More Talkin'

Kevin joins the podcast "Urbane Cowboys" to talk about his recent book: "Shut Out: How a Housing Shortage Caused the Great Recession and Crippled Our Economy".

I had a nice conversation with Josiah Neeley of the R Street Institute and Doug McCullough of the Lone Star Policy Institute on their podcast "Urbane Cowboys".

Elsewhere, Emily Hamilton, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center, was on the Marketplace Morning Report, on NPR, discussing housing. (Her segment starts at about 5:20.) She was there, in part, to discuss a new brief co-authored by her, Salim Furth, and myself.

Also, some readers might be interested in this. I don't work for this firm, Hoya Capital, but I found out that they just started a new housing ETF (HOMZ) that is partially based on some of the same ideas you see here at IW. The ETF is meant to give investors broad exposure to the housing market in general - including builders, REITS, lenders, etc. - so that investors can gain from a supply recovery in housing, however that recovery ends up being shaped. That's my brief attempt at describing it, but certainly, if you are interested, you should peruse the details at the site.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.