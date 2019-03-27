The Sneaky And High Risk Bull Thesis For Washington Prime

Nonetheless, shares are very cheap, but a lot of things have to go right - readers should do a careful analysis before going long, if at all.

While it is a positive that it is a landlord deriving rent revenues, unfortunately, their tenants have been pressured by the effects of e-commerce and an overall competitive retail environment.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) is an owner of B and C mall properties - basically the kind that have seen tremendous pressure from e-commerce. Shares probably come up on a lot of value screens due to its eye-popping 19% dividend yield. This is a complicated story that shouldn’t be judged by the “FFO payout ratio,” which should go without saying due to the high yield. This remains a high risk high reward “show me” story for prospective investors.

I Was Wrong: WPG isn’t CBL

First, I want to point out that I’ve made a mistake in my coverage of WPG in the past, as in this article I wrote that WPG is just like CBL and will just go down. While WPG did indeed go down, it’s clear that WPG has been no CBL:

Whereas CBL has cut their dividend twice from $1.06 to $0.30 currently, WPG has maintained its $1.00 payout. I reiterate: I was wrong about WPG being just another CBL. But will WPG be CBL in the future?

Optimism in Open Air and Tier One Assets

WPG had a rough 2018. AFFO dropped over 12% to $1.51 per share and comparable NOI dropped 3%. Unfortunately, 2019 isn’t projected to necessarily be better, as they are guiding for $1.20 in FFO at the midpoint (that’s a 20% decline) and -1% to -3% comparable NOI growth. And what’s more, for 2019, tier 2 properties are being excluded from comparable properties - the guidance probably would have been much worse otherwise.

But perhaps such a move might make sense. WPG indicates that about 90% of NOI is derived from tier 1 and open-air properties, and 40% of tier 2 asset NOI is encumbered.

(2019 March Presentation)

This means that WPG can “return the keys” back to the lender should those properties not work out. The benefit here is that giving up on an encumbered property at least extinguishes some debt, whereas an unencumbered tier 2 property may be just “dead money” or worse because they can not find a buyer. Nonetheless, I must emphasize that investors should keep a close watch on the “core portfolio” and make sure management isn’t adjusting it too much as that would make comparables deceiving.

WPG disclosed that much of the pain has been due to co-tenancy costs, which have been a result of the anchor vacancies. Backing out the associated co-tenancy costs, and SS NOI only dropped 0.3% for their tier 1 and open air assets in 2018, and is projected to be (positive) 1.5% in 2019. This is promising - perhaps the pain is near term after all with a real catalyst to end the trend (namely, fill the anchor vacancies).

WPG also disclosed that they are projecting 2020 comparable NOI growth of 2% to 3% for tier 1 and open air assets, largely due to redevelopment projects coming online. I’m not sure how confident analysts are in that forecast but for a company trading at less than 5 times forward FFO, that sounds like an outlook one can live with. First question: can they afford all those redevelopments?

Redevelopments Won’t Be So Easy

WPG, like other mall REITs, is in the process of aggressively repurposing vacant anchor boxes (think Sears) to allow new tenants to move in. These tenants would provide greater rental revenues and conceivably drive greater traffic, potentially helping to improve lease demand for the rest of the property as well.

These redevelopments, however, are not cheap, as WPG estimates that they will need between $300 and $350 million total to redevelop 29 anchor boxes over the next 3 to 5 years. That’s roughly $100-$125 million annually in redevelopment expense based on a 3 year timeline. I should note that there are also 13 anchor boxes which are owned by Seritage (SRG) and not included in the above figures - it is, however, reasonable to expect that SRG is also eager to redevelop their properties as well, albeit potentially on a different timeline.

WPG is projecting about $0.5 billion of liquidity by mid-year 2019, which at first glance appears to more than cover the allocated redevelopment expense. One might be quick to go out and just buy WPG on this alone, but of course things can’t be that easy - otherwise shares wouldn’t trade at close to 20% yields.

WPG has a large unsecured debt maturity coming in 2020 to the tune of $250 million.

These bonds trade very close to par, indicating that the bond market is confident that WPG will repay it - immediate bankruptcy isn’t the fear. WPG most certainly would aim to refinance these maturities to a later date - the risk thus is that they refinance at significantly higher interest rates.

Moody’s recently wrote that they would consider upgrading their credit ratings at a debt to EBITDA below 6.5 times and downgrade at over 7.5 times. This heavily implies that WPG will need to maintain their leverage ratios to keep their credit ratings and thus their interest rates. WPG currently is projecting debt to EBITDA to hover slightly above 7 times in 2019 and has given long term goals of below 6.5 times:

(2019 March Presentation)

This means that WPG may not be able to simply issue debt to fund the redevelopments because that would increase leverage and impact their ability to meet the 2020 maturity (not to mention the $772 million in 2022). If debt is not really a clear option, then what other source of funds do they have? It is now a good time to look at dividend safety.

Why Dividend Cut All But Certain

When looking at dividend safety, I found that it’s quite complicated - it always is with such high yielders. A naive approach might be to compare 2019 guidance of $1.20 in AFFO with the $1.00 dividend and declare that it’s covered, but this is not even close to representing the real picture. For starters, AFFO does not include recurring capital expenditures. More importantly, we must take into account the fact that WPG will prioritize anchor redevelopments because of the associated co-tenancy costs and the beneficial long term impacts that they have on the rest of the property.

As we can see below, WPG does not have enough leftover cash flow to cover their dividend, let alone pay down debt:

(Chart by Author)

Given that WPG has indicated a $1.00 per share payout in 2019, it looks like at first (we will see again that it isn’t so easy) that WPG is going to have to issue debt (which obviously means that they won’t be paying down debt) to cover the dividend. I have a feeling that they are only maintaining the $1.00 payout due to the REIT minimum taxable distribution rules. Shareholders, however, should not rejoice - this is effectively “return of capital” which would have potential long term consequences. The maintained dividend may lead to an increased leverage ratio, which may likely lead to the 2020 maturity being refinanced at a significantly higher interest rate, as well as setting up the even more significant 2022 maturities to face a similar outcome.

But there’s a saving grace: they might be able to issue secured debt to redeem unsecured maturities. WPG has $304 million of unencumbered NOI, of which 92% are from tier 1 and open air assets:

(2019 March Presentation)

In fact, WPG disclosed that they executed a term sheet for a 10-year CMBS financing (secured debt) on a tier 1 asset which would generate $180 million in proceeds. They also have targeted about $70 million in additional proceeds through refinancing 4 open air properties. These two would cover the $250 million unsecured maturities. This gets them through 2020. Obviously, WPG will see leverage move upwards of 7 times this year (by my estimates to around 7.3 times), but management indicated on the conference call that this is according to plan and that the projected growth beginning in 2020 should help to bring that ratio down. I can not stress enough how important this disclosure is as I think WPG really would have been in trouble otherwise. For reference, CBL’s 2023 bonds recently traded hands at yields north of 10%.

Before we declare the dividend fully covered, we must look at the next real test in 2022 as they would have $640 million in unsecured maturities. I show below a potential year-by-year debt and cash flow scenario table:

(Chart by Author)

I made the following assumptions:

For 2019 onwards I have backed out tier 2 NOI while extinguishing the associated $223.6 million in encumbered debt. This leads to a 2019 debt to NOI of approximately 7.3 times (incidentally, this would have been the same even prior to the adjustment).

Mortgages and other secured debt are simply rolled over at equivalent terms. This may prove to be optimistic but up to this point WPG has been able to do this successfully. Furthermore, the expiring mortgages have relatively high interest rates (for example 2 in 2019 have interest rates of 7.5%), thus WPG might even be able to get interest expense savings on the secured side.

The shortfall in dividend coverage is funded by debt and have been added to the total debt for the next year.

Total redevelopment expense is $350 million in the next 3 years (the high end of management’s guidance). As a result, WPG finishes redevelopments by 2021.

NOI grows 1.5% annually beginning in 2020 (a very key assumption).

As we can see above, the dividend would not be close to covered until 2022. This leads to leverage rising dangerously high - I just don’t see how this would allow them to refinance the 2022 maturities. That’s not to say that it’s impossible - perhaps the credit market will be OK with near 8 times rising EBITDA, but in my opinion, this makes for an unrealistic base case.

It seems much more likely that WPG will cut the dividend in 2020 to a more sustainable level, perhaps to $0.45 (from the current payout of $1.00). That would represent an 8% yield as of current prices. As we see below, this would enable WPG to begin paying back debt as soon as 2021 and by 2022 they would have $123.5 million in excess cash flow to even more aggressively move towards their long term leverage targets of 6.0 to 6.5 times:

(Chart by Author)

I think that if debt to EBITDA hovers around 7.3 times, NOI growth is growing, and they have significant excess cash flows after the dividend, then it’s conceivable to believe that they can handle the 2022 maturities gracefully. WPG also has $750 million maturing in 2024, but based on the above assumptions, this wouldn’t be an issue either. Along with lower leverage might come lower interest expense, higher AFFO, and thus greater free cash flows.

In fact, at that point WPG may not even be forced to so aggressively lower leverage. They could instead raise the dividend again or even - and you might fall out of your chair - buyback shares. I might even comment that shareholders might actually hope for shares to crash after the above proposed dividend cut, because this would make repurchases very attractive.

The above exercise proves an important point that dividends are just a capital allocation decision. While many might have been distraught by the mere possibility of a dividend cut, we can see above that such an action would create significant long term value and set WPG up for long term success. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but WPG will need to deliver on the guidance 1.5% NOI growth as well as their redevelopment projects and debt maturities.

Valuation

By my calculations, WPG currently trades at a 10.5% cap rate (basically the REIT version of EV/EBITDA). Based on cash flows, shares trade at an 18% dividend yield and around 4.5 times AFFO. As we saw above, however, WPG is not generating enough excess cash flow to fully cover the dividend over the next couple of years as they complete their anchor redevelopment projects. As a result, one might not equate $1 of AFFO with $1 of “shareholder earnings.” That doesn’t necessarily mean shares aren’t cheap. If WPG is able to accomplish the numbers as presented in the second example above, namely stabilize leverage and achieve long term 1.5% NOI growth, then shares might be rewarded with a higher multiple, perhaps around 10 times AFFO, or $14 per share in 2022. Throw in the proposed $0.45 dividend and that’s roughly $2.91 in returns per year or 50% annually. I, however, expect returns to be heavily back-ended because investors are likely to desire greater clarity with regard to 2020 NOI growth and thus the 2022 maturity outcomes. As a result of the high current uncertainty and the aforementioned possibility of back-ended returns, I do not have any near term price targets for the stock. I also refrain from taking any meaningful positions until I see management deliver on their guidance.

Conclusion

The question here isn’t if WPG can support their dividend, because as stated before, the dividend is simply a capital allocation policy and does not represent the long term picture. The real determining factor is whether or not you believe that 2020 really will be a year of growth, and whether or not it will really be the return to consistent growth. If this is the case, then WPG will be able to eventually lower their leverage ratio courtesy to an increasing denominator. The path to this, however, can not be described as anything but a tight rope as leverage will rise significantly, creating a necessity for strong execution or otherwise face issues with debt maturities. WPG trades cheaply at just over 4 times AFFO, but given that shareholders are unlikely to see the bulk of that paid out as dividends until many years later, a position in the stock requires strong conviction that WPG can turn around the poor financial performance of their properties. I won’t fault any readers for buying shares, but I just hope they do so with the above scenarios in mind and not just on the basis of a high dividend yield. The bull thesis is quite evident here, but personally I need to see more results before taking further action.

