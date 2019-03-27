Vale Reveals How Much Production Was Taken Off The Market

Vale (VALE) was busy dealing with the aftermath of Brumadinho catastrophe so it postponed its Q4 2018 production report. Finally, the report is out, and investors and traders alike can digest the official information regarding the size of outages in Vale’s mines. There has been no shortage of estimates, but it’s always good to have official information to evaluate the impact of production outages on the market.

As per Vale’s report, iron ore production is impacted by the equivalent of about 92.8 million tons per year (Mtpy):

Source: Vale production report, author’s work, note that Vale produces pellets from its own ore.

In 2018, Vale produced 384.6 million tons of iron ore and 55.3 million tons of pellets. Both iron ore and pellet production were on the rise in comparison with 2017 numbers: iron ore production increased by 4.9% while pellet production increased by 9.9%. The major increase in pellet production is absolutely not surprising given the shift towards “cleaner” production amidst worries about the ecological situation everywhere, especially in China which is a major consumer of resources and which has to deal with a material smog problem.

With that much production out of the market, iron ore prices remain at high levels. The main beneficiaries from Vale’s misfortunes are its competitors – BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO). Both stocks had a good start of this year, rising 14% and 23% respectively. I expect that the supply situation will remain rather tight while the prices will remain close to current levels. As I mentioned in my previous Vale-related articles and comments (here, here, and here), I’m a firm believer in the cockroach rule: once something bad happens, and the investigation begins, more problems will be found. So far, this is exactly what happened to Vale and its mines. In my opinion, it will take a material amount of time (months) to sort out the current mess.

Another development to keep an eye on is the amount of pellet production taken off the market. It remains to be seen whether Vale production will be successfully substituted or the problems at Fabrica and Vargem Grande will increase the pellet premium.

Interestingly, the analyst reaction to the Q4 production report has been positive due to increasing iron ore production. However, the report pictures a state of pre-catastrophe Vale. At that time, things were indeed great for Vale – early this year, I expected 20% upside for the company’s shares. However, the situation has changed materially, with hits coming from the direct costs of the catastrophe, increased regulation, potential lawsuits, and lost production which are mitigated solely by the increase in the iron ore price.

Trading at $13 per share, Vale loses $10.5 billion of market capitalization in comparison with the $15.00 pre-catastrophe level. I believe that this market evaluation does not take all potential future costs of the catastrophe into account – just on the environmental restoration side, Brazilian prosecutors are seeking as much as $13 billion. Therefore, I maintain my view that Vale shares will have downside from current levels.

As per the production report, Vale is finally ready to reveal more details on what’s going on in the company. On March 27, it will be providing a “Report from Administration” as well as Q4 financials. On March 28, the company will hold a conference call. These reports will likely shed light on the company’s current position and production perspectives, so investors and traders in Vale shares, as well as its peers Rio Tinto, BHP, and pellet play names like Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), should watch it closely. I’ll be following up once the new information is revealed, so stay tuned!

