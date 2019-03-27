Sorrento Therapeutics: With Many Stock Catalysts, It Is Not Risk-Free

The long-term debt may worry investors. The company should pay $121 million in one to three years and $307 million in three to five years.

Sorrento Therapeutics seems an interesting name for 2019, 2020, and perhaps 2021. Keep in mind that the company should have certain stock catalysts in this time period.

The recent increase in the share price has been astonishing. The share price increased from $2 to more than $5 in less than 15 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was expected to commercialize ZTlido in Q4 2018. In 2019, it should help increase the revenue line and the stock price. In addition, the company should be conducting a Phase 2 trial of anti-CEA CAR-T cell therapy in 2019. On top of it, the most recent merger signed with Semnur Pharmaceuticals seems to offer new synergies and a new product candidate at Phase 3 of development. With all these good reasons to appreciate the stock, there are some risks. The company's contractual obligations show a large amount of debt that should be paid in three to five years. It is a risk that investors should understand very clearly.

Business

Founded in 1989, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage and commercial biopharma company focused on immune-oncology and non-opioid pain management.

With one product candidate at a commercial stage and many product candidates at Phase 2 of development, many biotech investors should be following the steps of this junior biotech. The images below provide further details on the company's pipeline:

One of the most interesting stock catalysts is the commercialization of ZTlido. This product is a 12-hour adhesion to provide relief from postherpetic neuralgia pain, which is expected to represent a global market size of $0.908 billion by 2026.

According to the company's website, the company was expected to launch this product in 4Q 2018. It means that revenue growth should increase in 2019, which should lead to share price increases. It was shown on the company's website:

Clinical Programs: Study The CEA CAR-T cell therapy

Among different clinical programs, investors should appreciate the company's second-generation anti-CEA CAR-T cell therapy. Sorrento Therapeutics is developing this product candidate for the treatment of liver metastases due to CEA-expressing pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The market should be interested in this particular candidate as the Phase 2 is expected to occur in 2019. If some preliminary data is released and it pleases market participants, the share price could increase. The image below provides further details on the company's CAR-T Cell Therapy Pipeline:

The survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients at 5 years is only 7%. The company's therapy has shown promising results in previous trials including complete metabolic and radiologic responses in two out of four patients. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Our early-phase clinical trial of anti-CEA CAR-T delivered to patients with pancreatic carcinoma and liver metastases via pressure-enabled hepatic artery infusion has demonstrated complete metabolic and radiologic responses within the liver in two of four patients by PET scans and CT scans, respectively." Source: 10-k

The amount of patients treated is very low, which should be a concern for market participants. It seems clear that many in the market may need more patients treated before even thinking about dealing with the shares.

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.49x and $158 million in cash, Sorrento Therapeutics seems to have a stable financial situation. With that, there are several assets that investors should study closely. Goodwill is equal to $38 million, and there are investments worth $264 million. Cost-method investments are represented by investments in non-public traded corporations. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

As of December 31, 2018 and 2017, the aggregate carrying amount of the Company's cost-method investments in non-publicly traded companies was $237.0 million and included an ownership interest in NantCell, Inc. ("NantCell"), NantBioScience, Inc. ("NantBioScience"), Globavir Biosciences, Inc., Brink Biologics, Inc., Coneksis, Inc., and Celularity Inc." Source: 10-K

Goodwill and cost-method investments may not be that appreciated by market participants. Keep in mind that it seems difficult assessing whether their value is worth that much.

The image below provides further details on the list of assets:

Among the list of liabilities, the long-term debt may worry investors. The fact that the company does not have sufficient liquidity to pay those obligations is not ideal. Having said this, it seems beneficial that a large amount of debt should be paid in three to five years. As shown in the image below, the company should pay $121 million in one to three years and $307 million in three to five years. Please also note that Oaktree (OAK) provided money to Sorrento Therapeutics. It may attract the attention of certain investors.

Deferred revenue is equal to $116 million, but it does not seem a liability that may create fear. Keep in mind that this liability does not represent an obligation.

The image below provides the list of liabilities:

Income Statement

The revenue reported by Sorrento Therapeutics is quite volatile. In 2016, 2017, and 2018, it reported $8 million, $151 million, and $21 million respectively. Total costs and operating expenses are increasing. They went up from $104 million in 2016 to $171 million, which should be appreciated by investors. Nobody wants to invest in a junior biotech that is reducing the capacity of stopping projects. The image below provides further details on the top of the P&L:

Sorrento Therapeutics reported a net income loss of -$212 million, which does not seem small. Let's remind investors that the total amount of assets was equal to $624 million on December 31, 2018. In addition, the most worrying is that the company paid interest expense of -$57 million, which seems a bit alarming. The image below provides the bottom line:

The Recent Increase In The Share Price - The Merger

The recent increase in the share price has been astonishing. The share price increased from $2 to more than $5 in less than 15 days. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Many analysts seemed to expect the company to say something new in its presentation in the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference, which did not happen. Instead, Sorrento Therapeutics released something even more interesting. One of the company's subsidiaries, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, merged with Semnur Pharmaceuticals to create Scilex Holding.

The market seemed to celebrate the transaction for two reasons. Firstly, Sorrento mentioned that there may be synergies between both parties. Please note that the company did not seem to mention the expected amount of synergies from the transaction. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

This transaction is highly synergistic. Scilex has built up a commercial organization with over 100 highly experienced sales representatives, fully staffed marketing, market access, and medical liaison teams while Semnur has a very exciting Phase 3 compound in non-opioid pain management. " Source: Press Release

In addition, it seems even more interesting that Sorrento got access to the development of S-102, a non-opioid pain treatment for lumbar radicular. As shown in the lines below, it is at Phase 3 trial and expects to enroll a total of 400 patients:

Competitors And Valuation

According to Owler, large companies like Juno, Novartis AG (NVS), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), or Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) are competitors of Sorrento. They are too large to be used for assessing the valuation of Sorrento. But, it seems beneficial mentioning that large operators may be interested in the pipeline and the product candidates of the company. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Among the small competitors, there is Tocagen Inc. (TOCA), which has one product candidate at Phase 3, but less product candidates than Sorrento. The image below provides further details on the pipeline of this peer:

TOCA HAS an enterprise value of $169 million including debt of $26 million. As of March 26, 2018, Sorrento reports a market capitalization of $681 million. Deducting cash of $212 million and adding debt of $416 million, the total enterprise value equals $885 million. Please note that the debt includes the convertible notes, the term loan, and the Scilex notes:

Taking into account these figures and those of TOCA, the company does not seem very expensive. Sorrento Therapeutics seems to have a larger pipeline than TOCA and also a product that should be commercialized in 2019. Having mentioned this feature, market participants seem to be afraid of the long term debt of Sorrento. That's what is pushing the share price down.

With this in mind, Sorrento Therapeutics seems an interesting name for 2019, 2020, and perhaps 2021. Keep in mind that the company should have certain stock catalysts in this time period, which may push the share price up. From the year 2021, the company needs to pay a large amount of debt, which may lead to share price depreciation. If Sorrento commences to sell equity to pay its debt obligations, the intrinsic valuation should decrease. It is a risk that market participants should have in mind.

Conclusion

With a long list of product candidates and one product to be commercialized in 2019, Sorrento Therapeutics should be studied. The company does not seem that overvalued as compared to other competitors of similar size and targeting similar illnesses. With that, the most relevant issue is the company's obligations, which include notes and long-term debt, $416 million. While Sorrento should pay a large part of these obligations in three to five years, market participants should understand the risk. It may be pushing the valuation of the company down and should affect the share price in the near future. The risk does not seem low.

