Manhattan Bridge Capital: A One-Man Show

LOAN is Assaf Ran's baby and the continued success of this entity is highly dependent on his continued success and health.

Its been almost exactly two years since I last wrote on LOAN and the results appear to be fairly mixed.

What's Happened Over The Last Two Years?

Not much has changed with Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) over the last two years and since my last article the stock is up just under 8% during that time but is down from its 52-week-high of $8.00/share. I originally expected the share price to suffer more based on rising interest rates since LOAN has very little wiggle room to increase its rates (meanwhile the rates it has associated with lines of credit are fixed + LIBOR which means that margin compression is a very real threat in a rising interest rate environment).

Should investors consider buying shares of LOAN to capture its juicy 7.6% yield or are the risks too high for potential investors to consider this hard-money lender?

Loan Criteria

In order to understand how LOAN works, it is important to understand their criteria for lending because they are lending on collateral that most banks want to avoid. In addition to riskier collateral, LOAN's success comes from an expedited underwriting and approval process which makes the funds available at a pace another lending institution can't/won't match. The main details can be found on page 8 of the 2018 10-K report and include:

Loan amounts ranging from $30,000 to a maximum of $2.5 million or a cap of 9.9% of the aggregate loan portfolio.

Interest rates are typically fixed and range from 10-14%.

Loan-to-Value Ratio - 75% or up to 80% of construction costs.

Payments - Interest only with a balloon payment at the end of one year. (LOAN is willing to grant extensions on a case-by-case basis).

LOAN has a very focused loan portfolio and as of December 31, 2018, "all of our loans are secured by properties located around the New York metropolitan area" (10-K). The majority of properties are designated as residential (86% of the 132 loans originated in 2018), however, a number of properties are designated as commercial/mixed use (the remaining 14%).

In addition to charging interest, LOAN also collects origination fees between 0-2% and will charge those fees again in the event that the loan is extended. All other expenses related to obtaining the loan (such as appraisal, credit report, etc.) are paid by the borrower.

Since my last article, I thought it was interesting to note the changes in loan structure that I expect were made to remain competitive. The first image is the criteria from the March 2017 Investor Report.

Source: March 2017 - Investor Presentation - Page 7

The following image is the most recent investor presentation from September of 2018.

Source: September 2018 - Investor Presentation - Page 7

There are some subtle changes that have major implications for LOAN's portfolio:

The lowest interest rate is now 10% compared with 12% in 2017. I expect that this change was made to remain competitive in the metropolitan NYC area but it may also reflect a lower cost of capital. Upfront Fees have dropped from their highest cost of 3% down to 2%. Again, I expect that this decision was made to remain as competitive as possible. The amount of risk being taken has increased now that LOAN accepts LTVs up to 75% of property value. While this isn't a tremendous increase this does expose them to potential losses in the event of a real estate/market downturn. Lastly, LOAN is willing to loan up to 80% of construction costs which is a new category that wasn't included in 2017. Construction lending has additional risk involved but also has additional costs of funding to LOAN because they must maintain an open credit line where interest isn't accruing on the "unfunded" portion.

The increased competition in the metropolitan NYC area is something that management acknowledges in the 2018 10-K Annual Report:

The real estate finance market around the New York metropolitan area is highly competitive. We face competition for lending and investment opportunities from a variety of institutional lenders and investors and many other market participants, including specialty finance companies, mortgage/other REITs, commercial banks and thrift institutions, investment banks, insurance companies, hedge funds and other financial institutions as well as private equity funds, family offices and high net worth individuals. Many of these competitors enjoy competitive advantages over us, including greater name recognition, established lending relationships with customers, financial resources, and access to capital.

When we consider that NYC is the city of money and finance, it's not hard to imagine that the competition would be fierce because eligible borrowers will have a plethora of different avenues that will help them acquire the funds they need.

The Good And The Bad

As with most companies, there are some important trends that can be seen in by looking at changes in the loan portfolio from FY-2017 to FY-2018.

Source: 2018 Annual 10-K

Let's start with some of the positive changes in LOAN's portfolio:

Average outstanding loan balance of $415,000 in 2018 compared with an average loan size of $376,000 in 2017. This slight increase year over year is entirely reasonable given the high property values in the New York metropolitan area.

The weighted average term to maturity (WAM) is 5.52 months in 2018 compared with 5.3 months in 2017.

The principal amount of loans earning interest stood at $54.8 million at the end of 2018 and was nearly $10 million higher than the outstanding balance at the end of 2017.

This data indicates that LOAN has a very stable portfolio in an industry where instability is expected. I expect that much of this has to do with the relationships Mr. Ran has established with credible borrowers and developers in New York City. It should also be noted that no single loan, borrower or group of affiliated borrowers account for more than 10% of the outstanding loan portfolio. In other words, LOAN deserves credit for doing everything within its power to reduce the risk associated with the short-term lending model it has.

Now let's consider some of the negative aspects surrounding LOAN's portfolio:

Although we are in a rising interest rate environment, it appears that the weighted average contractual interest rate is now 11.38% which is down approximately 92 basis points from 12.30% in 2017. I estimate that LOAN missed out on approximately $300,000-$400,000 in interest payments because of this reduced rate (approximately $.03-$.04/share in earnings based on 9.65 million outstanding shares).

Mortgage lending expenses increased at a faster pace than revenues and were 23% of revenues in 2018 compared with 20% of revenues in 2017.

The last issue has to do with an increase in the repayment of loans relative to the number of loans originated. I believe that there is a high likelihood that timing issues are impacting this but it is still a concern nonetheless. In 2018, roughly 81.3% of all loans originated were repaid in 2018 and was considerably higher than the 72.6% of all loans originated in 2017 that was repaid.

Unfunded commitments stood at $5.28 million in 2017 and increased to $7.27 million at the end of 2018. The risk is that these funds must be readily available (therefore it is impacting the cost of capital) even though they are not receiving interest on these funds until they are drawn.

When I wrote my first article on LOAN rising interest rates were a myth and continued to elude investors even as others continued to cry wolf. Rising interest rates are real and the only saving grace at the moment is that a dovish Federal Reserve is hitting the brakes on making too many rate hikes in 2019.

Risks

As with any investment, there are a number of risks that need to be considered before purchasing shares. When it comes to LOAN there are a number of concerns that can help you understand why the stock is so risky.

Stock Issuances - As the price appreciates, it is highly likely that management will choose to issue more shares because it is the most effective way to take advantage of an above-average stock price. Issuing stock is dilutive to shareholders and can pose long-term problems if LOAN cannot achieve the growth it needs if it cannot adequately cover the dividend on the higher share count.

April 2016 - $4.2 million in equity issuance. (After fees, U/W discounts, etc).

July 2018 - $9.9 million in equity issuance. (After fees, U/W discounts, etc).

These figures are better understood by considering that the current market capitalization is $61.3 million which means that 25% of its current market cap is from these two equity issuances alone.

Margin Compression And LOC Limitations - The safety of the dividend will come into question as margins are compressed. With recent bond market activity it appears that LOAN is in the clear, however, any material increase in rates will cause their line of credit (LOC) to increase and it will also make it more difficult to issue bonds at an attractive spread (cost of capital compared to the interest rate being charged).

For instance, LOAN's line of credit (LOC) is based on LIBOR + 2.25% + .5% agency fee (for each drawdown while results in a yield of around 6.5% at the end of 2018. When we consider that loans are being made at fixed rates as low as 9.99% it becomes very clear that margins while maintaining an open credit line with Webster. At the end of 2018, LOAN had $8.4 million available on their LOC and $16.6 million of debt outstanding.

The Webster LOC is set to expire on February 28, 2021 with an option for a one-year extension provided Webster agrees to do so. The LOC also has covenants/limitations on it that limit the borrowing capacity to "70% of Eligible Mortgage Loans" and Webster reserves the right to reduce this percentage which could potentially trigger an event where LOAN must liquidate some of its holdings and repay the debt immediately.

Dividend Coverage Has No Room For Error - Like many REITs, LOAN's business model focuses on paying dividends to shareholders and must continue growing its operations to keep up with the increase in quarterly dividend payments. in order to fund operations and pay its generous dividend. Any slowdown or errors in management estimates could have a long-term impact on the safety of the dividend.

2017 Earnings - $.42/share

2018 Earnings - $.48/share

2019 Earnings (Estimate) - $.57/share

Personally, I am fairly skeptical on LOAN's 2019 Earnings Estimates as the level of earnings seems too rosy given the level of margin compression that continues to take place. In both 2017 and 2018, the dividend paid was equal to the exact amount of earnings per share for a payout ratio of 100%.

Continued Success Dependent on Mr. Ran - Mr. Ran and Vanessa Kao are the primary individuals involved in the success of this company. In fact, the company's 2018 Annual 10-K report emphasizes that Mr. Ran is responsible for generating "most, if not all, of our loan applications, supervises all aspects of the underwriting and due diligence process in connection with each loan, structures each loan and has absolute authority (subject only to the maximum amount of the loan) as to whether or not to approve the loan" (2018 10-K). Ms. Kao, on the other hand, is only responsible for servicing loans and is in my opinion replaceable.

Mr. Ran has used his own resources (personal and through entities he controls) to provide LOAN with short-term bridge loans throughout 2018, including:

Three loans at the beginning of 2018 for an aggregate amount of $950,000 at 6% interest. These loans were paid-in-full on February 9, 2018.

During Q2-2018, Mr. Ran made seven short-term loans for a total of $2.74 million at 6% interest. All of these were paid-in-full by July 11th, 2018.

LOAN received one short-term loan from a 3rd party for $1 million at 12% interest. This loan was paid-in-full by July 12th, 2018.

I wanted to include this borrowing history to emphasize how important it is for LOAN to have access to various sources of funding (and with these examples specifically), it would appear that LOAN is also dependent on Mr. Ran and his personal/business sources for additional capital in the event they need additional liquidity to fund more loans than their current finances allow. In running LOAN, we all know Mr. Ran's goal is to use the cheapest funds possible which is why these additional funding sources are only temporary since prolonged use would provide zero return on the borrowed capital.

Mr. Ran's interests are aligned with shareholders because he is by far the largest shareholder at 26.2% of outstanding shares (this includes 1 million restricted shares that will vest over the course of the next decade). Although his interests are aligned this leaves a potential power vacuum in the event that an unforeseen circumstance forced him to leave the company.

While Mr. Ran's interests are aligned with other shareholders, I do consider LOAN's dependence on Mr. Ran to be extremely high-risk that makes LOAN a difficult investment to consider. At the end of the day, anyone who invests in LOAN is really betting on the continued success of the individual as the company has no real succession game plan in the event Mr. Ran is unable to fulfill his duties.

Conclusion

The bridge capital market contains an interesting mix of businesses and they have been made even more popular after the financial crisis in 2008. Many of the larger companies in this sector are backed by some of the largest hedge funds and private money groups because of their attractive returns and short-term risk (loans less than 1-year). The allure of high returns doesn't come cheap as LOAN will continue to struggle with the interest rate spread associated with their capital structure. This risk is increased by the following factors:

Market Cap of $59.9 million.

Focuses on the metropolitan Manhattan area and is therefore subject to all real estate market swings (which are amplified by concentrated operations).

As shown by the criteria changes from 2017 to 2018, the high concentration of financial firms and alternative lenders puts additional pressure on margin and larger lenders with cheaper sources of capital have the potential to undercut LOAN.

LOAN's largest beneficiary (owning 26.2% of outstanding shares) also presents the greatest risk for investors in the event that he is unable to (or unwilling) to run the business.

Simply put, if you plan on investing in LOAN be sure to understand that it is highly speculative and would highly recommend waiting until shares drop below $6/share. Investors in LOAN should give additional consideration to any changes in the bond market/interest rates as well as any major developments in the real estate of the metropolitan NYC area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.