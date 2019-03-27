March 2019 - Stock Buys

Last Friday, we added 43 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to our portfolio for 71.52 a share. This now brings our total shares of the bank to 94.

Highliner has been one of my worst holdings. The stock crept up to $8 a share a week or two ago. I didn't see any reason for it, but took it as an exit sign.

I didn't see myself adding to my position in Siena Senior. So, I sold it all. I now would rather get our healthcare exposure on the US side of things.

Recently, I decided to continue switching the portfolio up after creating an Excel sheet and really seeing the power of dividend growth investing. As I pointed out last week, it was a big eye-opener. The power of compounding, combined with the raises from dividends, is huge.

There were a couple stocks in my portfolio that didn't meet the criteria, and two stood out to me. One has gotten beat down, and I feel a dividend cut is coming, and the other was such a small position that I don't see myself adding to anytime soon.

Sold

Let's start this off with the sales... Yeah, I know more sales. My portfolio has been going over a shuffle lately, and while the trading fees add up long term, this shouldn't be an issue. I started investing as just a dividend investor, and now I'd like to switch over to a dividend growth investor. Typing that out, you're like damn, why didn't you go for dividend growth first?

Well, as I've mentioned numerous times, I'm not an investing pro and don't think I am. I'm doing good with our finances, but there's always room for improvement.

Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF, TSE: SIA)

Alright, so first off was our sale of Sienna Senior. This is a company I like, it owns a bunch of retirement homes, and with the baby boomers getting older and older, this is a great place to be in the future. I picked this one and Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) up based on Canada's lack of healthcare dividend stocks and the aging trend.

I now would rather get our healthcare exposure on the US side of things in the form of AbbVie (ABBV), J&J (JNJ), Pfizer (PFE) and maybe others. They have a better dividend growth background.

The sale of Sienna was easy. It was one of my original holdings when I first start investing in $500 blocks. I had only 32 shares bringing in $2.40 a month. I didn't see myself adding to this position. So, I sold it all. This brought in $574.37. I was up about 8% and all the dividends I got the past 2-3 years.

Highliner

Ewww, Highliner... This has been one of my worst holdings. I originally bought the stock in September 2017 for $13.62 a share. I thought it was a steal at this price and a 4% yield on a food stock. It's a great buy... well, I thought that. It has left a fishy taste in my mouth, and not even a tonne of tartar sauce can rid of it.

Highliner had a 9-year dividend growth history, but I really see a dividend cut coming for the company this quarter. It currently has a yield of 7.48%. That is crazy for a food stock. The fishing industry is getting harder and harder with more regulations and a declining fish population. Even when I go to Walmart, I see less products of the company on the shelves.

For some reason, the stock crept up to $8 a share a week or two ago. I didn't see any reason for it, but took it as an exit sign. So, I sold my 150 shares for 7.78 a share. (Unfortunately, I was hoping it would keep going up, but it started going down so I sold.)

So, I got about 125 bucks in dividends when I held it, and I sold it for 1,157.00 - so I lost $770.90 on this one. Yeah, it sucked, losses happen, but I was glad to see the stock price pop up a buck over the last month. It could have been worse... Let's stick to those dividend growth stocks now.

Well, there's the sales. While it sucks to take a loss, learning lessons were made. The total dividend loss from these sales was $112.80

March 2019 - Stock Buys

I finally did it. I have been going on about Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) for a while now. It's a solid bank and Canada's most international banking operation. Last Friday, we added 43 shares to our portfolio. There was yet another short-seller announcement on the Canadian banks, and they dropped in price. I was happy to pick BNS up for 71.52 a share. This now brings our total shares of the bank to 94.

Each quarter, we will now bring in $81.78 and enable the drip! Oh man, do I love drips. Unless the stock really pops up and passes that number, this will be a full position for us. I think we got a decent buffer though.

At the time of purchase, BNS had a yield of 4.8% and a P/E of 10.7. These are some solid numbers from our banks.

I won't really get into BNS too much, as I have talked about it quite a bit. I feel the bank's moves into Latin America will be a great growth driver in the coming years. If Canada's economy does slow down, the diversification will be huge.

This buy adds 149.64 to our forward income.

Shorts, Yield Curves, Housing Crisis

The banks have been surrounded by bad news for a long time now. People have been shorting them for years, only to be disappointed that they didn't crash. Our housing is expensive, but we are now basically going sideways with interest rates, and there have even been rumors that Bank of Canada may lower the rate this year.

The liberals introduced new rules helping first-time home buyers get their house. This should help pop up or stabilize real estate a bit again. (I'm not a huge fan of this, but that's another story.)

With a stagnant, or even lower, interest rate, housing will continue to climb and there should be fewer defaults (at least in the short term).

I think the real issue is Canadian citizens' overall debt levels - this will be an issue for a long time to come. We've got to stop living like the Joneses!

Yield curves are a concern, but we have seen this in December, right?

Finale

Well, those are our March 2019 Stock Buys, it feels good to finally get BNS to a large enough position to enable the drip. I have always said I think banks run the world. Back in high school, I remember doing this business project and RBC basically offering to loan me money to do it. I was like 17-18!

BNS stock is currently 70.79, so yeah, I could have gotten it at a better price, but it's hard to time the market. Remember, it's time in the market, not market timing.

I broke Warren Buffett's rule of not losing money on the Highliner sale, but I think it's a smart move long term. Overall, from the 2 sales and new buy, I added $36.84 to our forward dividend income. Not bad, but now BNS is a "set it and forget it" stock!

The financial sector of our portfolio is now in our top 3 sectors, so I don't see myself adding to the banks unless they really drop.

What are your thoughts? Good buy? Should I have held Highliner/Sienna? Is a cut coming?

Cheers!