Fidelity National Information Services: Truth Stranger Than Fiction

Even more amazing is how it came to be that way.

This is so because of how the non-GAAP EPS "comes to be".

Sometimes, the truth is even stranger than fiction. Fidelity National Information Service's (FIS) non-GAAP reporting is one such time.

Non-GAAP, A Bit Of Background

Non-GAAP EPS reporting is often useful. The concept is that you sometimes have to exclude one-off costs and gains which don't recur, so as to have a better understanding of the underlying (recurring) profitability.

These one-off costs and gains can come from anywhere. From tax windfalls to costs such as those sustained to perform an acquisition or to issue debt and equity or costs related with a restructuring. The reasons can be nearly infinite. As I said, the main reason to exclude these is most often the underlying condition and costs/gains do not recur.

A second type of cost/gain which often also makes sense to exclude has to do with the nature of the cost/gain. So, if you have a cost/gain whose nature is non-cash in nature and mostly exists because of accounting convention, that cost/gain will also likely make sense to exclude. Think for instance of intangible amortization. Or a goodwill charge.

Of course, excluding costs can make non-GAAP EPS seem prettier. It can make the company excluding these costs seem cheaper, from an earnings multiple perspective. The usage of non-GAAP is thus wide open to abuse. It's not a coincidence that:

Market-wide non-GAAP earnings are typically significantly higher than GAAP earnings. This means a lot more "extraordinary" or "meaningless" costs are being excluded, than gains.

Lots of companies seem to have a lot of recurring non-recurring costs being excluded. Think restructuring costs, for instance, which recur over and over.

Another example of wildly widespread "low-grade" abuse concerns the exclusion of stock-based compensation. Obviously, paying in stock or paying in options, especially when the company turns around and then buys back the shares it issued so as to keep dilution under control is nonsense. In the end, you either have more shares issued or if you paid with shares and then bought them back, you have a situation where materially it's exactly the same as having paid in cash to begin with. Yet, if the company had paid in cash, it wouldn't have excluded the cost in its non-GAAP reporting, and if it pays in shares and buys back the stock, it typically excludes the so-paid compensation in its non-GAAP reporting.

Non-GAAP, FIS Style

First, a cautionary remark: What I am about to say wasn't really prompted by FIS itself. So, do not take what I am about to say as evidence of wrongdoing. More on that later.

Now, up until recently, FIS was no different from most other companies out there when it came to non-GAAP reporting. FIS used it and, most notably, excluded things like:

Acquisition costs.

Restructuring charges.

Intangibles amortization.

Equity-based compensation.

All of these are fine and dandy to an extent. For sure, acquisition costs and restructuring charges can be a bit abused. And excluding equity-based compensation is, as I said, low-grade but widespread abuse. If you're going to compare one company's non-GAAP EPS multiple to another, you likely have to accept the exclusion of equity-based compensation (or rework the numbers).

That was up until recently. But then something happened. Something truly extraordinary, which sets FIS apart from all other companies out there. It sets it apart to such an extent that you can no longer compare FIS's non-GAAP earnings multiples to anyone else's. So, what happened?

Well, instead of just excluding intangible amortization and depreciation, FIS started excluding the entirety of the amortization and depreciation the company reports. I'm not joking here. The FIS non-GAAP EPS you now see, and which forms the basis of the market consensus EPS, excludes all amortization and depreciation recorded by the company. Tangible and intangible.

This is, needless to say, crazy. It makes the FIS non-GAAP EPS number be a bloated, unrealistic, and useless number. Any multiples calculated on this non-GAAP EPS are worthless.

So, how did this happen?

It's Stranger Than Fiction

The way that worthless non-GAAP EPS came to be is stranger than fiction. Ordinarily, you'd think FIS has just gone out on a branch to put lipstick on its non-GAAP EPS. But no.

What happened was rather more prosaic. It went like this:

FIS received a comment letter from the staff of the Securities Exchange Commission. This letter questioned FIS's non-GAAP reporting and "amortization expense on all intangible assets acquired in various Company acquisitions and to eliminate acquisition, integration, and severance expenses that management deems non-operational primarily related to the SunGard acquisition."

FIS responded that everybody does it, that it's to make the underlying value of its operations easier to understand. As we saw before, intangible amortization is indeed "fair to exclude". It's non-cash and exists merely because of an accounting formality.

Then magic happened. Apparently, the SEC suggested the unthinkable. FIS, of course, agreed with the unthinkable (italics are mine for emphasis):

In our discussion, the Staff stated that it objects to FIS backing out the amortization related to purchase accounting from its non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS measures in its earnings releases. As we understand the Staff's view, backing out purchase accounting amortization amounts while including all revenue from the Company's purchases is counter to the Staff's guidance in relation to tailored accounting measures (Non-GAAP Financial Measures C&DI 100.04). The Company expressed its perspective that this measure is used by virtually all of its competitors and is requested and relied upon by a significant number of its top shareholders and analysts. In further discussion, the Staff agreed that if the Company were to exclude all depreciation and amortization from its adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share Non-GAAP measures in its earnings releases, the Staff would not object as such would be consistent with the Staff allowing such an exclusion in EBITDA calculations.

I cannot for the life of me understand how this could come to be. Perhaps the particular staff on the SEC side was junior to how non-GAAP reporting is commonly handled on the Street today. To conflate EBITDA, an attempt at a measure of operating cash generation potential, with non-GAAP EPS, an attempt at underlying earnings generation, and exclude all amortization makes no sense.

Amortization is an accounting construct used to spread the costs of acquiring an asset throughout its economic life. In the case of FIS, a lot of these assets are capitalized software costs. They're very real costs. Yet, in saying that, FIS can exclude all such depreciation, the SEC is basically saying that this particular company need not account for the cost of the assets it needs to run its business. It makes no sense.

Yet, there you have it. This is how the strangest non-GAAP EPS in the entire market came to be.

Conclusion

There are several conclusions to be drawn here.

You cannot compare FIS's non-GAAP EPS or the resulting multiples to any other non-GAAP multiples in the market, inside FIS's industry or outside it.

FIS's non-GAAP EPS are overstated by the amount of recurring amortization and depreciation that pertains to actual investments undertook by FIS, most notably in capitalized software (but also P&E - Property and Equipment).

Amazingly, all of this came to be because of the SEC both opposing the common practice of excluding intangible amortization from FIS's non-GAAP EPS and proposing the unheard-off exclusion of the entire amortization and depreciation from FIS's non-GAAP EPS.

This boggles the mind.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 58% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.