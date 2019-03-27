An Update On Momo's High Value-Added Services Revenue Growth And Overseas Expansion

Despite being labelled as a live-streaming company, investors need to come around to the fact that it is more of a social app. Obvious when more than 70% of DAU don't use Momo's live-streaming function but instead is interested in its many other functions.

Management also further clarified that future growth will be powered by VAS revenue growth, more specifically, expansion of the virtual gifts use case and Tantan's overseas expansion.

I readjusted my valuation of Momo, with a conservative valuation of $41.19 as I made changes to my too conservative revenue and margins estimates.

My initial thesis on Momo regarding consistent live-video streaming revenue growth and high growth in VAS revenue played out during Q4 earnings.

Since writing about Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) in early January about its "Bright Future in Online Dating and Value-Added Services," my long thesis on Momo has largely played out after a fantastic Q4 earnings report and its current stock price has even exceeded my 12-month DCF price target of $32.41 by about 15%. Hence, I am interested in understanding if it's still worth it to hold onto Momo or to enjoy my more than 50% profits.

I will be evaluating my initial investment thesis based on FY18 results and the Q4 earnings transcript. I found that my investment thesis of stable and consistent growth in live-video streaming revenue as well as high growth in value-added services revenue was largely correct though my estimates were too conservative. I also added to my investment thesis, based on newly released information, regarding Tantan's overseas expansion plans and success as well as the overall resilience of VAS revenue to macro headwinds. With this in mind, I updated my valuation of Momo with a new 12-month price target of $41.19.

Evaluation of my investment thesis

First, I would like to assess my investment thesis and how it has played out with regards to its Q4 performance and FY19 guidance.

My investment thesis on Momo was centered around two revenue drivers:

Stable and consistent growth in Live-Video Streaming revenue, driven by active management who continues to innovate as well as strong supply of creators. High growth in Value-Added Services (VAS) revenue due to the growth of virtual gift revenues as well as a growing paying user base in Tantan.

My valuation of Momo was centered around an overall 40.1% increase in Momo's 2018 revenue (in USD), but Momo handily beat my expectations with a 47.93% increase in revenue (in USD) and a 51% increase in revenue (in RMB). More importantly, I was right about continued growth in both Live-Video Services and VAS revenue. I am particularly impressed with the VAS revenue growth YoY, which is significantly higher than my predictions.

On the other hand, I've underestimated the decline in mobile marketing and mobile games revenue.

Source: Author's calculations and Momo FY18 report

Live-video services revenue growth: Momo's live video service has a virtual items-based revenue model, whereby users can enjoy live performances and interact with the broadcasters for free, and have the option of purchasing in-show virtual items whereby Momo will keep a portion of the revenue from sales of in-show virtual items.

Continued growth in live-video services revenue requires Momo to continuously attract new users and maintain its pool of 'talent' (live-streamers) that its users are willing to purchase in-show virtual items for.

Continuously increasing users. At the end of Q4, MAU for the core Momo app increased to 113.3 million, a 2.53% QoQ increase, consistent with Q3 FY18 but a slowdown from Q3FY16 to Q2FY18 where QoQ growth was an average of 5.02%. However, Momo should still continued increase in its number of users due to the efforts made in "enriching the social features to broaden the form of interactions as well as diversifying the ways of connecting people." Just a mere 3 years ago, the only functions were checking out Nearby People and basic instant messaging. Nowadays users can enjoy the following functions on Momo: nearby functions, live shows, short video, social games, karaoke and other form of audio and video experiences. Hence, I remain bullish that Momo can continue to attract users to its core app as it strengthens its proposition and value-add as a social application.

Increasing monetisation opportunities and ARPU. Furthermore, management has stated that its near-term goal is to "leverage new use cases and go after the huge amount of dormant users, pull them back through effective channels and see if we can better retain them." This would be able to effectively counter the declining user growth as it will be able to lead to higher average revenue per user (ARPU). Management has also stated that it would introduce more interactive tools (more monetisation opportunities) in the live-stream 'room'. An example is interactive gifts such as the Penguin Hitting comes with a game that allows the users to have fun and compete with other users in the same live channel. “Data shows that the game very effectively drove the paying activities of the middle cohort of paying users by enhancing their paying experience.”

VAS revenue growth. Value-added service revenues mainly include membership subscription revenues and virtual gift revenues. While FY18 VAS revenue grew by about 165% YoY, it has been even more explosive in the recent quarters. Q4 saw a YoY growth of 272% while Q3 saw an equally impressive 221% YoY growth. I wrote that it would be the main driver of future growth and it certainly looks that way. I am confident that VAS (outside of live-streaming) and other non live-streaming services will continue to lead the way in Momo's growth. This was reaffirmed by management:

Although live streaming currently represents the big majority of our total revenues, less than 30% of our total DAU actually consumes live-streaming content, the other 70% plus are engaging with other social experiences that have nothing to do with the live talent shows.

Virtual gifting service growth. Virtual gifting service is the main driver of VAS revenue growth and this is outside of the live-streaming channel. It started with the sending of virtual gifts when users wanted to connect with other users through the Nearby People function in early 2017. Its use case has since expanded. In early 2018, it expanded into interest groups and now, it's prevalent in Werewolf (a popular social game), Quick Chart and Parties. Hence, as management continues to monetize its other social functions and experiences (where the bulk - 70% of DAU spends the majority of its time), ARPU will also see an increase. "We actually think that the non-live broadcasting use cases provide a long runway to ramp up on virtual gifting service."

Example of sending virtual gifts to people you're trying to talk to on Momo. Source: Shouji

Tantan's growth. Another segment of VAS revenue is Tantan (China's Tinder). Since its acquisition, Momo has been focused on user growth and increasing paying user as well as ARPU. 2018 was actually the first year of Tantan's monetization and the results have been incredible. In January 2018, the VIP subscription service was launched and they were able to attract 3.1 million paying subscribers by the end of June. Two additional paid features were later launched, See Who Likes Me and Super Exposure feature. Looking forward, Tantan will be able to make a more material contribution to Momo's revenue as management has stated that "monetization and revenue growth will be taking an increasingly bigger role as we continue to grow." They'll be testing new monetization features, both subscription-based and non-subscription based, in 2019. App Annie App Annie

Addition to the investment thesis (new info). The following points are recent additions to my investment thesis that I was previously not aware of or was not previously articulated by management.

Resilient against macro concerns/risks. Management has stated that Tantan and VAS revenue is more resilient against projected macro headwinds as the monetisation is still immature. Hence despite projecting a sequential (QoQ) decline for live-video revenue due to seasonality and macro concerns, management is confident that VAS revenue will continue to increase in Q1 FY19 and beyond.

Overseas expansion. In its Q4 earnings transcript, management finally articulated its overseas expansion strategy - particularly for Tantan. Management has said that they already have a pretty sizable overseas user base and they foresee that Tantan can and will be a viable dating app in Asia.

Source: Tantan

Tantan's user onboarding screen allows overseas users to sign up through Facebook.

Tantan's success has also spread overseas though not to the extent of its popularity in China. According to App Annie, it is ranked 13th in the Singaporean Google Play store in its list of top grossing social apps.

Source: App Annie

Its success has also spread to India where according to Similar Web, it is the 21st ranked social app in the Indian Google Play Store. Its growth has been quite explosive considering that it only recently launched in India in August 2018. In The Passage's interview with Tantan's Asia-Pacific marketing manager, the value proposition for Tantan is in creating a community where they control the use of fake pictures, spammers and every sort of harassment, a common problem in India. India is an area of significant focus for Tantan where management has an open budget for the market and is looking to expand the user-base in tier 1 and later tier 2 cities as well as increase monetisation opportunities.

Source: Similar Web

Tantan has also made inroads into Indonesia where Tantan is the 19th ranked social app on the Indonesian Google Play store and the 45th ranked social app on the Indonesia Apple App store according to Similar Web. Source: Similar Web.

Hence there is clearly a demand for Tantan outside of China. Some might say that its demand is tied to the large Chinese overseas population in these countries however, I beg to differ. The Tantan app outside of China is actually in English and is targeted towards the local community, beyond the Chinese diaspora. Hence a continued focus on Tantan's overseas expansion should allow it to continue enjoying high VAS revenue growth as it has been relatively successful entering the Asian market.

Margins And Valuation

2018 margins are lower than 2017 with gross margins falling from 50.7% to 46.4%. Operating margin also fell from 25.6% to 22.5% though Sales and Marketing expenses came in significantly less than my estimates. (13.5% of total revenue as opposed to 2017's 16.5%).

I am estimating that margins remain relatively stable (as seen in the below table) to 2018's as mentioned by management.

Where I am making my biggest adjustment is in revenue growth, in particular VAS revenue growth. I am even more bullish on Momo's ability to continue to generate high VAS revenue growth (through increased monetization opportunities in virtual gifting ex live-streaming and Tantan's continued expansion within China and overseas) even as mobile marketing and games suffer.

Using the same assumption as our previous DCF calculations, the changes in our margin profile for Momo as well as revenue estimates will result in a new price target of $41.19. However, I believe that this is an incredibly conservative estimate for two reasons.

Firstly, I believe that my revenue estimates are conservative. My estimates for VAS revenue growth imply that 2018 was peak growth at 165% and I've estimated 2019's VAS revenue growth will be in the 110% range. However, I believe that this is the bear case considering that Q3 and Q4 FY18 saw more than 200% YoY growth, FY19 could potentially see VAS revenue growth closer to 180-200% YoY growth. However, my conservative estimate is due to the fact that I believe in experimenting with implementing further monetisation opportunities in both core Momo and Tantan, the road will not be completely smooth, in particular on whether new VAS initiatives will be as well received as previous ones. Secondly, I believe that my estimates for stable margins are conservative. Management has indicated that margins are currently being dragged by Tantan and the associated costs needed to integrate Tantan. Furthermore, Tantan's current low levels of monetisation means that when monetisation does finally begin to pick up, margins will improve as costs are fixed. However, I've modelled with stable margins with the understanding that rising margins will be offset by increased costs to enter and dominate new markets in Asia.

Conclusion

With the raised price target, I will continue to be holding onto Momo though its limited (current) upside means that I will probably not be adding to my overweight position anytime soon. However, as previously mentioned, my estimates and valuation of Momo are incredibly conservative and should new and specific information come up regarding guidance for FY19, I will be more than happy to make the necessary changes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.