March Madness Treat: 16 Sweet REITs

There haven’t been any actual upsets so far in the NCAA tournament, but there have certainly been a few close ones, including with the widely favored Duke Blue Devils.

There’s a reason they call it March Madness.

The annual NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament can be sheer insanity from every angle you could possibly view it from. Really, it’s rather designed to be. Because… well… why not?

A winner-takes-all single-elimination competition, March Madness highlights the preparation, prowess and “providence” of 68 different Division 1 college basketball teams, all competing over the span of about three weeks for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship title.

That’s why it’s called what it is. The levels of activity and emotion poured out over such a short span of time can be outright insane.

From the players, coaches and other participants’ side of the schedule, they’re pushing themselves to potentially – hopefully – double their normal court time. Instead of playing about four games per month, the winners average out to two a week.

That’s intense enough all by itself. There’s no physical downtime for those gents. That light switch has to stay on.

Getting in the Game

Then there’s the feel of being in March Madness. It’s electric on top of being exhausting. Each one of these young men know they have to be on their A-game out there. They know what’s at stake.

Which makes it even more “mad” for them from start to finish.

As for us – the spectators and sports enthusiasts – we’re not even going to pretend there’s a comparison between being on one of the participating teams and watching the participating teams. There’s obviously not.

While they experience each physically, mentally and emotionally involved play right there in real time, we get to lounge in our comfy couches and La-Z Boy recliners while we yell at the TV. Sure, we might feel the pressure to beat our colleagues and buddies to win whatever collective pot is being set aside. However, it’s not really the same thing no matter what diehard fans we might be - and we know it.

We know it, yet there is still some pressure sitting in the spectators’ seats, what with fitting in all that increased TV time, creating our brackets, monitoring our brackets and (hopefully) bragging about our brackets.

Maybe it’s not exhausting, but it is time-consuming. That’s for sure.

And yeah, there’s still that electricity going on that we can’t help but feel.

The Sweet 16 Field

As you no doubt know by now, March is on its way out and March Madness is steadily progressing as well. So far, we’ve made it through the First Four match-ups, as well as the full first and second rounds to narrow the field from that initial 68 teams to a mere Sweet 16.

Whether you’re rooting for your highly favored alma mater or your school of choice is more of a Cinderella story, the action is only intensifying as the tournament progresses. There haven’t been any actual upsets so far, but there have certainly been a few close ones, including with the often-favored Duke blue devils.

USA Today described the Blue Devils as having merely “survived” their last bout against the University of Central Florida, adding in how “even coach Mike Krzyzewski acknowledged his team should’ve lost.”

That’s what happens when a well-coached team like UCF plays with urgency and forces Duke to shoot outside… Sunday’s near-upset showed how beatable Duke is, and it makes the Blue Devils’ title chances suddenly feel far more difficult.

Of course, don’t count them out of the competition quite yet. Don’t count any of the remaining teams out. You’d better believe there’s still a whole lot of possibility left on the court for all 16 of them when they’ve made it this far.

So what will happen and how it will happen is anyone’s guess. (Go Tar Heels!)

A Competition That Really Means Something

As much as I could keep going on and on about March Madness, this isn’t a sports column, I know. You’re here to learn more about a whole different kind of playing field. So let’s get to it already.

If you’ve been following the REIT version of March Madness that I started setting up last month while putting together this month’s letter from the Editor, you’ll know I already published scouting reports on a number of REIT “brackets”:

Health care REITs

Shopping center REITs

Net lease REITs

The whole point of all this is to test the various sectors and subsectors out against each other and see which ones come out stronger… and which one comes out strongest this year.

It’s been a fascinating process putting it together on my end. And I know from some of your comments that you’ve found it just as informative and engaging on yours.

Maybe it’s not “electric” like watching a fast-paced, edge-of-your-seat college tournament basketball game. But as much as we might love our NCAA favorites, let’s face the facts…

REIT rewards can be a lot more worthwhile.

This is the pot that counts.

So, in this article, we screened our REIT Lab (with over 150 companies) to hand-pick 16 of our favorite teams (so to speak). Recognizing that many of the more defensive names (i.e. Realty Income and Store Capital) have become expensive, we decided to include some actionable Buys or Strong Buys in the “Sweet 16” lineup. So let’s get the party started….

The Sweet 16 REITs

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) is the only publicly traded, "pure play" campus housing REIT. The company’s fully integrated, self-managed, and self-administered - with expertise in design, finance, development, construction management, and operational management of student housing properties. At the end of 2018, American Campus’s portfolio of 204 owned and third-party managed properties, with approximately 133,900 beds, enjoyed its 14th consecutive year of same store growth in rental rate, rental revenue, and NOI. In 2019 ACC expects to see an acceleration in same-store NOI growth driven by both higher revenue and lower operating expense growth relative to 2018. The company’s debt to enterprise value (as of Q4-18) was 34.6%, debt to total asset value was 36.5% and the net debt to run rate EBITDA was 6.3x. Despite the uncertainty within the macro economy, fundamentals in the Student Housing Industry remain healthy and the stability of business model will continue to make Student Housing one of the most sought-after investments globally. Shares trade at $46.71 with a dividend yield of 3.9%.

We are maintaining a BUY on ACC.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is one of the world’s premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. It’s externally managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), a leading global alternative asset manager with over $350 billion in assets under management. BPY owns, operates and develops one of the largest portfolios of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage, student housing, and manufactured housing assets. Their core portfolio includes 142 office properties totaling 96 million square feet in the world’s premier cities; and 124 Class A+ malls across 121 million square feet in the U.S. Last year, office SSNOI (Same-Store Net Operating Income) grew 5.3%, with 94% occupancy; retail sales were $746 per square foot, up 5.8% from the prior year. BPY aims to generate annual returns on equity of 12%−15%, based on stable cash flows and asset appreciation; along with annual distribution growth of 5%−8%. [Note: BPY is an L.P. that uses a K-1 tax form; its 1099 counterpart is Brookfield Property REIT (BPR).]

Shares are trading at $20.16 with a dividend yield of 6.1%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on BPY.

CyrusOne (CONE) is a high-growth data center REIT specializing in highly reliable, enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties, in more than 45 locations worldwide. The company’s mission-critical facilities protect and ensure continued IT infrastructure operation for approximately 1,000 customers - including over 205 Fortune 1000 companies. CONE’s strong balance sheet, helped by S&P’s credit upgrade last September, provides significant financial flexibility and capacity to fund growth: with no near-term debt maturities, debt fully unsecured, and liquidity of approximately $1.6 billion. For 2019, CyrusOne expects to invest $400 million of the capex budget into EU and U.K. projects, so the company can become competitive with other powerhouse data players - such as Digital Realty (DLR) and Equinix (EQIX). In Q4-18, normalized FFO (funds from operations) per share of 86 cents beat the estimate of 82 cents, while revenue of $221.3 million missed the consensus $223.5 million. And while the 2019 FFO per share guidance fell short of the consensus estimate, I'm convinced CyrusOne has set the stage for growth in 2020 and beyond, with outsized potential to generate returns in the high double-digits. Shares now trade at $51.70 with a dividend yield of 3.6%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on CONE.

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) is an office REIT acquiring, developing, and managing class A commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies, whose critical missions don't go out of favor – including the FBI and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Easterly is the only internally managed "pure play" government-leased REIT, benefiting from America's top credit ratings & stable outlook (S&P, Moody’s, Fitch, DBRS), and the fact the U.S. government is the largest employer in the world – and largest office tenant in the country. Easterly’s 65 properties encompass 5.6 million square feet, and are 99% leased. Q4-18 FFO per share (adjusted, fully diluted) was $0.29; full year $1.03. Until December 2017, Easterly was growing its dividend, modestly, but opted to freeze growth in 2018 - likely due to the payout ratio exceeding 100% AFFO; analysts expect dividend growth to resume in 2020. While that elevated payout ratio exposes I’m encouraged by the enhanced price appreciation potential, with forecasts of approximately 5% growth, the company’s continued diversification efforts, and knowing senior DEA management owns approximately 14% of shares, providing strong alignment of interest with shareholders. Shares trade at $17.98 with a dividend yield of 5.8%.

We are maintaining a BUY on DEA.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is a self-advised Lodging sector REIT, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels, totaling 7,644 rooms, are in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. In 2018, net loss on common shares was -$14.2 million or -$0.38 per diluted common share, compared to 2017’s net income of $75.7 million, or $1.79 per diluted common share. The 2018 decrease was primarily due to a decline in gains on dispositions of hotel assets. Also last year, the company completed an asset recycling campaign, allocating nearly $90 million to reposition and renovate many of their legacy hotels to support long-term growth potential - with the vast majority of the operationally disruptive projects completed by Q4-18, which allowed the earnings potential of the portfolio, to continue into 2019. Q4-18 revenue per available room (RevPAR) at 37 comparable hotels increased 2.8% to $189.82, with the average daily rate (ADR) for the comparable set increasing 3.2% to $233.21, and occupancy down 27 basis points to 81.4%. Shares are trading at $17.26 with a dividend yield of 6.5%.

We are maintaining a BUY on HT.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) is a leading healthcare REIT that focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating high-quality MOBs (medical office buildings) on the campuses of nationally recognized healthcare systems. With $6.8 billion invested, HTA is the largest MOB owner with a 2018 year-end portfolio of 433 buildings, in 32 states, leasing over 23.1 million square feet. HTA’s investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translate to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. Strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. In 2018, the company lowered leverage and increased liquidity, selling over $300 million of non-core assets, using the majority of capital to repay over mortgage debt, reduce leverage (5.4x net debt to EBITDA) and maintain over $125 million cash on the balance sheet. Over the next three to five years HTA believes it has a steady and dependable earnings model; and we think investors can expect total returns in the high double-digits over the next twelve months. Shares trade at $28.57 with a dividend yield of 4.3%.

We are maintaining a BUY on HTA.

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a misunderstood “Other” category REIT with a strategy much larger than just storing boxes. The highly diversified business model, tallies 80% of profits from Storage, 20% from Services – through information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics… to over 225,000 customers worldwide. Iron Mountain’s “core” business is Records & Information Management (45% of revenue), along with Secure Shredding (10.1%), Data Management (8.7%), and Data Centers (5.8%). IRM’s real estate network totals more than 90 million square feet, across more than 1,450 facilities, in approximately 50 countries. Operations drive the value of the company, passing increases onto customers and decreasing any impacts of rising interest rates. Iron Mountain has only 2% customer turnover in a given year - meaning 50% of the boxes stored 15 years ago still remain. The company also has higher leverage than most peers: the lease adjusted leverage ratio at the end of 2018 was 5.6x. Also in 2018, Iron Mountain generated 16% AFFO growth, which helped reduce the dividend payout ratio to 78%. We believe IRM could generate above-average returns in 2019 - in the high double digits. Shares trade at $35.17 with a dividend yield of 6.9%.

We are maintaining a BUY on IRM.

Kimco Realty (KIM) is a REIT I consider: “dirt cheap.” Not bad for one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. The company has 437 properties across 76 million square feet of leasable space, primarily in the top 20 U.S. markets, which provide 80% of ABR (annualized base rent). Those markets project a population growth of 6.3 million within the next five years. Q4 2018 and year-end earnings results were solid, including 2018 pro-rata occupancy of 95.8%. In 2018, Kimco completed several development and redevelopment projects, including its first large-scale Signature Series mixed-use development - and exceeded goals for dispositions. Kimco’s balance sheet is in excellent shape, ending 2018 with consolidated net debt to recurring EBITDA of 6x. Total consolidated debt stands at $4.87 billion (~$605 million lower than 2017), and no debt maturities in 2019. Liquidity is excellent with over $2.1 Billion in availability from the revolving credit facility and cash on hand. Key “success” elements of the company’s business model for the years to come: portfolio quality and location, many sources of untapped value creation embedded in the portfolio, and balance sheet strength and security. Future development will be a key growth driver as current projects are completed, and the pipeline with carefully selected redevelopment opportunities sell out. We expect Kimco to deliver strong double digit returns in 2019 and 2020 (so far in 2019 share have returned ____%). Shares trade at $18.15 with a dividend yield of 6.2%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on KIM.

Kite Realty Group (KRG) is another shipping center REIT that should deliver promising alpha. As of year-end, the company owned interests in 111 operating and redevelopment neighborhood and community retail properties in 19 states, totaling approximately 22.0 million square feet (plus a 0.5 million sf development project under construction), overall at 94.6% occupancy. The largest 25 tenants include TJ Maxx, Publix, Bed Bath & Beyond, and PetSmart, were about a third of Kite’s total 2018 ABR, with no single retail tenant more than 2.6%. Three state locations (Florida, Indiana and Texas) counted just over half of the 2018 ABR - which hit a company high of $16.84 per square foot. Kite has a strong investment-grade balance sheet with ample liquidity and a well-staggered maturity schedule - capacity on its line of credit alone could satisfy all debt maturities through 2022. And the company has announced plans to sell $350-500 million of non-core assets, to improve portfolio quality, reduce leverage, and focus on preferred geographic markets. Shares trade at $15.50 with a dividend yield of 8.2%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on KRG.

LTC Properties (LTC) is a health care REIT that invests in Seniors Housing (about 48%) and Skilled Nursing properties (about 49%) primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions, including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 28 operating partners. Q4-18 FFO was $32.1 million, up from $30.4 million in Q4-17. (FFO per diluted common share was $0.81 and $0.77 for the respective fourth quarters.) Excluding $3.1 million in non-recurring income in the 2018 period, FFO decreased $1.4 million – compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 - due to non-payment of December rent by partner Senior Care, as a result of their Texas bankruptcy filing. The majority of LTC’s assets are concentrated in Texas (17.5%), followed by Michigan (14.8%), and Wisconsin (8.6%). I do have several concerns – and while the company pays dividends monthly, it didn’t grow its dividend in 2018. And while I was surprised by the Senior Care bankruptcy, I was glad LTC had the upper hand, and put Senior Care in default. I also appreciate the company maintains leverage - as a must - and as the cycle improves, I believe LTC investors will be rewarded for the company’s strict discipline. Shares trade at $45.52 with a dividend yield of 5.0% (paid monthly).

We are maintaining a BUY on LTC.

Mid America (MAA) is a Tennessee corporation focused on providing a high-quality apartment living experience to residents across the Sunbelt region of the US. As an active buyer and developer of apartment communities, the company is currently the largest owner-operator of apartment homes in the country and is an S&P 500 company. The portfolio contains 101,441 apartment units, which includes commercial space at certain properties, four additional commercial properties, and a partial ownership in one multifamily property. The portfolio is focused on the strong job growth Sunbelt region diversified across markets submarkets and price points appealing to the largest segments of the real markets continue to position MAA for solid performance. The balance sheet is in a strong position and is able to support the external growth opportunities (over $490 million of combined cash capacity under the credit facility with net debt-to-recurring EBITDAR od below 5x. After two years of merger activities MAA the platform appears stable and stronger than ever. Shares trade at $108.49 with a dividend yield of 3.5%.

We are maintaining a BUY on MAA.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) is an industrial REIT that operates a property portfolio that consists of 113 industrial properties, representing approximately 21.8 million square feet. The geographically diversified portfolio is from coast to coast across 30 states with a focus on major seaports, major intermodal ports, and major airports. Monmouth's exposure with FedEx is highly concentrated, with over 59.6% of annual rent and 48 % of square footage leased to the logistical giant. Monmouth shares have been trading poorly because of weaker demand (related to FedEx) and pressure on operating margins (of FedEx). Monmouth has newer buildings with 80% of rental revenue derived from long-term leases to investment grade tenants, the company has historically had very high tenant retention rates, averaging approximately 90%. Thus, the company has also been able to generate highly predictable cash flows that are less influenced by tenant rollover and retention risk. Our expectations suggest that Monmouth could generate considerable price appreciation is FedEx bounces back. Although the REIT securities portfolio remains troubling, Monmouth's dividend appears safe (well-covered) and we can't resist an entry position at the current price point. Shares trade at $13.09 with a dividend yield of 5.2%.

We recently upgraded MNR to STRONG BUY.

QTS Realty (QTS) is the most enigmatic and perhaps misunderstood of the five data center REITs. This is largely because in February 2018, its management announced a pivot away from its non-core cloud and managed services to focus on hyperscale (public cloud service, software, content, social media giants) and enterprise hybrid IT colocation. Analysts and investors initially felt blindsided and a bit confused and QTS shares were hammered.” The company is much “cleaner” today, and we believe that the valuation is compelling for either private equity or a consolidator such as Digital Realty (DLR) or Equinix (EQIX). In addition, CyrusOne (CONE) could also make the play (for QTS) but is less likely, in our opinion, given the more recent focus internationally. Shareholders can expect mid single-digit dividend increases going forward. There is plenty of room for price appreciation through multiple expansion for QTS shares in 2019 if management continues to deliver solid bookings and adjusted EBITDA margins. Shares are trading at $44.25 with a dividend yield of 4.0%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on QTS.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) is a mall REIT that owns a portfolio of 44 outlet centers with 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area in the U.S. and Canada. The company focuses on tenanting its space to brand-name retailers: food and services are an afterthought. The success of Tanger’s centers has a lot to do with the branding that it has done for over 26 years, which has established the name “TangerOutlets®” as a source of popular labels at bargain prices. Although Tanger was recently downgraded by S&P to BBB from BBB+, the company has sufficient free cash flow in 2019 to reduce debt. The dividend is well covered (has increased annually for 26 years) so investors can get paid to wait for Tanger to re-tenant its centers with retailers that thrive in an omni-channel environment. Since free cash flow is likely to remain in excess of $100 million/year, the balance sheet is conservatively levered, the company has the financial strength to weather rent roll-downs and store closures for the next one to two years, or until the tenant mix is optimized. Shares now trade at $20.53 with a dividend yield of 6.8%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on SKT.

Simon Property (SPG) is a best-in-class mall REIT that owns full or partial stakes in 235 Class A malls in North America, Europe, and Asia totaling over 190 million square feet of retail space. About 80% of the REIT's net operating income comes from its traditional US malls, which are highly diversified, but nearly all located in dense, thriving, and affluent cities, mostly in Florida, California, and Texas. 20% of its NOI is from its super premium Mills locations and international properties, providing US investors with some nice but safe foreign diversification. Simon’s cost of capital is just 3.5% (courtesy of one of just 2 "A" credit ratings) that allows the company to borrow massive amounts of money at very low interest rates. In addition, the company has access to revolving credit facilities with over $7 billion in remaining liquidity in case it wants to tap short-term credit markets to fund its growth. Not that Simon even needs that, since it's generating $1.35 billion in annual retailed adjusted funds from operations (operating cash flow minus maintenance costs). Simon shares trade at $177.98 with a dividend yield of 4.6%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on SPG.

VICI Properties (VICI) is a casino REIT that raised around $1.4 billion (one of the largest IPOs in 2018 and one of the largest REIT IPOs ever) after its spinoff from Caesars Entertainment Operating Co., a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment (CZR), which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017. VICI is one of the country’s largest owners of gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations with a geographically diverse portfolio that includes 21 gaming properties, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace, and four championship golf courses. The properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment and operate under leading brands such as Caesars, Horseshoe, Harrah’s and Bally’s. Collectively, the properties feature approximately 39 million square feet of space, 15,000 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. The company increased its annualized dividend in June 2018 by 9.5% to $1.15 per share after only two quarters of initiating dividend payments and ended the year with approximately $1.1 billion of cash in short-term investments, providing excellent liquidity for future growth. VICI trades at $21.91 with a dividend yield of 5.2%.

We are maintaining a STRONG BUY on VICI.

In closing: As many of you know, I gave up my sneakers for a laptop many years ago, so now I call the play-by-play commentary for the REIT sector. Because of experience (25+ years in real estate investing) and passion for the game (helping investors), I have assisted thousands of investors globally with selecting sound REIT securities. In the words of Jerry Maguire (played by Tom Cruise), "help me help you."

Sweet 16 REIT Roster

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

