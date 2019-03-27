Charles Schwab Is Getting Cheap

When one of my subscribers messaged me recently to ask about my thoughts on The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), I was happy to begin putting this piece together. I actually prefer the asset managers to the banks as financial investments, yet while I own positions in BlackRock (BLK) and Invesco (IVZ), I’ve never really considered buying SCHW because it has traded with a premium value that I wasn’t willing to pay ever since I began managing money back in 2012. However, things have begun to change on that front recently.

Today, Schwab is at its cheapest price since 2011. And making matters better for dividend growth investors, the company has been very generous with its cash flows in recent years, making SCHW shares potential candidates for a DGI portfolio. So, with that in mind, in this piece I’ll be breaking down SCHW from an income oriented and a value investing standpoint to see whether or not this stock deserves a spot on my current watch list.

To be honest, I was surprised when I took a look at SCHW that it was only trading for ~16.5x earnings. In the past, when I’d looked at this stock, it was trading with a 25x+ multiple. I’ve been well aware that SCHW was a top notch asset manager for some time now, but even so, I’ve never felt the need to pay such high multiples when BlackRock has been available for less than 20x (during the last decade, BLK shares have only risen above that 20x threshold twice; in late 2009/early 2010 during a quick V shaped recovery from the lows of the Great Recession, and in late 2017/early 2018 when BLK shares got caught up in the market’s broader enthusiasm that led to a mini-market boom/bust, sparking major volatility last year).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Unlike SCHW, BLK has been a reliable dividend grower for years now. SCHW shares have paid a reliable dividend for decades, but its dividend growth was unpredictable, with long frozen periods interrupted by generous sprees of raises. While I respect the fact that SCHW’s management team appears to be conservative with its dividend and hasn’t cut its payment during either of the last two recessions, I’m looking for stocks that contribute to my annual income growth, and unfortunately, SCHW just hasn’t checked that box.

However, could things be changing? After maintaining the same annual dividend from 2009-2015, SCHW has given shareholders strong, double-digit annual increases in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. Heck, in just 4 years, SCHW’s dividend has nearly tripled, from $0.24/share to $0.68/share.

In January of this year, the company gave investors a 30.8% increase. This raise, alongside the stock’s recent share price weakness, has driven its dividend yield up to ~1.65%. While 1.65% might not seem like much to certain investors, it is more than double the company’s 5-year average yield of just 0.82%. A quick look at this graphic below from Simply Safe Divided shows how the dividend yield is above the 5-year average while the P/E ratio is below the 5-year average. These two items are usually a couple of the main ingredients for a solid, income oriented investment.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

I have to admit that SCHW’s relatively low yield has been another reason why I’ve favored BLK and IVZ in the past. However, sometimes comparing yields can lead to a trap. BLK, IVZ, and SCHW have all struggled during the last year or so in terms of stock price performance. This is primarily due to the race to the bottom that we’re seeing in the ETF space. Companies in the asset manager industry seem to be prioritizing market share above profits. This makes up an unpredictable landscape. It’s also scary when attempting to pick and choose individual companies in this space because while I think there will eventually be clear winners and losers, and in the aftermath of the war that we’re witnessing right now, the triumphant companies will likely experience margin expansion, which will, in turn, lead to multiple expansion, it’s impossible to know just how things will eventually shake out.

Because of this, I’ve been hesitant to add exposure to this industry. However, it appears that my skepticism/cynicism here has been unwarranted. While SCHW has partaken in the lower and lower fee structure on their ETFs, it obviously hasn’t hurt their bottom line very much. This company has posted EPS growth of 27%, 23%, and 52%, during the last 3 years, respectively. These figures are well above similar EPS numbers posted by their peers. And, looking ahead, while analysts do expect SCHW’s bottom line growth rate to slow a bit, they’re still calling for 15% growth in 2019 and 10% in 2020. It’s rare to find a company with such strong double-digit EPS growth trading at a market multiple. Because of this, I think SCHW is a worthy consideration for a potential investment in the present.

Furthermore, SCHW doesn’t appear to be losing any ground when it comes to its presence in the asset manager market. Earlier in March, the company released its updated Monthly Activity Report, which showed at not only had assets under management increased y/y, but the company also expanded its client base. Here’s the highlights from the report:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients in February 2019 totaled $18.3 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $17.2 billion.

Total client assets were $3.53 trillion as of month-end February, up 6% from February 2018 and up 2% compared to January 2019.

Active brokerage accounts were 11.7 million as of month-end February, up 7% from February 2018 and up 1% from January 2019.

$3.5 trillion AUM still pales in comparison to the ~$6.3 trillion that BlackRock boasts, but it’s still a very impressive figure that definitely signifies leadership in the space. Yet, while Schwab is well positioned, its management isn’t content. Here’s a quote regarding SCHW’s growth prospects from CEO Walt Bettinger given in the company’s Q4 report posted in January:

“We remain well-positioned to continue driving robust business growth; with less than 10% market share, we still have ample opportunity ahead of us even as our client base reaches new highs. Last year, clients opened a record 1.6 million new brokerage accounts, up 9% from the previous year. Record client activity and help from the broader environment contributed to our sixth straight year of record revenues, which totaled $10.1 billion, up 18% from 2017."

Truth be told, I’ve learned my lesson attempting to invest in lesser players in this space. When I bought IVZ shares in September of last year, I thought I was getting a screaming deal at $23.72. At the time, IVZ was trading for ~9.5x earnings and offered a 5% dividend yield. IVZ was much cheaper than its peers at the time and I actually thought that it would be a prime takeover candidate in this shifting landscape.

I thought that scale was going to be very important in the asset manager business moving forward and I assumed that one of its competitors, or one of the big banks looking to expand its investment business, would view these cheap shares as an attractive way to achieve that goal. Well, as it turns out, I was only half right.

Scale is very important, which is why IVZ made an acquisition itself, buying Oppenheimer Funds for ~$5 billion literally a week after I made my IVZ purchase. That move seemed to nix the idea that IVZ would be on the auction block itself. This, combined with further weakness in the industry itself, caused IVZ shares to continue to sink. In late December, they were trading for just $15.38, or less than 7x earnings, which is by far the cheapest these shares have been at any point during the last 2 decades.

Because of the cheap price and the hefty dividend yield, I’ve been content to hold my IVZ shares, waiting for a turnaround. This company was being priced as if it was going out of business and I simply didn’t see that happening anytime soon. However, I also didn’t add to that stake into weakness because it became clear to me that any new cash that I put to use in this space is best spent on the biggest dogs available, meaning the likes of BlackRock, State Street (STT), and Schwab.

So, while SCHW might not yield as much as I would like for it to, it does check the EPS growth, the dividend growth (in the short term, at least), and the balance sheet boxes. SCHW recently posted record revenue (crossing the $10 billion market for the first time in 2018, representing 18% y/y growth). Net interest revenues were $5.8 billion in 2018, up 36% y/y. The Federal Reserve’s normalization process played a role where and there are concerns that lower rates moving forward will hurt SCHW (and other companies in this space). While this is true, I also believe that a major sell-off sparked by falling rates (SCHW shares were down more than 4.5% on Friday due to a rate scare) could create an attractive buying opportunity for SCHW.

This management team continues to focus on becoming lean and mean, generating a 19% return on equity in 2018 (the company’s highest mark in the last decade). SCHW generated more nearly $12 billion in free cash flows in 2018 and this compared to only $6.8 billion in long-term debt. Standard and Poor's has given Schwab an A credit rating. This gives me confidence that SCHW has what it takes, regardless of interest rate volatility, to continue to pay its dividend at current levels and even keep the strong growth trend intact moving forward.

Unlike the big banks in the financial sector, I think the financial managers like SCHW have more flexibility in their operations in terms of revenue streams and profit generators, which is why I prefer to own them. Right now, I think it’s too early to tell if SCHW is taking steps to become a reliable dividend grower. Here’s what CFO Peter Crawford had to say regarding shareholder returns during the last earnings call:

“We will continue to utilize capital, as necessary, to fund and support balance sheet growth. At the same time, we are working with our Board to implement an approach for returning excess capital to stockholders, as Schwab’s story evolves to include both strong business growth and more meaningful capital returns.”

I think this viewpoint is bullish. A balanced focus on conservative balance sheet management, operational growth, and shareholder returns should result in sustainable dividends over time. Yet, when it comes to dividends, I’m typically a show-me type of guy and until SCHW proves that it’s willing to generate reliable dividend growth over a longer period of time, I wouldn’t feel comfortable going overweight SCHW shares. Honestly, I’d probably be hesitant to even build a full position in this name. However, I do find its fundamentals and growth outlook intriguing enough to own shares as an ancillary position in my DGI portfolio.

SCHW is going to be a company that I track closely in the coming days/weeks as the market digests the recent drop in interest rates. When it comes to financial names, I’m always looking for a significant margin of safety. SCHW shares haven’t traded for less than 15x earnings since the Great Recession, and if the market pushes this company’s valuation down towards that level in the near future, I’ll probably be a buyer. Below $40/share, this company gets really interesting to me, and at $37.50, I’ll be a buyer for sure.

The article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, IVZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.