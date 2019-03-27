The Lean, Mean, Income Machine: Volume 7

Introduction

The lean, mean, income machine is designed to generate an above average yield through options and primary distribution yield. We scour the market for value plays that fit our criteria and often immediately "write insurance" for panicked investors. These contracts pay us anywhere from 10 to 35% annualized for a flat price. That is, if the price stays flat or goes a touch higher, we make these returns. The current investing climate has made us change our stance and we explain why we have now become significantly more cautious.

Slowdown or recession

We had first suggested that Q1 2019 numbers will be extremely weak in September 2018. Our rationale back then was the abnormally high pace of inventory builds that were powering the back half of 2018 GDP. This was driven mainly by tariff threats as companies sort to bypass this preemptively in 2018, before tariffs went into effect.

We are seeing this in the Atlanta Fed's GDP model and consensus remains wildly optimistic in relation to this.

We still think GDP will come in above 1%, but we might get to stall speed in the second quarter. Will this lead to a recession soon?

The key thing on everyone's minds is the yield curve. This most watched measure has signaled recessions rather well in the past.

This spread is now very close to inverting.

However, even using the shortest lead time to recession, assuming the curve inverted today, would be in Q4 of 2019. While we showed the data with the 1-year and 10-year rates, there is nothing magical about that. One other inversion that did take place prior to inversions was the 30-year treasury bonds and the 3-month treasury bill rates.

This rate is firmly in positive territory.

One interesting point to note is that we did not have 30-year bonds during the first half of the twentieth century and it is possible that this curve might have not inverted in a period of extremely low interest rates. Cumulatively, though, the risks of a recession have risen significantly and we see a big slowdown ahead.

However, rather than running into piddly 2% yielding bonds, we see this as an opportunity. We explain how we are playing it to generate income in our portfolio updates section.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

While we have not been averse to making a bull case on this stock at $37.60, we exited at $42.30. Including option sells, we made about 19% total returns on this. We have had a massive change of heart on this one. When we made the case for a bottom, our rationale was:

The stock is at $37.60 as we write this, bears have to not only be right about direction of the DRAM price move, but they also have to be right about the magnitude and trajectory. The reason is simple. For every quarter they are wrong about this, MU makes close to $3/share. Whether it buys back stock or simply holds the cash for better financial health in the next downturn, it should add to MU's market value. For a sensible downside case, the prices don't have to just fall, they have to cliff-dive.

It turns out the bears have been right. DRAM prices are in freefall. While the company’s quarterly revenues declined by 20% year over year to $5.84 billion, net income fell by about 50% to $1.62 billion. MU is predicting another big drop in the next quarter with a gross margin rate of around 38% and EPS of about 85 cents.

While bulls may cheer the annualized $3.80 EPS rate, we don't think the bottom is in. MU's gross profit margin has bottomed historically in the under 15% range.

While bulls have made arguments for a higher bottom in this cycle as there are fewer key players, and we think that is possible, it won't be anywhere near the next quarter's gross margin rate of 38%. There are many reasons for this, but we will focus on just one. MU's depreciation is running at an annualized $5.3 billion rate.

Source: Micron Financials

This is on its way up and eventually should catch up with capital expenditures. capital expenditures were about $10 billion in the last 12 months and are estimated at another $9 billion this year. So depreciation will meet the capital expenditure line on the way down, somewhere at a $9 billion plus rate.

We can see how this will impact the financials over time. To do that, first we created a proforma Q3 2018 financial statement.

Source: Author's opinion of MU's Q3 2018 financials

Remember here depreciation is likely to be running closer $1.4 billion a quarter, although it could be starting to ramp up as more of plant and equipment is placed online.

Source: Micron Financials

At some near point in the future, this is going to move up to $2.25 billion a quarter, with the bulk of it embedded within cost of goods sold (COGS). Assuming prices stay static when the depreciation catches up, EPS starts looking rather funky.

Source: Author's calculations using a $9 billion depreciation run rate

While depreciation is a non-cash charge, this does count. As owners of the company, you either count the depreciation or the capital expenditures. We cannot ignore both. We think those mammoth 50% gross margins are not coming back any time soon and EPS could get strongly negative with further DRAM price declines.

With that in mind, we sold the May $43 calls for $1.60 each. The rationale here is that we don't think MU can break above its recent highs, and as the bulls get their calculators out for the quarter after next, they are likely to be horrified rather than pacified. The calls provide a nice 3.7% income for 2 months on risked capital and is part of short exposure gaining strategy in an overbought market.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

SMH hit a new high and then retreated. While the price action may scare the bears, underlying this is a lot of fluff. The fundamentals have gotten progressively worse and one indicator we watch, South Korean chip exports, has been doing a "Felix Baumgartner". At the minimum, the bulls will need to show real numbers to back up their conviction.

Source: Zerohedge

Here again rather than short the stock, we decided to sell lottery tickets to the fans. We sold the $107 calls for January 2020 for $11.00 average to generate an annualized 13.7% yield on risked capital.

Enbridge (ENB)

While we have been bullish on the prospects of ENB, we saw a rather compelling opportunity to trade this out of our portfolio. We sold calls on our position and when they were called away, we used proceeds to roll into Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF).

A year back when we analyzed these two stocks we concluded that we see both as extremely high quality defensive stocks, but we liked the prospects of IPPLF more. That, combined with the fact that ENB has significantly outperformed Inter Pipeline, allowed us to finally make a complete switch.

Data by YCharts

While ENB is likely to grow its dividend faster than IPPLF, in spite of recent issues, IPPLF shareholders can enjoy a much higher yield upfront.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

We have been liquidating many investments and selling calls on many more. Our net cash has risen significantly and our net long positions are at a very low point. We have also not been selling puts as we usually do. We want to do this after shares pull back and the price of writing insurance for panicked investors rises significantly.

Just to be clear, we don't see this bull market as over, but a retracement is close according to us. But, we have positioned our portfolio such that a mild pullback of up to 10% will result in no losses for us as option premiums and short position gains negate long position losses.

