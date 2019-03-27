First REIT: The Growth Story Continues For This Healthcare REIT

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, Singapore-based healthcare real estate investment trust First REIT (OTC:FESNF) announced its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results. This company is incredibly underfollowed on Seeking Alpha, despite being one of the few ways to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare services in one of the most populous nations in the world and earn a very respectable distribution yield at the same time. This is due to the REIT having the right of first refusal on the purchase of any hospital constructed by Lippo Karawaci in Indonesia. These earnings results certainly show this growth story playing out as the trust continues to prove our thesis that the company is a bastion of stability in the region.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from First REIT's fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

First REIT brought in total revenues of S$29.321 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 2.70% increase over the S$28.551 million that it had during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported net property income of S$28.530 million in the most recent quarter. This compares favorably to the S$27.990 million that the trust had in the year-ago quarter.

First REIT managed to reduce its current debt by S$88.666 million over the course of 2017 to S$109.658 million on December 31, 2018.

The company reported a distributable amount of S$17.014 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 1.41% increase over the S$16.777 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

First REIT reported total comprehensive income of S$29.435 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a respectable 11.92% increase over the S$26.299 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

As mentioned in the introduction, we broadly saw every measure of financial performance improve when compared to the prior year quarter. One of the biggest reasons for this was the acquisition of the Siloam Hospital Yogyakarta, which I discussed in a previous article. As I discussed there, First REIT acquired this large hospital during the fourth quarter of 2017. As such, the hospital would only have produced rental income for the trust over part of the prior year quarter. This was not the case during the most recent quarter as the trust owned it for the entire quarter and thus received all of the revenue it produced. This incremental revenue and income exerted a positive effect on the trust's year-over-year performance.

Although the Siloam Hospital Yogyakarta was the only new property discussed in the earnings report as being a contributor to the trust's year-over-year growth, it was not the only one that did. Also in the fourth quarter of 2017, First REIT acquired the Siloam Hospital Buton and the Lippo Plaza Buton. This is a somewhat unique property that I discussed in a previous article that essentially consists of a 160-bed hospital specializing in emergency and trauma care attached to a single story shopping mall. Admittedly, a shopping mall has a very different risk profile than a healthcare provider does, which ostensibly increases the overall risk profile of the trust's portfolio. However, the stated purpose of this mall is to provide amenities to hospital patients, visitors, and staff. As such, the mall has essentially a captive audience, which may make it somewhat safer than most shopping malls as far as the stability of the tenants. As this property was acquired in the fourth quarter of last year, its financial impact was similar to that of the Siloam Hospital Yogyakarta. Basically, it contributed rental income to the trust over the entire fourth quarter as opposed to just part of it, as was the case last year.

As anyone that has ever invested in real estate will tell you, properties occasionally need maintenance. This maintenance naturally costs money. One of the disappointing things in this latest earnings report can be found here as the trust saw its property operating expenses increase 41.00% year-over-year to S$791,000 from S$561,000 a year ago. Unfortunately, the trust did not disclose what exactly the cause of these higher expenses was, other than to state that the Sarang Hospital in Seoul, South Korea was responsible. It does seem somewhat likely that some of this increased level of expenses came from the need to maintain a bigger portfolio than the trust had a year ago, although it did not specifically state this in the earnings report.

Fortunately, the increase in property expenses was not enough to drag down the trust's net property income. This is equivalent to the gross margin in many other businesses and it essentially tells us how much each property contributes to the overall costs of running the trust such as management fees. The fact that net property income still increased in spite of the increase in expenses is certainly a good thing as it should result in more money making its way to the trust's bottom line. This is exactly what we see here.

The primary reason why investors purchase units in a real estate investment trust like First REIT is to receive the distribution that these entities pay out. For this reason, investors should be happy to see that the trust's distributable amount increased by 1.41% compared to the prior year quarter, going from S$16.777 million to S$17.014 million. The distributable amount is a figure that is similar to the distributable cash flow used by master limited partnerships in that it tells us the amount of cash generated by the trust's ordinary operations that can theoretically be paid out to the equity holders. Unfortunately though, the trust kept its quarterly distribution steady year-over-year at 2.15 Singapore cents. This is at least partly due to the trust structure. A real estate investment trust is required to pay out essentially all of the money that it makes to its unitholders, which unfortunately leaves the trust with no money to do things like fund the equity component of a new property acquisition. Thus, the trust is forced to issue new units when it wishes to do this. In addition, First REIT pays fees to its external manager in the form of trust units. These things have the effect of increasing the number of trust units outstanding:

Source: First REIT

This process naturally dilutes the trust's unitholders. It also has the effect of spreading the trust's distributable amount out across a higher number of units, which means that the distributable amount that can be paid to each unit may not actually increase even if the total amount available increases. This could be a real problem when we consider that the trust is paying the management fees in units if it does not continue to grow the distributable amount. The trust does not have any pending acquisitions with which to accomplish this so we can see how the next year may prove to be somewhat interesting if this situation does not change.

In conclusion, First REIT continued to grow as the addition of new properties boosted the trust's revenues and cash flows. The trust should be able to grow by acquiring more Siloam Hospitals as it has the right of first refusal to such assets but it has not yet announced any new acquisitions. Unfortunately though, distribution growth has been somewhat muted due to the continual issuance of new trust units. Overall though, the trust remains a solid way to play the growing Southeast Asian healthcare market.

