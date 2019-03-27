Do We Have Lyft Off?

With $3B in losses in three years, it's undoubtedly expensive but the hype around Lyft and the market's desire for growth companies could lead it going either way.

Introduction

Ride-hailing service Lyft (LYFT) will soon IPO at $62-68 per share, or possibly more. This would give it a valuation of 10-times last year’s sales, or roughly $23 billion on the high side. That’s a 50% increase from last June’s round valued at $15.1B, or up 300% from an April 2017 round valued at $7.5B (Source). In 2016, General Motors (GM) invested $500M into Lyft and is under pressure on what to do with its stake of 18.6 million shares.

Overvalued or not, the stock will likely be a battleground. Big shareholders like GM could use the funds to support its autonomous vehicle company Cruise, but in the world of Uber and Lyft, these companies have garnered the attention of potential investors just like Snapchat (SNAP) did before it went public. Snapchat’s timing was excellent and Lyft’s rush to IPO before Uber could be too, especially as it tests the waters on investors' willingness to buy money-losing tech IPOs.

I suspect that it will be volatile and maybe trend sideways as the market figures out how to put a number on it. Most of me is bearish, but when you look at the steep valuations that exist on the market today, I feel that it could be too soon to be bearish. With that being said, I will be avoiding this one. Ride-hailing is a promising business in the event of a breakthrough in cost-savings from something like autonomous vehicles. However, it could be years before the technology is ready and even when it is, regulatory approval could further delay the process.

If Uber keeps piling on losses despite being five times the size of Lyft, I find it hard that Lyft should be valued like a technology company. Drivers in Los Angeles are on strike, new higher pay structures have been implemented by New York City, and this just means more losses or less growth as the service becomes more expensive for riders.

Lyft’s valuation is expensive, but the hype may keep it sustainable

In 2018, Gross bookings for Lyft was $8.05B, which was up 76% from the prior year. Subtract driver and other payouts, and Lyft’s revenue was $2.2B, which doubled from the year ago period. Investors these days like to hear about growth; companies like Netflix (NFLX) trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of over 130 and even the S&P 500 has an average PE of 21.5 despite an ongoing trade war and the common topic of global growth concerns.

While it’s common for high growth companies to achieve rich valuations, it’s not every day that we see a company consistently losing hundreds of millions per year receive a $23B IPO. Last year, Lyft’s losses accelerated to $911M and over three years it lost a whopping $2.3 billion.

Technology companies rely on growth to reach a point where new customers incur less and less expenses and simply add to the bottom line. However, with drivers being the largest cost, this isn’t changing anytime soon and Uber is proof. Even with a valuation of five times the size of Lyft, Uber lost twice as much at $1.8B.

Without a breakthrough in cost from something like autonomous driving, the revolution is still far away. Waymo is seemingly so expensive to operate that its parent company Alphabet may be seeking outside investments. Elon Musk seems confident that Tesla (TSLA) self-driving efforts will be feature complete by the end of the year but admits that driver attention will still be necessary and that regulatory approval could take considerable time. Some speculate that autonomous vehicles could take a decade arguing that the last few steps are the most difficult. I’m a little more optimistic, but until that day are investors of Lyft and Uber supposed to hold on and hope?

Drivers still too important

Taken straight from the Lyft S-1:

If we fail to cost-effectively attract and retain qualified drivers, or to increase utilization of our platform by existing drivers, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be harmed.

As I write this, hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting outside of Uber’s headquarters in Redondo Beach, California. This comes after Uber reduced its per mile payments to drivers by 25%. A lot of riders including myself have a common understanding that about 75% of what we pay is passed to the driver. With that, most people think that a driver gets around $5 for a $7 ride, or $15 for a $20 ride, but I recently found that the driver payout isn’t even close.

I decided to take a look and learned that Lyft does indeed take just 25% of the cost for mileage and time, but also adds a flat rate Service Fee of up to $3 per ride depending on the city. I live in Orange County, where the fees are:

Service Fee of $2.90

Price Per Mile of $1.06

Price Per Minute of $0.17

Thus, excluding “surges”, or times where rider demand exceeds driver supply, a short 2.5-mile, 5-minute ride will cost you about $6.40. The driver gets 75% of the mileage and time fee, but no part of the Service Fee. In that case, the rider will take home $2.63 before any tips. That’s about half of what I expected the driver would make before tips. In that case, Lyft takes a whopping 60% of the fare.

During the five minutes, the driver earns a rate of $18.41 per hour for the ride but if it takes 5 minutes to arrive at the pick up and 5 minutes to receive the Lyft request, that’s an effective pay of $10.52 per hour before expenses like gas, depreciation, and maintenance. Minimum wage in California is $12 per hour.

While Lyft is intended and most-often used as a side gig, I often sold cars to cab drivers that could make a decent living driving. At $10.52 per hour, nobody can make a living and it is unlikely that it will attract quality drivers with half decent cars. With that, it’s no wonder protesters are in Los Angeles right now, and I’m not surprised that New York City made the following changes to driver pay.

New York adds ride-hailing minimum wage

Last year, The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission announced that starting in January drivers would receive at least $17.22 per hour after expenses. This puts driver pay in-line with the city’s minimum wage of $15 per hour since the drivers don’t get any benefits from the ride-hailing companies. The commission estimated that this would increase earnings for 96% of drivers by $10,000 per year. That money is going to come from either the customer, which makes the service less appealing, or ride-hailing companies that will fork bigger losses for more market share.

While Uber agreed to the new terms, Lyft and Juno fought the city on the new rule in February arguing that the new terms put it at a competitive disadvantage against Uber’s large market share. As of last week, they lost, and whether it does give Uber an advantage or not, either way it’s a blow to Lyft’s growth or bottom line as it fights for market share. More importantly, though, the new rule sets the stage of what could happen in cities like LA that are currently dealing with hundreds of drivers on strike.

Conclusion

When it comes to Lyft, I don’t see anything proprietary about the technology. Most of the time, the app runs a script that switches the driver’s navigation system to Google Maps or Waze. The only thing valuable about the service is the number of riders, but unlike a company like Netflix where costs diminish with more users, no amount of riders can negate the fact that each ride has an underlying cost: the driver. As it turns out, drivers aren’t happy with their pay and regulators like New York City are starting to get involved. This just makes the headwinds look even greater. Of course, there’s always autonomous driving but are investors supposed to just be patient and hope that when the technology does arrive it will be in the hands of Lyft?

I get the potential size of the business. In an ideal world, five friends could jump in an autonomous car and catch a 290-mile ride together from LA to Vegas at an extremely cheap rate. In that case, the 4 hour ride would cost Lyft $25 in gas plus maintenance and other expenses. Even if the fare was $125, that would come out to a very affordable $25 per person while being lucrative for Lyft or Uber. With that, I can see why people would pay $23B for Lyft since that’s about the same valuation of Twitter (TWTR). I’m skeptical that I would pay that much but I could change my mind, especially if there was a breakthrough in cost savings outside of drivers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.