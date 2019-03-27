HUYA: A Key Player In China's Esports Revolution

HUYA is well positioned to take advantage of this growth, being the 2nd largest game live-streaming platform in China.

Esports is a fast growing industry that has become a global phenomenon, and China is at the center of it all.

HUYA(HUYA) is an interesting company. Unlike other Chinese companies we have covered recently, like YY or MOMO, HUYA doesn't seem cheap from the outside, with a P/E and P/S higher than that of comparable companies. One needs to understand HUYA's long growth runway and the booming Chinese esports industry to really understand why HUYA is as much of a bargain as stocks like YY or MOMO.

What is HUYA

HUYA is a live-streaming company specifically focused on the gaming sector. Streamers on HUYA typically stream themselves playing casually but sometimes HUYA also broadcasts esports. HUYA is a spinoff of YY, a general live-streaming company.

Esports in China

Even as the Chinese government continues to crack down on gaming addiction, esports has remained relatively unaffected and has continued growing over the past few years.

Esports is expected to generate USD $210.3mil in revenues for China in 2019, making China the 2nd largest region in the world in terms of revenue. However, Asia Pacific already has the largest number of esports enthusiasts in the world, with 57% of the 210mil esports enthusiasts living in Asia Pacific.

There is no doubt that China aims to become the center of esports in the long run. One city, Hangzhou, has already built a nearly 4mil sqft esports town complex and plans to build up to 14 new facilities by 2022, investing over USD $2bil. China also recently recognized esports as a profession,which should help encourage more citizens to work as esports professionals and therefore help to increase the overall esports industy.

HUYA's role in esports

Although HUYA seems like a live-streaming company from the outside, it actually plays a vital role in the esports ecosystem. How? It allows millions of esports enthusiasts to watch their favorite professionals play esports. These enthusiasts help supports professionals by buying virtual gifts or by watching ads on the livestreams. Most importantly, HUYA attracts sponsors by giving streamers access to crucial analytics, which are important for helping sponsors make a decision. Without HUYA, millions of people in China wouldn't be able to access esports footage.

Recently, HUYA announced that they would be operating an esports team for Overwatch, named Chengdu Hunters. Although this is a very small project, should this team be successful, HUYA's initial investment could be worth much more in the long run, and the experience may allow HUYA to build more successful teams. Considering successful esports teams have been valued in the hundreds of millions, HUYA's move seems logical.

Competitive landscape

The China esports streaming market is very competitive, with multiple large companies like Douyu or Panda.tv fighting to grab share.

Despite the challenging competitive landscape, several developments recently have helped to increase HUYA's competitive strength.

For one, Amazon's Twitch.tv service was banned in September 2018. Twitch is one of the largest streaming platforms in the world. Although it didn't gain much traction even before its ban, the ban will nevertheless drive some traffic to Chinese competitors.

Recently, the 3rd most popular streaming platform, Panda Tv, went bankrupt due to mounting debt problems and fierce competition. Although many streamers are upset about this, this is overall very bullish for HUYA, which can use this opportunity to grab market share or sign contracts with jobless streamers.

With Panda Tv's bankruptcy, the streaming market is now mostly controlled by the duopoly of Douyu and HUYA. Since Douyu isn't publicly traded, the best and only way now to play the esports growth is by investing in shares of HUYA.

A strong Q4

HUYA had a very strong Q4 recently, beating both revenue and net income expectations. MAU and paying user growth was also very strong, with MAUs increasing 35% and paying users increasing a stunning 73%. Net income attributable to HUYA increased a shocking 1900%.

In addition, management mentioned that their overseas subsidiary NIMO TV reached 10mil in MAUs which wasn't included in their reported MAU statistics.

In addition, we saw the total MAU of NIMO TV, our major content platform for overseas expansion surpassed $10 million in December 2018, which was not included in our quarter MAU statistics as reported. -Q4 earnings call

Overall, Q4 again demonstrates how management continues to execute flawlessly and overdeliver on their promises.

Valuations are misleading

Many of HUYA's recent articles, like this article by JP Research or this article by Himalayas Research, acknowledge the fast growing esports platform but state that they would be cautious when buying because of "high valuations". However, we respectfully disagree and would like to present the other side of the argument.

So the main argument these authors are making are that comparable companies like iQiyi, YY, or MOMO are trading at lower P/S or P/E valuations. This looks reasonable on the surface but when you dig deeper, it is clear that there are flaws with this reasoning.

Sure, these companies are all Chinese technology companies, but they are different and unique in their own ways. JP points out that YY, MOMO, and Inke, all trade at lower P/Es than HUYA. However, HUYA grows a lot faster than any of JP's comparable companies. HUYA grew revenues at over 100% YOY last year. The best of JP's comparable companies, MOMO, only grew revenues 50% YOY. There are also numerous other differences between HUYA and the other companies. For example, neither YY nor MOMO purely generates revenues from game live-streaming. Inke is listed in China, not the US, which could've affected the P/E ratio.

The main problem with using P/E is that HUYA has tremendous operating leverage, which has resulted in faster net income growth than revenue growth. Bandwidth growth is the main reason for this operating leverage. HUYA management also has a great track record of beating their own estimates, which just helps the bull case further.

Himalayas Research conducts a similar comparison with P/S, comparing HUYA with companies like iQiyi, MOMO or YY. Interestingly, none of the comparables grow nearly as quickly as HUYA, with the closest, iQiyi, growing at 55%. We should also point out that iQiyi is more of a streaming media company earning revenues via subscription and is currently unprofitable, so we're not sure that comparison is valid.

In the end, P/E and P/S ratios do matter, but investors should make sure they're used correctly. If one is comparing the P/E or P/S ratio of several companies, one should take note of the differences between the companies and account for those differences. In the end, if we take the higher growth, strong operating leverage, and strong backing from YY and Tencent into account, HUYA's valuation is more than reasonable enough.

Powerful shareholders

HUYA is now mainly controlled by YY, another livestreaming company, and Tencent, one of China's largest internet companies. The combination of these two powerful shareholders opens up significant opportunities to HUYA, which can massively benefit from the input and guidance of much larger companies in the gaming and live-streaming space.

Takeaway

Overall, HUYA is a solid bargain. Strong revenue growth, combined with profitability and operating leverage, will yield long term shareholder returns. The recent dip is a great opportunity to load up more shares if you haven't already.

