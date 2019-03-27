Tesla Short Catalysts, Eurodollar Threats And Uranium With Biren Shah

This week I (Chris) speak with fellow Operator Biren Shah who currently runs a family office.
Biren is very bearish on Tesla, and in this show he breaks down his core reasons why. Biren has written a lot more on this subject on his blog which you can find here.
After Tesla we cover the eurodollar market, and what he expects to see as equity markets start to turn over. It could be a lot worse than we thought.
Finally Biren is bullish on uranium and covers his thoughts on the catalysts forthcoming.
