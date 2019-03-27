Annaly Capital's Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q2-Q4 2019 Dividend Projections) - Part 2

My current NLY buy, sell, or hold recommendation and quarterly dividend projection for the remainder of 2019 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article also explains why NLY had a stable dividend for the first quarter of 2019 (which I previously correctly projected) and projects NLY’s dividend sustainability for Q2-Q4 2019.

Focus of Article:

The focus of Part 2 of this article is to compare NLY’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several dividend sustainability metrics to nineteen mREIT peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 4 below. This article will also discuss NLY’s dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics outlined in Table 4. A more in-depth analysis of NLY’s dividend sustainability will be provided in Table 5 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which mREIT generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who generally have a higher risk for a dividend reduction. When both back testing and projecting the metrics within this analysis, the results have continued to be proven highly reliable. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers: 1) trailing 12-month yields based on a stock price as of 3/23/2018 and 3/22/2019 (for each respective time period; including annual dividend change); 2) annual forward yield based on a stock price as of 3/22/2019; and 3) annual forward yield based on BV as of 12/31/2018. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, dividend per share rate projection for the second-fourth quarters of 2019, and price target on NLY.

Side Note: I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. For readers who are new to my articles or for existing readers who need a “refresher” on several different mREIT classifications, please see Part 1 of this article (link provided above).

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 4 below. This will be beneficial when comparing NLY to the nineteen mREIT peers within this analysis.

Table 4 –Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s dividend per share rates from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the total monthly dividends during the quarter); 2) stock price as of 12/21/2018; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the first-fourth quarter of 2018); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 12/22/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 using a BV as of 9/30/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the total monthly dividends during the quarter); 7) stock price as of 3/22/2019; 8) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the second quarter of 2018-first quarter of 2019); 9) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 using the stock price as of 3/22/2019 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the first quarter of 2019 using the BV as of 12/31/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 11) annual dividend increase (decrease) (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from March 2018-March 2019).

As of 3/22/2019 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) had a stock price that “reset” lower regarding each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual. In other words, ARR’s, CHMI’s, and DX’s “ex-dividend date” for March 2019/the first quarter of 2019 had already occurred. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) had stock prices that have not reset lower in reference to each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual (all quarterly dividends with the exception of AGNC and ORC). Readers should take these points into consideration as the analysis is presented below. Let us now begin the comparative analysis between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers.

NLY:

Using Table 4 above as a reference, NLY declared a dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. This was the twenty-first consecutive quarter where a stable dividend per share rate was declared. Due to the fact NLY aggressively reduced the company’s dividend from $0.65 per share during the fourth quarter of 2011 to $0.30 per share by the fourth quarter of 2013, the company’s yield percentages also materially decreased by the end of 2013 which have remained relatively stable through the first quarter of 2019.

NLY’s stock price traded at $9.89 per share on 12/21/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 12.13%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 12/21/2018 of 12.13%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 9/30/2018 of 11.96%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield percentage was modestly below average while its annual forward yield percentages were slightly below and modestly above average, respectively.

As was discussed in Part 1 of this article, NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk leverage ratio (on- and off-balance sheet) out of the agency mREIT peers within this analysis (CHMI continued to have the lowest). From charting past trends, typically lower leverage ratios within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector generally equate to below average-average dividend yield percentages. Of course, there are various other factors at play regarding dividend sustainability. However, a company’s leverage ratio is one “general” metric which I believe should be analyzed.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics (several will be discussed below), last quarter’s analysis correctly projected NLY’s dividend had a relatively high-high (75%) probability of remaining stable at $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2019. This projection was based on numerous variables at play regarding NLY’s business operations. I continue to believe three important metrics to analyze when assessing NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability are the company’s quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”), estimated core earnings (“ECE”), and most importantly its normalized core earnings (“NCE”). To analyze/explain these three metrics, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – NLY Quarterly ERTI, ECE, and NCE Analysis (Q1 2017 – Q4 2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2017–fourth quarter of 2018)

Using Table 5 above as a reference, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $224.6, $155.4, $189.0, and $253.8 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “E”). When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.22, $0.15, $0.18, and $0.22 per share, respectively (see red reference “E / F”). This was modestly-notably below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share.

However, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) position during each quarter. When including “net dollar roll” (“NDR”) income of $70.0, $81.1, $94.3, and $89.5 million (see red reference “G”), NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $294.6, $236.4, $283.3, and $343.3 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “I”). When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.29, $0.23, $0.26, and $0.30 per share respectively (see red reference “I / F”). As readers can see, NLY’s quarterly ECE was fairly volatile during 2017. However, NLY’s ECE also excludes another notable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to IRC adjustment when it comes to “true” taxable income (“TI”).

When also including NLY’s “catch-up” premium amortization expense adjustment of $17.9, $72.7, $39.9, and $11.4 million (see red reference “L”), the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $312.4, $309.1, $323.2, and $354.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “N”). When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.31, $0.30, $0.30, and $0.31 per share, respectively (see red reference “N / F”). NLY’s NCE calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 98%, 99%, 101%, and 98% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “J / N”). I believe most would agree NLY was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions during 2017. As readers can see, unlike NLY’s quarterly ERTI and ECE, the company’s quarterly NCE was extremely stable during 2017 and should be deemed the best metric to utilize when assessing the company’s dividend sustainability.

Moving to 2018, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $381.5, $281.4, $298.0, and $269.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.33, $0.24, $0.25, and $0.21 per share, respectively. This was slightly above, modestly below, modestly below, and modestly below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share, respectively. As discussed earlier, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long TBA MBS position. When including NDR income of $88.4, $62.5, $56.6, and $69.6 million, NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $469.9, $343.9, $354.6, and $339.2 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.41, $0.30, $0.29, and $0.26 per share, respectively.

However, when also including NLY’s catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment of ($118.4), $7.5, $3.4, and $45.5 million, the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $351.5, $351.4, $358.0, and $384.7 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.30 per share for the first three quarters of 2018 while generating $0.29 per share for the fourth quarter. This calculates to a dividend distributions payout ratio of 99%, 99%, 102%, and 103% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. I believe most would agree NLY once again was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions (annual payout ratio of 101%).

I believe this provides strong, factual evidence as to why NLY continued to maintain a quarterly dividend rate of $0.30 per share over the prior eight quarters. This was also one of the main reasons why I correctly projected a stable dividend for the first quarter of 2019.

As touched upon earlier, NCE considers an additional GAAP versus IRC adjustment when compared to quarterly ERTI and ECE (specifically when it comes to NLY). Dependent upon management’s projected lifetime conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) in regards to NLY’s MBS portfolio, the catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment can materially alter the company’s quarterly ERTI and ECE figures. As reconciled above, NCE excludes/reverses this GAAP adjustment since an entity’s cost basis per the IRC is not par.

In addition, as stated in the past,NLY’s interest rate payer swaps (a vast majority of the company’s current derivatives portfolio; see Part 1 for specific composition) continue to have its “hedging (costs) income” per se being recognized within both the company’s income statement (per GAAP) and its core EPS/quarterly ERTI/ECE/NCE figure (per the IRC) in the period of occurrence. This is through the net periodic interest rates swaps (expense) income account (which recently switched from an expense to income; helps offset the rise in borrowing costs). This is very important to understand when assessing NLY’s dividend sustainability.

To be technically precise, when it comes to interest rate swaptions, U.S. Treasury futures, and Eurodollar futures, there is not a hedging cost per se for these derivatives until each instrument’s expiration/termination/maturity date occurs. Instead, there is a cost basis and fair market value (“FMV”) for each derivative instrument which fluctuates and leads to GAAP unrealized/realized gains (losses) and IRC realized gains (losses) that are recognized in accordance with the rules of each respective derivative instrument. Simply put, the hedging cost is not the cost basis of the instruments but ultimately the realized loss recognized (if applicable). If a derivative instrument has a realized gain, there may ultimately be no “true” cost incurred. If one accounted for the full cost basis of a derivative instrument at inception, this would assume there would be no value to this position upon sale/termination/maturity (a 100% loss). While this is technically possible when it comes to interest rate swaptions (even so the loss would be deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap per the IRC), this never occurs when it comes to U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury futures, or Eurodollar futures (always some underlying value). The main purpose of bringing up this topic/discussion is to ensure readers/other contributors have the most accurate/reliable data when making their investment decisions/strategies (or understanding the dynamics of a particular sector).

Once again using Table 4 as a reference, NLY’s stock price traded at $10.25 per share on 3/22/2019. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 11.71%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 3/22/2019 of 11.71%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2018 of 12.78%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield percentage was slightly below average while its annual forward yield percentages were slightly below and modestly above average, respectively. I continue to believe NLY should have an annual forward yield near the agency mREIT average.

Several Comparisons Between NLY and the Company’s Nineteen Other mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for all the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for NLY and the nineteen other mREIT peers:

Trailing 12-Month Dividend Yields as of 3/23/2018 and 3/22/2019, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 3/23/2018)(Good General Indicator of “Back-Testing” Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided below]):

1) BXMT: 7.95%; 7.17% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

2) CMO: 8.87%; 4.95% (50% Dividend Decrease Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

3) GPMT*: 6.29%; 8.93% (11% Dividend Increase Q1 2018-Q1 2019)

4) IVR: 10.14%; 10.63% (7% Dividend Increase Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

5) ARR: 10.16%; 11.76% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

6) PMT: 10.72%; 9.21% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

7) MFA: 10.77%; 11.08% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

8) CHMI**: 11.27%; 12.25% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

9) DX: 11.32%; 12.16% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

10) NLY: 11.44%; 11.71% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

11) CIM: 11.47%; 10.52% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018-Q1 2019)

12) AGNC: 11.55%; 12.00% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

13) MITT**: 11.61%; 11.53% (5% Dividend Increase Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

14) NRZ: 12.13%; 12.06% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

15) ANH: 12.30%; 13.17% (13% Dividend Decrease Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

16) WMC: 12.82%; 11.85% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

17) TWO***: 12.94%; 13.62% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

18) NYMT: 13.51%; 13.14% (Stable Dividend Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

19) AI: 19.13%; 18.18% (32% Dividend Decrease Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

20) ORC: 21.51%; 14.77% (23% Dividend Decrease Q1 2018–Q1 2019)

* = GPMT began operations during the calendar second quarter of 2017; as such yield “rank” based on percentage as of 3/22/2019

** = For MITT and CHMI, all applicable yield percentages include the special periodic dividend of $0.10 and $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2018, respectively

*** = All applicable TWO yield percentages exclude the special stock dividend provided via shares in GPMT

When comparing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company’s percentage was as of 3/23/2018, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the second quarter of 2018-first quarter of 2019 (and vice versa). Again, there are some expectations to this general trend. For instance, CMO basically solely invests in variable-rate agency MBS which are currently lower-yielding assets. As such, with the continued increase in borrowing costs during 2018, CMO has recently reported a notable net decrease in financing spreads which has negatively impacted the company’s dividend. In addition, CMO had derivative instruments towards the shorter-end of the yield curve which were negatively impacted by constantly entering into new higher-rate interest rate payer swaps during 2018’s rising interest rate environment (less effective mitigation of valuation losses due to quick resets).

Still, I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields. For instance, since BXMT (rank 1), GPMT (rank 3), IVR (rank 4), ARR (rank 5), PMT (rank 6), and MFA (rank 7), had a low-relatively low trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 3/23/2018 (below 11.00%), I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or increased dividend per share rate during the second quarter of 2018-first quarter of 2019. As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising companies like AI (rank 19) and ORC (rank 20) had a notably material (at or greater than 20%) decrease to each company’s dividend per share rate during the second quarter of 2018-first quarter of 2019.

As correctly projected earlier this year, at the time I believed AI’s dividend was the most susceptible for a dividend reduction during the second quarter of 2018 (which came to fruition). I also correctly projected ORC’s monthly dividend per share rate had mounting pressure for a reduction heading into 2018 as the company’s quarterly ERTI steadily decreased as 2017 progressed. Looking ahead, I believe AI’s dividend needs to be monitored throughout the remainder of 2019 (to a lesser extent NYMT, ORC, and TWO as well).

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 3/22/2019 (Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 3.86% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

2) BXMT: 7.17% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) GPMT: 9.04% (multipurpose mREIT)

4) PMT: 9.21% (multipurpose mREIT)

5) CIM: 10.52% (hybrid mREIT)

6) MFA: 11.08% (hybrid mREIT)

7) IVR: 11.19% (hybrid mREIT)

8) CHMI 11.38% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

9) MITT: 11.53% (hybrid mREIT)

10) NLY: 11.71% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

11) ARR: 11.76% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

12) WMC: 11.85% (hybrid mREIT)

13) AGNC: 12.00% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

14) NRZ: 12.06% (multipurpose mREIT)

15) DX: 12.16% (hybrid mREIT)

16) ANH: 12.68% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

17) NYMT: 13.14% (multipurpose mREIT)

18) TWO: 13.62% (hybrid mREIT)

19) ORC: 14.18% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

20) AI: 18.18% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

Annual Forward Yield Based on BV as of 12/31/2018 (Lowest to Highest Percentage)(A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 3.41% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

2) GPMT: 8.86% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) BXMT: 9.12% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) PMT: 9.12% (multipurpose mREIT)

5) ARR: 10.93% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

6) MFA: 11.03% (hybrid mREIT)

7) ANH: 11.04% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

8) CHMI: 11.15% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

9) MITT: 11.62% (hybrid mREIT)

10) IVR: 11.79% (hybrid mREIT)

11) WMC: 11.87% (hybrid mREIT)

12) DX: 11.96% (hybrid mREIT)

13) AGNC: 12.31% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

13) NRZ: 12.31% (multipurpose mREIT)

15) CIM: 12.58% (hybrid mREIT)

16) NLY: 12.78% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

17) ORC: 14.04% (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (periodic monitoring should occur)

18) NYMT: 14.16% (multipurpose mREIT) (periodic monitoring should occur)

19) TWO: 14.34% (hybrid mREIT) (periodic monitoring should occur)

20) AI: 17.22% (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (continuous monitoring should occur)

Conclusions Drawn (Part 2):

PART 2 of this article compared NLY to nineteen mREIT peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed NLY’s remaining 2019 dividend sustainability. Using Table 4 as support, the following were the recent dividend per share rate and yield percentages for NLY:

NLY: $0.30 per common share dividend for the first quarter of 2019; 11.71% trailing 12-month dividend yield; 11.71% annual forward yield to the company’s stock price as of 3/22/2019; and 12.78% annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 12/31/2018

When combining this data, along with metrics within Table 5, the following probabilities regarding NLY’s dividend sustainability is provided:

NLY: Relatively high to high (75%) probability of a stable dividend for the second quarter of 2019 (same probability percentage as the prior quarter)

NLY: Modest to relatively high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for Q3-Q4 2019

I believe the movement of MBS prices will directly impact NLY’s use of the TBA forward market (which directly impacts NDR income). As explained in Part 1 of this article, NLY’s leverage, borrowing costs, hedging coverage ratio (risk management strategy), and prepayment speeds also need to be considered when discussing this topic.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/26/2019; $9.80 per share [excluding $0.30 per share quarterly dividend; ex-dividend date has yet to occur]), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $10.30 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.30 per share. Long-term holders of NLY (more passive investors) can gain comfort that I continue to anticipate the company providing a stable dividend through, at least, the second quarter of 2019.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more “hawkish” tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

