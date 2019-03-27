Continental Building Products: Revisit This Before May Earnings Call

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) had a record year in 2018. Its net sales were $528 million and net income increased 24% to $74 million for a net income margin of about 14%. The operating cash flow surpassed $100 million for the third year.

Share Repurchase Bolstered EPS

The company spent approximately $66 million in share repurchases and reduced outstanding shares by 2.3 million in 2018. The company had paid an average price per share of $28.79 for repurchases in the three months that ended on December 21, 2018. The stock currently trades at $23.69. Since 2016, the company has spent about $160.67 million on share repurchases. The diluted share count has been reduced from 40.66 million shares in 2016 to 36.97 million shares in 2018. Without this reduction share count, the 2018 diluted EPS would have been $1.82 at 40.66 million shares. The diluted EPS in 2018 was $2.01. The shares repurchase increased EPS by $0.18.

Tax Cut Fired-up Earnings

The tax rate also had a substantial impact on net income. The effective tax rate dropped from 34.15% in 2016 to 21.72% in 2018. If the tax rate had remained at 2016 or 2017 levels, the net income would have been $62.45 million instead of the $74.24 million and diluted EPS would have been $1.68. If the tax rate cut and the share repurchase were eliminated (i.e. kept at 2016 levels), the diluted EPS would have been $1.53. That would be an increase of $0.45 in EPS since 2016 (41% increase over 2016 diluted EPS of $1.08) and not the $0.93 per diluted share (86% increase over 2016 diluted EPS). A 41% increase in earnings in a commodity and a highly competitive business would have been an impressive feat. More than half of the actual earnings per share growth since 2016 came via the benefit of the tax cut and the share repurchase program. This spurt in EPS growth may be difficult to repeat. This may be one more reason why the stock is trading at just 10x to 11x forward earnings.

Wallboard Market

The company manufactures and sells it wallboard in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. It estimates that 55% of total U.S. wallboard is sold east of the Mississippi River. The company has approximately 18% share of that total wallboard market in that region. The company owns a national market share of 11% in wallboard. The new residential and repair & remodel construction markets accounted for 80% of the 2018 wallboard demand. The company is heavily dependent on U.S. housing starts. In 2016 and 2017, U.S. housing starts were 1.17 million and 1.20 million respectively. In January of 2019, housing starts stood at 1.23 million units.

Exhibit: U.S. Housing Starts

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The total wallboard consumption during 2016, 2017, and 2018 in the U.S. was 24.7 billion square feet [bsf], 25.3 bsf, 24.9 bsf respectively. According to the February Blue Chip Economic Indicators, 2019 housing starts are projected to fall between 1.21 million to 1.31 million units. There could be a 4% upside growth if the 1.31 million units forecast materializes. This increase in housing starts could increase total wallboard consumption in the low single-digits in 2019 from the 2018 consumption of 24.9 bsf.

The company saw an increase in net sales of $38.9 million in 2018 compared to 2017. Out of this total sales increase, $27.5 million was due to the higher average net selling price for gypsum wallboard. This increase in sales price is impressive given that there is excess capacity in the wallboard industry. But, competition in this market is local and it's expensive to ship wallboard across vast distances. Shipping costs are borne by the wallboard manufacturer. It may be easy for a construction company to pay a slightly higher price in the local market and keep its project on schedule. The rest of the revenue increase of $12.5 million came from higher wallboard volumes.

Even though sales increased by 8% in 2018 compared to 2017, costs rose by just 5.1% or an increase of $18.6 million. Higher per unit freight and input costs increased cost of goods sold by $7.8 million. The labor and maintenance costs increased costs of goods sold by $6.1 million.

Selling and administrative [SG&A] expense saw a spike of 6.9% in 2018 compared to 2017 driven by an increase in salary, bonus, and stock compensation expenses. In 2018, SG&A expense as a percentage of sales fell by 10 basis points from 7.7% to 7.6%. Most of the reduction in SG&A came in the fourth quarter where SG&A as a percentage of sales stood at 7.5% in Q4 2018 compared to 7.9% in Q4 2017 or a reduction of 40 basis points.

Operating income in 2018 of $107.3 increased by $17.7 million or a 19.7% increase over 2017.

The company makes the case that the current U.S. housing starts are below its long-run average rate of 1.44 million over the past 50 years. But the U.S. housing market continues to face headwinds due to issues surrounding affordability. Recently, the FHA has said that they will tighten lending standards for new loans due to concerns that nearly 25% of all FHA borrowers were paying half of their income to debt payments. One reason for the affordability issue is the lack of growth in real wages. Between February 2018 and February 2019, real average hourly earnings increased by 2.2% seasonally adjusted. But home prices have been increasing at a brisk pace since the end of the recession in 2009.

There was a sharp downturn in the housing market in the second half of 2018 (see the exhibit on U.S. Housing Starts) when the Federal Reserve was hiking interest rates. But the housing market may be making a comeback given the pause in Federal Reserve Interest rate hikes. The mortgage rates have eased recently and that may bring more buyers to the market. The company also mentioned that home builders are looking to build smaller more affordable homes. That may help bring more buyers to the market and ease affordability concerns for first-time home buyers.

Exhibit: U.S. Mortgage Rates - Average for 30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The company expects low single-digit growth in volume across residential, commercial, and repair and remodel markets. The company is also enacting new price increases in March 2019. That should offset some of the inflation in freight, labor, and raw materials cost. Continental Building Products has a good balance sheet and if the housing market stays stable it should be able to achieve the Wall Street consensus earnings target of $2.03 for the year at the low end. The stock is trading at a discount compared to competitors such as Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP). Eagle Materials is trading at 13x forward earnings and Continental Building Products is trading at approximately 11x forward earnings.

In the short-term, the biggest challenge facing Continental Building Products may be lack of momentum for its stock. It's a seasonally slow quarter for the company and there may be no catalyst to push it higher. It's best to revisit this company before its Q1 earnings release in May. Until then pay close attention to the economic news surrounding employment, wages, and housing. That data may hold the keys to unlocking the potential in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.