate given the poor visibility into its operations at present.

Short sellers vs. Insider Purchases

I'm not a believer in the fact that the market is always irrational. On the contrary, I believe that the market is oftentimes "mostly" correct. But that small difference between mostly correct and fully correct is enough sometimes, in certain opportunities, for us to find something which has become slightly mispriced. As such, personally, I consider the fact that Lannett's float is the third-most heavily shorted stock on NYSE as a positive.

This helps to reflect the level of negativity against the stock already. And it also goes some way to highlight that the majority of the bad news is already priced into Lannett. Note that this does not in any way preclude more bad news from coming out of the company, which would ultimately push the share price lower. All that I'm discussing here is that a lot of bad news is already priced into Lannett.

Moving on, I find interesting that management, particularly CEO Timothy Crew, continues to buy into the stock in the open market. That is a nice touch. But sadly, not terribly meaningful, because although 2018 was a year of various purchases amongst the C-suit, if we look back at the prices those purchases were made at - some as high as the $14-$16 range - and the share price today of just over $7.10, it goes to show that management, despite their best hope to profit from purchasing the stock, ultimately had either poor visibility or poor execution or both.

On the other hand, looking through the proxy form, page 30 highlights that although Crew's total compensation hit $1.3 million in fiscal 2018, his actual cash salary (including cash bonus) was less than $480K. Consequently, his purchases of roughly $85K over the past 12 months are fairly substantial, particularly considering that he already gets stock options with his executive compensation.

Additionally, we should bear in mind that insiders already owned roughly 13.05% of Lannett at the time of the last proxy. In other words, insiders are meaningfully aligned with shareholders. Whether or not they will succeed is a different matter. But that they are aligned is really unquestionable.

Valuation

(Source: Morningstar, Author's calculations)

Strikingly, as we look at the above table, we can see that the whole sector is clearly out of favor with investors. In part, there are good reasons for this sentiment - strong regulatory hurdles and increased competition are weathering down these generics players' strong margins.

However, we can see that Lannett's cash flow margins are being meaningfully underappreciated. Now, here is the thing - as I have reported already throughout the article, without the highly accreditive historical contract for Levothyroxine, the company's historical cash flow margins are highly inflated.

While Lannett forecasts that going forward over the medium term its capex requirements can be satisfied in the $30-35 million range, on the other hand its cash flow will not be anywhere as strong.

I have played around with the calculator and found it difficult to come up with a sensible estimate for what the company's free cash flows might look like. What I will add is that I find it difficult to believe that its free cash flow could be as little as $50 million. So, using this level of free cash flow generation as a worst-case scenario, investors are presently only paying around 6X while Lannett irons out the wrinkles in its business model.

Takeaway

Lannett finds itself in a difficult trading environment. There are fundamental problems with its business, and particularly troublesome is its heavy debt load. Nevertheless, I still believe that this small-cap generics player with strong insider ownership should not be trading for roughly $300 million market cap.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Like unloved names with enormous upside potential? If you're looking for a value investing approach, with stocks like LCI, but with other less risky names too, then sign up for A NO OBLIGATION, two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCI, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.