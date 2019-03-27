McCormick & Company: Just Too Spicy

The company has consistently grown at a solid rate, but the stock price has far outpaced the business since last summer. Shares are approximately 30% overvalued.

The resulting debt load is large, but McCormick has the cash flow and debt structure to manage and pay down its balance sheet.

McCormick & Company (MKC) is one of the world's most dominant spice and condiment companies in the world. With strong penetration into both retail and industrial markets, McCormick's products are present throughout most avenues of how we eat. The company's acquisition of Reckitt Benckiser's (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY) food division, which brought Frank's Hot Sauce, Cattlemen's BBQ Sauce and French's Mustard to the company's already robust portfolio, unlocked new optimism around the stock that has sent shares soaring in recent months. While there is a lot to love about McCormick's long-term growth prospects and high earnings quality, the stock has begun to stretch into irresponsible valuation levels. We hold McCormick & Company in high regard, but ultimately need to see a pullback before pursuing a position in this flavorful company.

A Wonderful Company It Is

McCormick has realized steady growth over the past 10 years. The acquisition of robust brands in Frank's Red Hot and French's Mustard has only helped the cause. Over the past decade, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.47%, and EPS at a CAGR of 13.69%.

The company is a profit machine, with robust margins and cash flow generation. As with previous analysis, we gauge a company's earnings quality via a trio of benchmarks (listed below). These ensure that the company is profitable, generating strong cash flow streams, and efficiently managed.

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Since the acquisition closed in August 2017, the company's profitability has improved. Operating margin has taken a noticeable step up, and FCF conversion has seen a minor improvement. The company's rate of return on invested capital has plummeted, but we expect that to rebound as the Reckitt Benckiser acquisition continues to be digested by McCormick.

Financial Fallout From The Acquisition

It has become increasingly common in today's business environment for companies to execute large acquisitions that drive up debt on the balance sheet in the pursuit of growth. Unfortunately, McCormick has fallen into this category. Total debt has ballooned to $4.7 billion following the deal. This leaves the company with a poor debt to cash ratio of just 48:1 and a leverage ratio of 4.7X EBITDA. This exceeds our 2.5X threshold in which we begin to worry that a company is taking on too much debt.

This is a legitimate concern for investors, as the high debt load will command the financial attention of management for the immediate future. Management has remained confident despite the debt, continuing to maintain the company's 10-year average dividend growth rate of approximately 10%.

While such a high leverage ratio is a legitimate concern, the structure of the debt isn't as bad as one may fear. For one, the company's cash outlays for dividends and stock buybacks are very manageable. Over the past twelve months, buybacks and dividends have combined to consume just about half of free cash flow. This leaves more than $300 million in cash that can directly pay down debt. This figure should improve over the years as mid-single-digit revenue growth combined with the company's strong margins should grow cash streams in the coming years.

In addition, the debt is pretty spread out on McCormick's end. The company has the ability to move debt around if needed, and interest rates remain low. As it is, management has indicated that it can get leverage down to 3X EBITDA by FY2020 year-end.

Stock Price Has Outrun Earnings

While the company's earnings remain of high quality and the balance sheet has a clear path to recovery, it isn't all good news. After a two-year period where the stock price stagnated near $100 per share, the stock "popped off" and has climbed to approximately $145 since the summer time.

A 37% jump in the stock price has stretched the earnings multiple. With management projecting a midpoint on FY2019 EPS of $5.22, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 27.8X.

With analyst coverage predicting five-year earnings growth rates between 6%-9%, a multiple of 28X is more appropriate of a higher growth stock - even given the high quality of McCormick's earnings. This plays out when we compare the earnings multiple to McCormick's historical norms. McCormick's 10-year earnings growth rate when you strip out the Reckitt Benckiser acquisition is approximately 8% per annum. During this time, the stock has traded at a median PE ratio of 21X (a 32% difference from the current PE ratio). Given that the historical EPS growth rate is in line with analyst growth estimates moving forward, the historical PE ratio of 21X makes sense as a compass of "fair value". Therefore, a fair value estimate of shares would be approximately $110.

Wrapping Up

While McCormick's sizeable debt load will slow it down some in the short term, we are bullish on the company's long-term prospects. The company is a dominant player across a key element of food consumption - flavor. Despite the company's solid growth and strong cash flows, the stock price has drastically outrun the business since last summer.

