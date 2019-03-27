Waiting Is Not An Option In The Cannabis Industry With Yona Levy (Podcast)

The cannabis sector is a nascent industry, where changes are happening quickly around regulations, laws, medical and production innovation - all of which affects what stocks may or may not prosper. With this in mind, we've started a new podcast, The Cannabis Investing Podcast. Our goal in starting this podcast is to have a place where investors can hear from C-level executives, scientists, law and sector experts discussing the present and future of the cannabis sector. The podcast will give you some investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.

Our guest today is Yona Levy, CEO of Alvit Pharma, a cannabis based pharmaceutical company that develops a broad line of pharma grade cannabis products and Director of Tefen Management Consulting, a global management consulting firm that trades on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

We discuss the global potential in the cannabis market, what Tefen and Alvit are focused on going forward, the future of the industry, Israel's role in the cannabis industry, the importance of lobbyists and doctors and what will drive global deregulation. You can listen to his conversation with Rena Sherbill by clicking play above or look for us on SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts/iTunes. Enjoy!

Topics covered:

1:20 - Yona's roles in Tefen and Alvit and what each company does.

5:00 - The importance of lobbyists in driving global deregulation.

6:12 - The future of cannabis: the global economics and moving from flower and oil into products.

8:40 - Cannabis companies' end goals - is the right thing an IPO or merger with a larger company?

10:46 - What will push deregulation? A two-pronged approach: Dropping the prices and getting doctors comfortable with prescribing cannabis.

13:54 - We haven't even started seeing the potential of the global cannabis market.

16:30 - Waiting is not an option in this industry - it's moving too quickly.

17:17 - Israel's role in the cannabis market.

If you have feedback or questions, you can email us at Rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com. We also invite you to subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts, iTunes or Soundcloud.