Boeing, Capitol Hill Shine Spotlight On 737 MAX (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast)

Today's Top Stories: Boeing, Capitol Hill shine spotlight on 737 MAX; US futures turn lower; and Renault eyes Fiat bid after Nissan merger.

If you are interested in listening to Wall Street Breakfast to start your day, look for us in the following places:

The Wall Street Breakfast podcast version will be posted by 8:00 am ET each morning. You can read the full Wall Street Breakfast here.

Have any feedback? Let us know below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.