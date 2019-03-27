Pixelworks: Mobile Gaining Traction - 85% Upside

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) operates with a fairly stable projector business, a growing video delivery business, and potentially a very meaningful mobile business. This article is an update to my original piece on Pixelworks which can be found here.

Mobile

The last time I wrote about Pixelworks, its mobile business was just a concept - namely, it had a mobile chip, but no customers. Since that time, the company has secured four customers for its Iris chips; HMD's Nokia, Xiaomi's Black Shark, ZTE, and Asus.

Nokia is the customer that has the most potential currently. While an Iris chip is currently only in the 7.1 model, the companies have signed a strategic agreement where Pixelworks' chips will be incorporated into an increasing number of Nokia handsets. Nokia shipped 4.8 million smartphones in Q3 2018 and was the fastest growing manufacturer in that time period. If Pixelworks is able to be designed into 10 million Nokia phones annually at a $2 ASP, that would result in a $20 million incremental revenue stream for the company, huge relative to the $77 million in revenue the company did in 2018.

Black Shark is a growing power in the gaming phone market, with volumes that are becoming more meaningful in each successive generation. The first model in early 2018 only shipped to China, but each successive model is being distributed to an increasing global footprint.

ZTE was considered a high potential customer, but then, the US Justice Department clamped down on companies supplying ZTE, and even after that constraint was lifted, ZTE models have done poorly in the marketplace to the detriment of Pixelworks. Asus is a niche player without significant volumes to date.

There are many more phone manufacturers in Pixelworks' pipeline, and the company's chips become more and more attractive with each successive generation (now on Iris Gen 5) as they shrink in size and use less power. The potential is there for this unit to show additional explosive growth with a design win with a high-volume manufacturer such as an Oppo or a Vivo.

This week, Pixelworks announced a software license agreement with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) where a software version of Iris with limited functionality would be integrated with Qualcomm's application processor. This opens up a new potential market of customers who only need the limited functionality and wouldn't buy a physical Iris chip. This partnership is also very important because Qualcomm is working with Pixelworks rather than developing its own display processing technology, eliminating a prior overhang to the story.

Video Delivery

There are two potential growth avenues in this business unit. Pixelworks is currently selling into the Japanese market transcoding chips used in converter boxes and PVRs which allow customers to view 4K video on their TVs that were made before the new national standard was implemented. This business is growing quickly now and will probably grow for two to three years before maturing. The other opportunity is the OTA (Over the Air) market for cord cutters. Pixelworks' chips allow for the streaming of OTA content throughout the users' homes and even to their cellphones when away from home. This is a nascent market, but Pixelworks already has an important design win with Sling TV and is working on others.

Projector

This market continues to be fairly stable with one caveat. Last year, Pixelworks co-designed a chip for its largest projector customer, which it finished at the end of the year. On the negative side, this chip will have a lower ASP than the preceding generation but will be partially made up by a higher gross margin on these chips. This change will provide some headwind to the top line once these chips are rolled out, which could take a few years.

From a valuation perspective, Pixelworks remains extremely inexpensive. Trading at an EV/Revenue multiple of 1.6x 2019E revenue, the company trades well below similar semiconductor companies with comparable gross margins. We expect multiple expansion to occur when mobile revenues begin to ramp and put fair value at 3x revenue or $6.65, representing 85% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PXLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.