SandRidge Energy: A Cheaply Valued Producer With Some Risks

Its North Park Basin asset has some potential at current commodity prices but also faces an uncertain regulatory environment in Colorado.

However, it has a relatively high breakeven point (despite a lack of interest costs) due to some mediocre assets.

SandRidge Energy (SD) is an interesting company that is trading at a significant discount to proved developed PV-10, even if one uses $54 WTI oil instead of 2018 SEC prices. It also doesn't have any long-term debt. However, SandRidge also has some relatively mediocre quality assets with weak economics at current commodity prices. Its most promising asset has decent economics at current commodity prices, but faces potential regulatory threats from Colorado legislation.

Outlook For 2019

SandRidge's 2019 production is expected to be around 32,000 BOEPD (approximately 33% oil). Based on current strip prices of around $59 WTI oil and $2.90 Henry Hub natural gas, SandRidge may generate around $316 million in oil and gas revenue. SandRidge has some Q1 2019 natural gas hedges at a high strike price, so its hedges add around $6 million in positive value.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 3,800,000 $55.00 $209 NGLs 2,550,000 $21.85 $56 Natural Gas 32,000,000 $1.60 $51 Hedge Value $6 Total Revenue $322

With a $170 million capital expenditure budget, SandRidge is expected to have around $317 million in cash expenditures in this scenario. Thus, SandRidge may generate around $5 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $91 Production Taxes $21 Cash General & Administrative $35 Capital Expenditures $170 Total $317

Notes About Breakeven Point

SandRidge's average daily total production in 2019 is expected to decline 3.5% from Q4 2018 levels. However, SandRidge's average daily oil production is expected to increase 14% from Q4 2018 to 2019. Thus, in terms of value-weighted production, its production may increase by around 4% from Q4 2018 to 2019.

It appears that SandRidge's unhedged breakeven point is in the low-to-mid-$50s for WTI oil. This is the estimated oil price necessary for SandRidge to maintain its value-weighted production levels from Q4 2018 without cash burn.

This is a relatively high breakeven point given that SandRidge has no debt and consequently no interest costs at the moment. A large contributor to the relatively high breakeven point is the significant decline rate in the Mississippian Lime, which accounts for over 80% of SandRidge's production. As well, some of SandRidge's assets provide fairly weak returns in the current pricing environment.

SandRidge indicated that the NW Stack and Mississippian Lime economics weren't "as compelling" at mid-$50s oil as it would like. Thus, its 2019 development plan is mostly focused on the North Park Basin.

The North Park Basin has decent economics with its XRLs (extended-reach laterals), claiming a 42% IRR at $55 WTI oil. The SRLs (standard-reach laterals) have mediocre economics, with a 17% IRR at $55 WTI oil. Most of the wells have been XRLs as a result.

Source: SandRidge Energy

Valuation

SandRidge's market capitalisation is currently around $286 million. It has no debt, but it did report a working capital deficit of around $64 million at the end of 2018.

At 2018 SEC prices, SandRidge reports proved developed PV-10 of $659 million. This means that it is currently trading at approximately 0.53x proved developed PV-10 using 2018 SEC prices.

Even at $54 WTI oil and $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas, SandRidge has a proved developed PV-10 of $479 million. SandRidge's EV is approximately 0.73x that PV-10 number.

Source: SandRidge Energy

Another way to look at it is that SandRidge is trading for approximately 2.1x 2019 EBITDA at current strip prices. Even with $50 WTI oil, SandRidge would still be valued at only around 3.0x EBITDA.

All those measures indicate that SandRidge is quite undervalued at the moment. However, SandRidge does have challenges with its Mississippian Lime and NW Stack properties being less desirable in the current pricing environment. As well, the value of its North Park Basin assets may be affected by regulatory changes in Colorado.

If it can continue to develop and produce good results from its North Park Basin assets (and if the Colorado regulatory changes end up being minimised or neutered), SandRidge could have considerable upside. Otherwise, it will need higher oil prices to make its other assets more attractive as well.

Conclusion

By various metrics SandRidge Energy is quite cheap right now. It is trading for a bit over 2x EBITDA at current strip prices and around 0.73x proved developed PV-10 at $54 WTI oil. SandRidge is one of the cheapest upstream companies I've encountered by either metric.

However, SandRidge does have some issues. Although it has no interest costs, it does have a relatively high breakeven point in the low-to-mid $50s due to lower quality assets. The Mississippian Lime and NW Stack assets it owns don't have good economics at current commodity prices. The longer lateral North Park Basin wells appear to have decent economics at current commodity prices, but the value of that asset may be affected by Colorado legislation.

As a result, SandRidge still has a fair amount of risk despite having no long-term debt. It does have a lot of upside potential if it can keep developing its North Park Basin assets and if the Colorado regulatory situation works out okay for it, though. Valuing it at 3x EBITDA at current strip prices would bring its value to over $12 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.