Capital One Has Received A Beating And Now It's Time For Investors To Assess Future Prospects

Investors should not miss attractive investment opportunities presented by banking and financial sector stocks that are not-so-big as the largest names in the industry.

Introduction

Financial sector stocks gained widespread attention in the latter stages of 2018 as legendary investors including Warren Buffett continued to pump billions of dollars into banking stocks, showcasing their optimism for the sector in the coming years. This prompted many investors to assess the suitability of big names in the U.S. banking industry to be included in their portfolios, and many investors readily followed the advice of these legendary investors.

A quick look at the most followed banks on Seeking Alpha quote pages reveals that investors are focused on the big names in the industry, and often let go of attractive investment opportunities presented by not so big, but efficiently managed, profitable banks and financial institutions.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is certainly not a small institute, but not many investors follow the stock.

In fact, this can be justified by looking at how Capital One has performed in comparison to the S&P 500 Index and especially, the S&P 500 Financial Index.

(Source – Form 10-K)

As an analyst with a focus on under-covered stocks, I decided to have a look at Capital One to assess its suitability to be included in my watch-list.

Investment thesis

Capital One share price has declined more than 15% over the last 12 months, and the company is certainly not one of the regularly followed stocks by banking sector investors.

(Source – Morningstar)

COF yields close to 2% at the current market price, and shares are trading at a significant discount to my fair value estimate. Even though leading banks and financial sector companies have attracted a lot of attention from value investors over the last several months, COF is a left behind stock, and I find value in Capital One at the current market price.

Company overview & business strategy

Capital One operates under three business segments, and the bank provides a wide variety of financial products and services to retail customers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

Credit cards Consumer lending Commercial banking

Capital One is one of the largest banks in the U.S. based on deposits, and the company has expanded its branch network over the years to grow its customer base in the country.

Capital One has a stellar reputation of involving in timely acquisitions of attractive business ventures, and I believe the company will look for such opportunities in the future as well. Investors need to consider both the opportunities this strategy would open up for Capital One, and the risks involved as well.

Recent acquisitions

(Source – Crunch Base)

A key business strategy of the company is to provide a robust digital experience to its customers, and this strategy will provide the company with an opportunity to tap into lucrative opportunities present in the online-only banking space.

Distributing wealth to shareholders has remained one of the key business objectives of the company for an extended period of time, and the rich history of dividends is proof of this. The share repurchase program will also serve the same purpose of distributing wealth to company shareholders.

Evaluation of financial performance and valuation

Capital One operates under three business segments, and the credit card segment represented over 62% of company revenue for the year ended December 31, 2018. Historically, the credit card segment has remained the driving force behind the growth of the company.

Business segment results

(Source – Form 10-K)

The credit card segment in the U.S. was supported by higher economic growth and an incremental increase in consumer discretionary spending. If economic growth stalls however, Capital One will find it difficult to grow its revenue from the credit card segment, and this will significantly deter the growth prospects of the bank.

Delinquency rate in the credit card segment increased marginally on a year-over-year basis, which could be the first warning sign of problems in this all-important segment.

(Source – Form 10-K)

The consumer banking segment is driven by auto loans, and Capital One has been able to grow its loan portfolio at a steady pace over the last couple of years. In Fiscal year 2018, the consumer loan portfolio of the bank declined sharply by over 21%, driven by the sale of the mortgage loan portfolio earlier in 2018.

Loans held for investment (USD millions)

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Retail banking segment loan portfolio declined by 17%, whereas the auto segment loan portfolio grew by over 4%, marking another successful year for this segment. I believe the sale of the home loan portfolio is a tactically correct move for Capital One as the company never really focused on this segment to drive earnings. On the other hand, the company was facing intense competition in this segment, and allocating time, effort, and funds to grow this segment would have ended in losses for the company in the long-term in my opinion. The exit from this segment leave Capital One with additional cash that could be allocated to more rewarding strategies such as technological enhancements, or could well be distributed to investors via dividends or share buybacks.

Provision for credit losses and net charge-offs have both been in an upward looking trend over the last couple of quarters, and this indicates a deteriorating outlook for the credit quality of the bank. There are no alarm bells whatsoever at present, but investors need to assess and analyze the impacts on Capital One’s profitability resulting from higher provisions for credit losses in future periods.

(Source – Investor presentation)

On a year over year basis, Net Interest Margin declined by 7 basis point, primarily as a result of higher deposit rates.

(Source – Investor presentation)

Deposit rates are certainly rising, but most investors believe that banks can charge higher rates from loans and improve net interest margins when rates are rising. However, this is not the case for Capital One. In general, lower than expected economic growth results in lower demand for credit, which is one thing. But mainly, Capital One depends on its credit card segment to drive earnings, and credit card rates are less sensitive to rate hikes than deposit rates and loan rates. In this light, Capital One will find it difficult to avoid a further slump in net interest margins in the future.

Capital One is not yet done with its investments to improve the overall customer experience. The company management plans to continue with its investments to improve the overall customer experience by providing streamlined digital banking facilities, and gain market share from the increasing popularity of online-only banking services.

Capital One shares yield 2% at the current market price, and historically, shares have traded at a yield close to 2%. This might give a first impression to investors that COF is trading at fair value territory, but history doesn’t always repeat itself when it comes to investing, and investors need to calculate an appropriate fair value for the stock using acceptable assumptions about the future of Capital One.

Dividend distributions are fairly safe, and investors can expect further hikes in dividends as the bank settles to distribute bulk of its earnings to shareholders.

Capital One has been easily covering its dividend payments with free cash flow, which is a positive sign for investors and a sign that indicates the possibility of dividend growth in the future.

Free cash flow VS dividend payments

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

With a payout ratio of just above 13%, there is clearly more room for dividends to grow in the future.

The shareholder repurchase program on the other hand will provide another income stream to investors, and this will help Capital One achieve better per-share earnings figures in the future as the number of shares outstanding decreases with the execution of this share repurchase program.

In order to arrive at a fair value estimate for Capital One, I believe in using conservative estimates as the possibility of a recession sometime soon presents significant obstacles to the company’s future growth prospects.

I used an excess return model to calculate the fair value estimate of Capital One, and major assumptions used in this analysis are listed below. A noteworthy consideration is that I have used conservative estimates to arrive at a fair value that reflects the minimum market value that I believe the shares should be trading at currently. This provides a greater margin of safety for investors, and I believe it’s important to have a wide margin of safety when investing in the financials sector.

Cost of equity of 9.71% Return on Equity of 7.5% in the next 3 years, and 8% in perpetuity Retention ratio of 75% in the next 3 years, and 10% in perpetuity Perpetual growth rate of 1%

With these assumptions, I arrived at a fair value estimate of $102.19 for COF, which represents an upside of 22% from the current market price.

(Source – Author’s calculations and assumptions)

Despite the expected headwinds in the credit card segment, I believe Capital One is trading at a significant discount to its fair value, and value investors should find COF attractive. The dividend yield of close to 2% guarantees a healthy stream of income for investors as well, and I expect the share price to converge with its fair value as the bank reports stellar financial results in 2019.

Risks & challenges

One of the primary risks of investing in Capital One is the changing macro-economic environment. Maintaining a sustainable loan growth rate might come into question if economic growth slows down. Even though higher interest rates generally help banks, one should not leave out the possibility of lower than expected credit growth as a result of higher interest rates.

So far, Capital One has completed a number of successful acquisitions, but investors can never rule out the possibility of a bad deal down the line. A couple of bad deals could negatively impact the future earnings power of the company, and investors would be quick to react to such a negative development.

Management risk is a unique risk to which Capital One investors are exposed to. The possibility of the resignation of the company’s CEO creates a significant risk about the future operations of Capital One.

Conclusion

Capital One will continue to invest in improving its digital offering and engaging with customers more efficiently, and on the other hand, the company will look for inorganic growth opportunities to drive future earnings of the company. For me, investing is not only about understanding the risks a company faces and then avoiding any investment in the said company, but rather, it’s about understanding the price at which a company should trade after incorporating all available information. In this instance, I find COF significantly undervalued at the current market price, and this provides an attractive investment opportunity to value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.